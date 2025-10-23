Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Rogue Mega Barbaracle main mission 

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, A Rogue Mega Barbaracle mission takes players deep into one of the most thrilling encounters in the game. This fight against the ferocious Mega Barbaracle tests your strategic thinking and battle readiness. Known for its unpredictable moves and incredible durability, this mission is one of those moments where preparation truly pays off.

Ad

Read on to learn more on how to complete A Rogue Mega Barbaracle mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: A Rogue Mega Barbaracle main mission walkthrough

Reports have come in of unknown Pokemon wreaking havoc in the sewers in Bleu Sector 5, where the mission starts. Head south from the objective marker and descend the steps leading into the subterranean tunnels to find the creature in question. Continue through the tight spaces until you encounter a Barbaracle obstructing your way.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Rogue Mega Barbaracle walkthrough: Descend the steps leading into the subterranean tunnels (Image via The Pokemon Company|| OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A: Best team for early, mid, and late game

Ad

Once you encounter the Pokemon, the scene escalates quickly. Barbaracle’s power surges, triggering its Mega Evolution into the fearsome Mega Barbaracle, a Rock and Fighting-type powerhouse. Its typing gives Mega Barbaracle a dangerous mix of physical strength and defensive coverage.

Rogue Mega Barbaracle walkthrough: Barbaracle evolves into the fearsome Mega Barbaracle (Image via The Pokemon Company|| OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

Also read: How to complete A Rogue Mega Mawile main mission

Ad

Mega Barbaracle: Type, weaknesses and resistances

Mega Barbaracle is susceptible to a variety of counters because of its Rock and Fighting type. You have a lot of possibilities to customize your team because it is vulnerable to Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass, Psychic, and Fairy-type attacks. However, brute force is insufficient due to its resistance to Normal, Poison, Rock, Bug, Fire, and Dark-type attacks. Those move types aren't very good, so don't rely on them.

Ad

Rogue Mega Barbaracle walkthrough: Mega Barbaracle is susceptible to a variety of counters because of its Rock and Fighting type (Image via The Pokemon Company|| OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A ending explained

Ad

Gardevoir is one of the finest countermeasures you can use in this battle. Because of its talents, it can do efficient damage while avoiding most of Barbaracle's attacks. Its Rock-type strikes, which offer neutral damage but can still be very powerful if you're not ready, are the sole true threat.

If you don't already have a Gardevoir, you can unlock it with Ralts, which can be found in Vert Sector 4. There, Alpha Ralts are a common spawn, but if you're lucky, you might find one at night. For optimal results, evolve it to Kirlia and then to Gardevoir before starting this mission.

Ad

Alternatively, Pokemon like Bayleef can perform well in this battle if you play to their strengths and time your attacks properly.

Also read: What are Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A

How to defeat Mega Barbaracle in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Once the fight begins, expect Mega Barbaracle to open aggressively with attacks that can quickly overwhelm unprepared trainers. Keep healing items handy and switch out Pokemon when necessary. The key is to balance offense and defense - don’t let it bait you into predictable move patterns.

Ad

Rogue Mega Barbaracle walkthrough: Mega Barbaracle can open aggressively with Rock and Fighting-type attacks (Image via The Pokemon Company|| OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

Also read: How to defeat Lebanne in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ad

Rewards

After a fierce exchange, defeating Mega Barbaracle rewards you with the Barbaracite, the Mega Stone associated with its evolution. Just as you catch your breath, Zygarde 10% will make a sudden appearance, hinting at deeper mysteries within the storyline. Shortly after, you’ll also have a brief encounter with L, setting up intriguing developments for upcoming missions.

Also read: How to complete The Secrets of Mega Evolution

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨