Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Lanturn ex deck guide

Lanturn ex decks can be quite interesting in Pokemon TCG Pocket, mostly because of the effect the critter's Flashing Signal move has. It needs an additional coin flip, which, if heads, paralyzes the opponent's Active Pokemon. However, if the coin flip results in tails, it isn't a loss, and Flashing Signal leaves the opponent's Active Pokemon confused instead of paralyzed.
In this article, we will look at the best way to play a Lanturn ex deck in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Lanturn ex deck: Cards you need
Here are the cards you will want to play to see success with Lanturn ex:
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Lanturn ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle
Lanturn ex
- HP: 150
- Move: Flashing Signal - 80 damage for 1 Lightning Energy and 2 Colorless Energy. Also, a coin needs to be flipped. If heads, the opponent's Pokemon is paralyzed, and if tails, it's left confused instead.
While the Energy requirements are a bit steep for only 80 damage, Lanturn ex's Flashing Signal has a useful secondary effect. Either way the coin flip goes, the opponent's Active Pokemon will get a Special Condition inflicted upon it. If you prefer paralysis (resulting from heads) over confusion (resulting from tails), you can use the Supporter card "Will" to guarantee triggering the former.
Zeraora
- HP: 150
- Ability: Thunderclap Flash - At the end of your first turn, attach a Lightning Energy to this Pokemon.
- Move: Lightning Claw - 50 damage for 2 Lightning Energy.
Zeraora can attach the necessary Energy to itself after only the third turn. It can serve as an early-game attacker. Also, with the Electrical Cord Tool equipped on it, all the Lightning Energy attached to Zeraora can be sent to your Benched Pokemon when it's KOed.
Key Trainer and Item cards of Lanturn ex decks
- Poke Ball: Helps you get a Basic Pokemon that you can set up on the Bench.
- Professor’s Research: Lets you draw two more cards, like an Item or a Pokemon.
- Giant Cape: This Tool can give Lanturn ex an HP boost.
- Cyrus: Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one.
- Guzma: Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools.
- Will: In case you want to guarantee a paralysis with Lanturn ex's Flashing Signal, play Will before attacking on that turn.
- Electrical Cord: Equip this Tool onto Zeraora before it's KOed. The Energy attached to it can then be sent to different Lanturn ex on your Bench.
Alternative options for Lanturn ex decks
- Rocky Helmet: This Tool can let you chip away at your opponent.
- Elemental Switch: This card can be used to re-attach a Lightning Energy from your Benched Pokemon to your Active Pokemon.
