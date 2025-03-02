Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global Field Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global has numerous Field Research tasks for players to complete. This includes an Enigma Field Research task, which provides Special Background catches as rewards. These can be picked up from PokeStops during the event.
GO Tour Unova Global will take place on March 1 and 2, 2025, from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time. The event marks the worldwide debut of the Kyurem fusions after their first appearance at the in-person events in Taipei and Los Angeles.
Also Read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global preparation guide
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global Field Research explored
The tasks and rewards are:
- Power up Pokemon 5 times - Pikachu in Hilbert's Hat [shiny encounter available], Pikachu in Hilda's Hat [shiny encounter available], Pikachu in Nate's Visor [shiny encounter available], or Pikachu in Rosa's Visor [shiny encounter available]
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - Red Striped Basculin [shiny encounter available] or Blue Striped Basculin [shiny encounter available]
- Spring Soiree: Power up Grass- or Bug-type Pokemon 5 times - Spring Deerling [shiny encounter available]
- Summer Vacation: Power up Fire- or Flying-type Pokemon 5 times - Summer Deerling [shiny encounter available]
- Autumn Masouerade: Power up Psychic- or Ghost-type Pokemon 5 times - Autumn Deerling [shiny encounter available]
- Winter Caverns: Power up Ice- or Rock-type Pokemon 5 times - Winter Deerling [shiny encounter available]
Also Read: How many successful raids are needed to complete Kyurem Fusions in Pokemon GO?
Enigma Field Research (provided by certain PokeStops with reward encounters having Special Backgrounds)
- Catch 10 different species of Pokemon first discovered in Unova - Purrloin [shiny encounter available], Pidove [shiny encounter available], Boldore, Woobat [shiny encounter available], Timburr [shiny encounter available], Tympole [shiny encounter available], Sandile [shiny encounter available], Darumaka [shiny encounter available], Darmanitan, Scraggy [shiny encounter available], Sigilyph, Zorua [shiny encounter available], Joltik [shiny encounter available], Ferroseed [shiny encounter available], or Klink [shiny encounter available]
Check out other Pokemon GO Tour Unova 2025 guides:
- All ways to get Kyurem Fusion Energy in Pokemon GO (Bolt and Blaze)
- All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Unova and how to get them
- Black Kyurem vs White Kyurem in Pokemon GO: Which is the better form?
- Black or White: Which path should you choose in the Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research (It's Not Over Yet)?
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨