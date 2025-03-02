Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global Field Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global has numerous Field Research tasks for players to complete. This includes an Enigma Field Research task, which provides Special Background catches as rewards. These can be picked up from PokeStops during the event.

Ad

GO Tour Unova Global will take place on March 1 and 2, 2025, from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time. The event marks the worldwide debut of the Kyurem fusions after their first appearance at the in-person events in Taipei and Los Angeles.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global Field Research explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tasks and rewards are:

Power up Pokemon 5 times - Pikachu in Hilbert's Hat [shiny encounter available], Pikachu in Hilda's Hat [shiny encounter available], Pikachu in Nate's Visor [shiny encounter available], or Pikachu in Rosa's Visor [shiny encounter available]

- Pikachu in Hilbert's Hat [shiny encounter available], Pikachu in Hilda's Hat [shiny encounter available], Pikachu in Nate's Visor [shiny encounter available], or Pikachu in Rosa's Visor [shiny encounter available] Transfer 10 Pokemon - Red Striped Basculin [shiny encounter available] or Blue Striped Basculin [shiny encounter available]

- Red Striped Basculin [shiny encounter available] or Blue Striped Basculin [shiny encounter available] Spring Soiree: Power up Grass- or Bug-type Pokemon 5 times - Spring Deerling [shiny encounter available]

- Spring Deerling [shiny encounter available] Summer Vacation: Power up Fire- or Flying-type Pokemon 5 times - Summer Deerling [shiny encounter available]

- Summer Deerling [shiny encounter available] Autumn Masouerade: Power up Psychic- or Ghost-type Pokemon 5 times - Autumn Deerling [shiny encounter available]

- Autumn Deerling [shiny encounter available] Winter Caverns: Power up Ice- or Rock-type Pokemon 5 times - Winter Deerling [shiny encounter available]

Ad

Also Read: How many successful raids are needed to complete Kyurem Fusions in Pokemon GO?

Enigma Field Research (provided by certain PokeStops with reward encounters having Special Backgrounds)

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon first discovered in Unova - Purrloin [shiny encounter available], Pidove [shiny encounter available], Boldore, Woobat [shiny encounter available], Timburr [shiny encounter available], Tympole [shiny encounter available], Sandile [shiny encounter available], Darumaka [shiny encounter available], Darmanitan, Scraggy [shiny encounter available], Sigilyph, Zorua [shiny encounter available], Joltik [shiny encounter available], Ferroseed [shiny encounter available], or Klink [shiny encounter available]

Ad

Check out other Pokemon GO Tour Unova 2025 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨