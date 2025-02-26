Pokemon GO Tornadus Therian raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

To celebrate the game's upcoming GO Tour Unova event, Niantic has released special Pokemon GO Tornadus Therian raids for players to test their mettle. These raids will drop on February 26, 2025, and feature the other Unova genies as well. As a bonus, each specimen captured will also have their respective signature moves.

Tornadus, in particular, is arguably the most interesting of the bunch. Having never received much attention compared to its brethren, Tornadus was actually the only pure Flying-type in the franchise until the release of Rookidee in the eighth generation.

Here is everything players should know about the Pokemon GO Tornadus Therian raids.

Everything to know about Pokemon GO Tornadus Therian raids

Tornadus Therian has slightly more defense than its standard form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned previously, Tornadus Therian is a pure Flying-type. This leaves it weak to Rock, Electric, and Ice-type moves. With the recent conclusion of Pokemon GO's in-person renditions of the GO Tour celebration, some players may have access to the best possible counters for this fight.

Tornadus Therian has the following base stats:

Attack: 238

Defense: 189

Stamina 188

Compared to Tornadus' standard form, it has much less attack and a slight boost to its defense stat. This makes it tankier, and thus more annoying to take down in Raid Battles. However, with enough players, a Pokemon GO Tornadus Therian raid should be no problem.

Best counters for Pokemon GO Tornadus Therian raids

Tornadus Therian is weak to various high-power attackers (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the best counters players can use for a Pokemon GO Tornadus Therian raid is the new Black Kyurem. Though it is currently only available to those who attended the Pokemon GO Tour in-person experiences, it is the best possible counter thanks to its Freeze Shock attack being the strongest Ice-type move in the game.

Its counterpart, White Kyurem, is another great choice for players who attended the in-person GO Tour event. Unlike Black Kyurem, it has access to Ice Fang, in addition to its signature Ice-type attack. Depending on the IVs of the specimen, White Kyurem will be able to do better than Black Kyurem in this fight.

For those who did not attend the GO Tour event, there are still many more Ice-types that can make an impact during this fight. Shadow Mamoswine remains one of the better choices thanks to its high stamina and attack stat, as well as its access to many Ice-type moves. However, trainers should refrain from using any Ground-type moves, as Tornadus greatly resists this element.

Galarian Darmanitan is another high-power Ice-type that can be a vital asset for this fight. A combination of Ice Fang and Avalanche can make quick work of Tornadus Therian raids with help from the right team.

Being a Five-Star Raid Battle, players should try to find a lobby of other trainers to raid with, as it can be quite difficult to complete solo. A team of three experienced players can make quick work of Tornadus Therian.

