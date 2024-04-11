Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu's best moveset, counters, and competitive viability will be on players' minds as it returns to 5-star raids in Pokemon GO. It was available for the first time in April 2022. It can be obtained by defeating it in raids and as a GO Battle League reward after you reach level 20 during a season.

Tapu Bulu is a powerful Pocket Monster when equipped with the right attacks. This article covers everything you need to know about Tapu Bulu's best moveset and counters.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu best moveset

Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Tapu Bulu's best moveset varies slightly based on whether you use it in PvP or PvE battles and if you want to use it as a Grass-type attacker or Fairy-type one. Here is a detailed breakdown:

Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Grass Knot and Nature's Madness

Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu best PvE moveset

Grass-type attacker

Fast Attack: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Grass Knot

Fairy-type attacker

Fast Attack: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Nature's Madness

Is Tapu Bulu good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Tapu Bulu's viability in Pokemon GO PvP

Tapu Bulu is quite powerful in GO Battle League, especially when equipped with its new Charged Attack Nature's Madness. In the Ultra League, it ranks #140 and in the Master League, it is #53, according to PvP simulations.

Clearly, Master League is where the guardian deity of Ula'ula Island shines the brightest. It is among the toughest counters to popular picks such as Zygarde Complete and Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend.

Tapu Bulu's viability in Pokemon GO PvE

Tapu Bulu is the second-strongest guardian deity in Pokemon GO PvE. Equipped with Nature's Madness, Tapu Bulu can dish out impressive amounts of Fairy-type damage. Even as a Grass-type attacker, Bullet Seed and Grass Knot give this Pocket Monster an impressive damage output.

Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu: All moves and stats

Fast Attacks

Bullet Seed

Rock Smash

Charged Attacks

Dazzling Gleam

Grass Knot

Megahorn

Solar Beam

Base Stats

Attack: 249

Defense: 215

Stamina: 172

Max CP: 3,865 (3,912 with Best Buddy boost)

Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu: Strengths and weaknesses

Tapu Bulu in the anime (Image via TPC)

Being a Fairy and Grass-type Pocket Monster, Tapu Bulu resists the following types of attacks:

Dragon (39.1%)

Dark (62.5%)

Electric (62.5%)

Fighting (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

Ground (62.5%)

Water (62.5%)

Owing to its elemental typing, Tapu Bulu is vulnerable to the following types of moves:

Poison (256.0%)

Fire (160.0%)

Flying (160.0%)

Ice (160.0%)

Steel (160.0%)

The types that Tapu Bulu can hit for super-effective damage with its STAB attacks are:

Dragon

Dark

Fighting

Water

Ground

Rock

Best counters to Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu

Ultra League counters: Talonflame, Cobalion, Altered Forme Giratina, Golisopod, Cresselia

Master League counters: Ho-Oh, Dialga, Origin Forme Giratina, Mewtwo, Therian Forme Landorus

PvE counters:

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Mega or Shadow Gengar with Shadow Claw and Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

