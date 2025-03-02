  • home icon
  Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global Field Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global Field Research: Tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 02, 2025 06:46 GMT
Field Research guide for Pokemon GO Tour Unova (Image via Niantic)
Field Research guide for Pokemon GO Tour Unova (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global has numerous Field Research tasks for players to complete. This includes an Enigma Field Research task, which provides Special Background catches as rewards. These can be picked up from PokeStops during the event.

GO Tour Unova Global will take place on March 1 and 2, 2025, from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time. The event marks the worldwide debut of the Kyurem fusions after their first appearance at the in-person events in Taipei and Los Angeles.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global preparation guide

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global Field Research explored

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Power up Pokemon 5 times - Pikachu in Hilbert's Hat [shiny encounter available], Pikachu in Hilda's Hat [shiny encounter available], Pikachu in Nate's Visor [shiny encounter available], or Pikachu in Rosa's Visor [shiny encounter available]
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - Red Striped Basculin [shiny encounter available] or Blue Striped Basculin [shiny encounter available]
  • Spring Soiree: Power up Grass- or Bug-type Pokemon 5 times - Spring Deerling [shiny encounter available]
  • Summer Vacation: Power up Fire- or Flying-type Pokemon 5 times - Summer Deerling [shiny encounter available]
  • Autumn Masouerade: Power up Psychic- or Ghost-type Pokemon 5 times - Autumn Deerling [shiny encounter available]
  • Winter Caverns: Power up Ice- or Rock-type Pokemon 5 times - Winter Deerling [shiny encounter available]
Also Read: How many successful raids are needed to complete Kyurem Fusions in Pokemon GO?

Enigma Field Research (provided by certain PokeStops with reward encounters having Special Backgrounds)

  • Catch 10 different species of Pokemon first discovered in Unova - Purrloin [shiny encounter available], Pidove [shiny encounter available], Boldore, Woobat [shiny encounter available], Timburr [shiny encounter available], Tympole [shiny encounter available], Sandile [shiny encounter available], Darumaka [shiny encounter available], Darmanitan, Scraggy [shiny encounter available], Sigilyph, Zorua [shiny encounter available], Joltik [shiny encounter available], Ferroseed [shiny encounter available], or Klink [shiny encounter available]
Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
