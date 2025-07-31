Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Lanturn ex deck guide

Lanturn ex decks can be quite interesting in Pokemon TCG Pocket, mostly because of the effect the critter's Flashing Signal move has. It needs an additional coin flip, which, if heads, paralyzes the opponent's Active Pokemon. However, if the coin flip results in tails, it isn't a loss, and Flashing Signal leaves the opponent's Active Pokemon confused instead of paralyzed.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the best way to play a Lanturn ex deck in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Lanturn ex deck: Cards you need

Here are the cards you will want to play to see success with Lanturn ex:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Cards Quantity Chinchou 2 Lanturn ex 2 Zeraora 1 Oricorio 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Cyrus 2 Guzma 2 Giant Cape 2 Will 2 Electrical Cord 2

Ad

Trending

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Typhlosion deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Lanturn ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

All Lanturn ex variants from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Lanturn ex

Ad

HP: 150

150 Move: Flashing Signal - 80 damage for 1 Lightning Energy and 2 Colorless Energy. Also, a coin needs to be flipped. If heads, the opponent's Pokemon is paralyzed, and if tails, it's left confused instead.

While the Energy requirements are a bit steep for only 80 damage, Lanturn ex's Flashing Signal has a useful secondary effect. Either way the coin flip goes, the opponent's Active Pokemon will get a Special Condition inflicted upon it. If you prefer paralysis (resulting from heads) over confusion (resulting from tails), you can use the Supporter card "Will" to guarantee triggering the former.

Ad

Zeraora

HP: 150

150 Ability: Thunderclap Flash - At the end of your first turn, attach a Lightning Energy to this Pokemon.

Thunderclap Flash - At the end of your first turn, attach a Lightning Energy to this Pokemon. Move: Lightning Claw - 50 damage for 2 Lightning Energy.

Zeraora can attach the necessary Energy to itself after only the third turn. It can serve as an early-game attacker. Also, with the Electrical Cord Tool equipped on it, all the Lightning Energy attached to Zeraora can be sent to your Benched Pokemon when it's KOed.

Ad

Key Trainer and Item cards of Lanturn ex decks

Will and Electrical Cord from PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Poke Ball: Helps you get a Basic Pokemon that you can set up on the Bench.

Helps you get a Basic Pokemon that you can set up on the Bench. Professor’s Research: Lets you draw two more cards, like an Item or a Pokemon.

Lets you draw two more cards, like an Item or a Pokemon. Giant Cape: This Tool can give Lanturn ex an HP boost.

This Tool can give Lanturn ex an HP boost. Cyrus: Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one.

Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one. Guzma: Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools.

Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools. Will: In case you want to guarantee a paralysis with Lanturn ex's Flashing Signal, play Will before attacking on that turn.

In case you want to guarantee a paralysis with Lanturn ex's Flashing Signal, play Will before attacking on that turn. Electrical Cord: Equip this Tool onto Zeraora before it's KOed. The Energy attached to it can then be sent to different Lanturn ex on your Bench.

Ad

Alternative options for Lanturn ex decks

Rocky Helmet: This Tool can let you chip away at your opponent.

This Tool can let you chip away at your opponent. Elemental Switch: This card can be used to re-attach a Lightning Energy from your Benched Pokemon to your Active Pokemon.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All cards, types, and rarities

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More