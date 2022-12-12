Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour December 13: Starting time, all event bonuses, how to prepare, and more

The beginning of a new week in Pokemon GO is always a joyous occasion for players around the world as it signals that another Spotlight Hour is just around the corner. The event features one of the many pocket monsters available in-game in the limelight, providing players with ample opportunities to catch a large number of it. For this week, the spotlight will be on Spheal.

While Niantic does introduce fresh events celebrating the debuts of pocket monsters and seasonal celebrations in Pokemon GO, there are also staple ones like Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, and Community Days. These occasions provide trainers with an increased likelihood of coming across critters featuring an increased spawn rate that they usually may not.

Spheal will be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on December 13

This week's Spotlight Hour is slated to be held in Pokemon GO on Tuesday, December 13. It will begin at 6 pm local time and run for an hour until 7 pm local time, allowing players from around the world to engage in the event. As mentioned above, we will be seeing this week's limelight on the dual-type Ice and Water Pokemon, Spheal.

The spherically shaped blue and white cute and cuddly Clap Pokemon was introduced back in Generation 3.

As usual, it will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild during the Spotlight Hour event. Players will be able to see the Pokemon popping up quickly around their character on the map, letting them catch several of those that appear.

The Clap Pokemon has a three-stage evolutionary family. Pokemon GO trainers can evolve Spheal into Sealeo with 25 Spheal Candy, and then evolve the latter into a massive Walrein with the help of 100 candies. The last stage is a formidable force in the popular AR title and has a commanding presence.

The increased spawn frequency of the featured pocket monster during the Spotlight Hour event means that players will get the chance to capture it in enough numbers. This will help them perform both the aforementioned evolutions on their best catch, which can be ascertained through IV and stats.

Given that Spheal will appear more frequently in the wild over the course of the event, players will have a better chance of coming across its shiny variant, provided they are lucky. A Shiny Spheal sports a pink hue instead of its normal blue color, and trainers will also be able to evolve it into Shiny Sealeo and Shiny Walrein.

In order to best prepare for this week's Spotlight Hour, trainers are advised to make sure that they have an adequate number of Poke Balls and enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box before the event starts. This way, they won't have to scamper for more Poke Balls or clear space by transferring critters in the middle of Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hour.

This week's Spotlight Hour will also feature a 2x Catch XP incentive for players. They are also further advised to make use of in-game items such as Lucky Eggs (to amplify the amount of XP earned), Incense (to amplify the spawn rate of Pokemon), and Star Piece (to amplify the amount of Stardust earned).

