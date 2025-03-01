All ways to get Kyurem Fusion Energy in Pokemon GO (Bolt and Blaze)

Kyurem Fusion Energy in Pokemon GO comes in two variants: Bolt and Blaze. During GO Tour Unova Global — 10 am and 6 pm local time on March 1 and 2, 2025 — there are three different ways of acquiring each of these. Bolt Fusion Energy is needed for Black Kyurem while Blaze Fusion Energy is needed for White Kyurem.

This article covers all the ways you can get Bolt and Blaze Kyurem Fusion Energy in Pokemon GO.

How to get Bolt and Blaze Kyurem Fusion Energy in Pokemon GO

You can get Bolt and Blaze Kyurem Fusion Energy in Niantic's mobile game in the following ways:

Raids

Research

Code redemption

Raids

Beating Black Kyurem Raids in Pokemon GO will give you a Bolt Fusion Energy and beating White Kyurem Raids will give you Blaze Fusion Energy. The amount of each resource you receive will depend on the time you take to beat the raids.

If you plan on going solo — yes, it is possible to solo defeat Black Kyurem and White Kyurem — you will receive less of this energy as it will take you longer. However, if you are raiding as a group with high level counters, you can maximize the amount of Energy you get from the raids.

Research

You can get 50 Blaze or Bolt Kyurem Fusion Energy in Pokemon GO, depending on whether you choose the Black or White path in the Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research (It's Not Over Yet), respectively.

Code redemption

There are four codes — two for Blaze and two for Bolt — offering free Kyurem Fusion Energy. They are:

WJ5DFWASCL65W (50x Volt Fusion Energy)

ABJXJET8MYW7T (50x Volt Fusion Energy)

RCC4AJPAUCW86 (50x Blaze Fusion Energy)

C352CNMG77474 (50x Blaze Fusion Energy)

You can click the links mentioned above to be redirected to the Pokemon GO Webstore page. If you are not logged in to your account on the browser, do so and click Apply to redeem the codes. Each of them can be used only once. The next time you open the game, you'll receive these rewards.

How to use Kyurem Fusion Energy in Pokemon GO

You can use Kyurem Fusion Energy in Pokemon GO to merge Zekrom or Reshiram with Kyurem to get the Black or White version of the creature, respectively.

For the former, you need 30 Zekrom Candy, 30 Kyurem Candy, and 1,000 Bolt Fusion Energy. For the latter, you need 30 Resiram Candy, 30 Kyurem Candy, and 1,000 Blaze Fusion Energy.

The level and IVs of the Black and White Kyurem will depend on these attributes of the base Kyurem. The same goes for the shiny status of the Fused 'mon. Additionally, only if the base Kyurem knows Glaciate, will the resultant Fusions know Freeze Shock or Ice Burn.

