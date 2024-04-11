Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu's best moveset, counters, and competitive viability will be on players' minds as it returns to 5-star raids in Pokemon GO. It was available for the first time in April 2022. It can be obtained by defeating it in raids and as a GO Battle League reward after you reach level 20 during a season.
Tapu Bulu is a powerful Pocket Monster when equipped with the right attacks. This article covers everything you need to know about Tapu Bulu's best moveset and counters.
Disclaimer: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.
Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu best moveset
Tapu Bulu's best moveset varies slightly based on whether you use it in PvP or PvE battles and if you want to use it as a Grass-type attacker or Fairy-type one. Here is a detailed breakdown:
Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Bullet Seed
- Charged Attacks: Grass Knot and Nature's Madness
Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu best PvE moveset
Grass-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Bullet Seed
- Charged Attacks: Grass Knot
Fairy-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Bullet Seed
- Charged Attacks: Nature's Madness
Is Tapu Bulu good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Tapu Bulu's viability in Pokemon GO PvP
Tapu Bulu is quite powerful in GO Battle League, especially when equipped with its new Charged Attack Nature's Madness. In the Ultra League, it ranks #140 and in the Master League, it is #53, according to PvP simulations.
Clearly, Master League is where the guardian deity of Ula'ula Island shines the brightest. It is among the toughest counters to popular picks such as Zygarde Complete and Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend.
Tapu Bulu's viability in Pokemon GO PvE
Tapu Bulu is the second-strongest guardian deity in Pokemon GO PvE. Equipped with Nature's Madness, Tapu Bulu can dish out impressive amounts of Fairy-type damage. Even as a Grass-type attacker, Bullet Seed and Grass Knot give this Pocket Monster an impressive damage output.
Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Bullet Seed
- Rock Smash
Charged Attacks
- Dazzling Gleam
- Grass Knot
- Megahorn
- Solar Beam
Base Stats
- Attack: 249
- Defense: 215
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 3,865 (3,912 with Best Buddy boost)
Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu: Strengths and weaknesses
Being a Fairy and Grass-type Pocket Monster, Tapu Bulu resists the following types of attacks:
- Dragon (39.1%)
- Dark (62.5%)
- Electric (62.5%)
- Fighting (62.5%)
- Grass (62.5%)
- Ground (62.5%)
- Water (62.5%)
Owing to its elemental typing, Tapu Bulu is vulnerable to the following types of moves:
- Poison (256.0%)
- Fire (160.0%)
- Flying (160.0%)
- Ice (160.0%)
- Steel (160.0%)
The types that Tapu Bulu can hit for super-effective damage with its STAB attacks are:
- Dragon
- Dark
- Fighting
- Water
- Ground
- Rock
Best counters to Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu
Ultra League counters: Talonflame, Cobalion, Altered Forme Giratina, Golisopod, Cresselia
Master League counters: Ho-Oh, Dialga, Origin Forme Giratina, Mewtwo, Therian Forme Landorus
PvE counters:
- Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Mega or Shadow Gengar with Shadow Claw and Sludge Bomb
- Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
