Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Gible, Gabite, and Garchomp

Having a pseudo-legendary Pokemon is always an added advantage, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a few of them for players to catch. Paldea's Pokedex has 400 entries and a number of pseudo-legendaries from previous generations have made an appearance, including Garchomp and its family.

The uniqueness of a pseudo-legendary Pokemon lies in the fact that its base state is 600, making it more powerful than many other non-legendary pocket monsters in the Pokedex. The entire list of these exclusive beasts and their families is as follows:

Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite

Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar

Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence

Beldum, Metang, Metagross

Gible, Gabite, Garchomp

Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon

Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra

Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o

Dreepy, Drakloak, Dragapult

Frigibax, Archibax, Baxcalibur

This guide showcases where players will be able to find Gible and its other evolved forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find pseudo-legendary Gible, Gabite, and Garchomp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Known as the Land Shark Pokemon, Gible was introduced back in Generation 4 and its cuddly cute figure was rather endearing to fans. Gible's Pokedex reveals that this pocket monster can be encountered on the western side of the Paldea map, specifically the upper part of the Asado Desert, West Province (Area One), and South Province (Area Six).

Players are advised to carefully cover the nooks and crannies of caves because Gible may be hiding in one of them. By grinding it up to level 24, it will evolve into Gabite. Leveling up Pokemon can be done by trainers through battling or using Rare Candy and EXP. Candy.

The overall cuteness appeal of the earlier form evolves into a much leaner look. Gabite later evolves into the pseudo-legendary Garchomp when it reaches level 48. The Mach Pokemon is a powerful dual-type Dragon and Ground Pokemon, with its Hidden Ability Rough Skin dealing damage to any Pokemon who attacks with a move that makes contact.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can also find a Tera Garchomp on the upper part of the Asado Desert. Trainers should prepare themselves for a tough fight to defeat this beast. The Generation 9 titles have also added a new pseudo-legendary, Baxcalibur, to the mix. Players can learn more about how they can get the pocket monster here.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allow players to step into the new region of Paldea, which they can explore with the help of either Miraidon or Koraidon. Game Freak has introduced a number of new mechanics into the game which fans have responded positively to, especially the option for Auto Battle.

Despite the positives, both fans and critics alike have complained about serious performance issues that affect the player's experience. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet suffer from framerate drops, weird bugs, and annoying glitches that evoke a mixture of laughter and frustration.

Irrespective of their shortcomings, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have managed to sell over 10 million units within the first three days of their launch. The staggering numbers broke multiple records for the iconic franchise and the platform, with the titles becoming the biggest console-exclusive launch of all time.

