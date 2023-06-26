Pokemon Horizons Episode 12 recap: Onward to Galar

Pokemon Horizons' Episode 12 The Future I Choose aired on June 23, 2023. As our heroes continue to attempt to restore the Arboliva Forest as best they can, watchers are introduced to another member of Liko's family. Mysteries surrounding the ancient Pokeball come into clearer focus, and the Rising Volt Tacklers set their sights on a new destination beyond the shores of Paldea.

This episode signifies a transition for Pokemon Horizons in a few ways. Not only do our heroes appear to be moving on from Paldea after just a few episodes, but it seems that the mysterious aspects of the story are being addressed here and there as well.

For Pokemon Horizons fans who may be curious about the episode, it certainly feels like a good time to recap its events.

What happened in Pokemon Horizons Episode 12?

As Liko and Roy continue to restore the Arboliva Forest, Mollie explains that there's only so much that the forest's namesake Pokemon can accomplish in repairing the damage caused by the wildfires. The group gathers berries and replants them, but the lack of rainfall in Paldea complicates the situation.

As Dot aims to upload her latest Nidothing video, she notices a signal disruption aboard the Brave Asagi. Friede and Captain Pikachu head out on the back of Charizard to figure out where the signal issues are emanating from. Fortunately for these Pokemon Horizons characters, it doesn't take long to determine the problem.

The trio finds a Magneton causing electronic disturbances nearby, which Captain Pikachu chases off with a quick shock. With Magneton gone, the signal returns, and the Rising Volt Tacklers can finally get in touch with Liko, Roy, and Mollie. Liko reaches Friede and explains the state of the forest, so the Volt Tacklers dispatch assistance.

Friede, Orla, and Ludlow make their way to Arboliva Forest, and Ludlow uses his Quagsire's Rain Dance to help nourish the planted berries in cohesion with Arboliva's Seed Sower power. Many of the wild Pokemon who had fled the forest during the wildfires begin to return, to the delight of the Pokemon Horizons crew.

Out of nowhere, Liko's pendant begins to glow and turns into the turtle-like Pokemon seen in Pokemon Horizons' pilot episodes. Liko and Roy are encased in the creature's barrier and are shown in a foggy location where a mysterious figure attempts to speak to them. However, the figure's dialogue is cut short and the two are sent back to reality.

The strange crystalline Pokemon becomes Liko's pendant again. Suddenly, the massive Arboliva is recalled into its ancient Pokeball, leaving the group to assume that this means the Pocket Monster wants to travel along with them after they leave. Friede sends the group back to the Brave Asagi, while Spinel of the Explorers watches them from nearby.

Friede heads back to the town of Artazon and begins combing through its library when he is happy to see a trainer named Lucca, who is revealed to be Liko's mother. Meanwhile, Liko and Roy read an old storybook detailing the adventures of the ancient explorer, Lucius.

Over one hundred years before Pokemon Horizons began, Lucius befriended the black Rayquaza and five other powerful Pocket Monsters. They traveled the many regions of the world until they found their "paradise," where they settled down.

Roy makes the connection between Arboliva, the ancient Pokeballs, and Lucius.

It seems that the ancient Pokeballs found by the Pokemon Horizons team are indeed those left behind by Lucius, and they contain his traveling companions. Back in Artazon, Lucca doesn't have the answers about Liko's pendant that Friede is looking for. However, she does suggest that the Volt Tacklers seek out Liko's grandmother who gave the girl the pendant.

As Lucca explains this, her Squawkabilly makes references to the Galar region and an "old castle." Lucca refuses to visit her daughter as well, wanting her to make her own decisions on her future without undue influence. Liko calls her father Alex, who believes that the storybooks are completely fictional since they were based on Liko's grandmother's stories.

In the closing moments of Pokemon Horizons Episode 12, the Rising Volt Tacklers hold a meeting aboard the Brave Asagi. The group decides to find Liko's grandmother, but doing so may be tricky since she travels constantly. Fortunately, Friede believes that Squawkabilly's words are pointing the group in the direction of the Galar region.

As the group determines to set their eyes on Galar, a Beheeyem and the Magneton seen earlier in the episode are seen monitoring the Brave Asagi. They are revealed to be owned by Spinel, who has declared that he will soon steal Liko's pendant.

What will happen in Pokemon Horizons Episode 13? Analyzing the episode preview

Unfortunately, the preview for Pokemon Horizons Episode 13 A Sudden Picnic doesn't reveal much to break down. Friede is shown in a city that seems to resemble the high-tech Paldean locale of Levincia, cornered by Spinel's Magneton and Beheeyem. He takes out a Terastal Pokeball as his Charizard glows, presumably meaning that he is Terastallizing the creature.

Meanwhile, the Levincia gym leader Iono is seen on a Rotom Phone, which may mean our Pokemon Horizons heroes will be meeting with her soon. It appears as though the adventures on Paldea aren't quite finished despite the Rising Volt Tacklers aiming to head to the Galar region as soon as they can.

In other trailer portions, the Rising Volt Tacklers are having a picnic. Liko is surprised at something on her Rotom Phone, which may be tied to Iono. Roy and Fuecoco face off against a Wattrel attacking with some form of high-frequency screech.

It seems as though the Pokemon Horizons team will remain on Paldea for a bit longer after this preview, and the Explorers will certainly complicate things as best they can. Fans who want to see how events unfold will simply have to wait until July 14, 2023, when the next episode airs in Japan.

