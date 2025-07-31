Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Lanturn ex deck guide

By Akash Sil
Published Jul 31, 2025 15:12 GMT
Lanturn ex from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)
Lanturn ex from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Lanturn ex decks can be quite interesting in Pokemon TCG Pocket, mostly because of the effect the critter's Flashing Signal move has. It needs an additional coin flip, which, if heads, paralyzes the opponent's Active Pokemon. However, if the coin flip results in tails, it isn't a loss, and Flashing Signal leaves the opponent's Active Pokemon confused instead of paralyzed.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the best way to play a Lanturn ex deck in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Lanturn ex deck: Cards you need

Here are the cards you will want to play to see success with Lanturn ex:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

CardsQuantity
Chinchou2
Lanturn ex2
Zeraora1
Oricorio1
Poke Ball2
Professor's Research2
Cyrus2
Guzma2
Giant Cape2
Will2
Electrical Cord2
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Typhlosion deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Lanturn ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

All Lanturn ex variants from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)
All Lanturn ex variants from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Lanturn ex

Ad
  • HP: 150
  • Move: Flashing Signal - 80 damage for 1 Lightning Energy and 2 Colorless Energy. Also, a coin needs to be flipped. If heads, the opponent's Pokemon is paralyzed, and if tails, it's left confused instead.

While the Energy requirements are a bit steep for only 80 damage, Lanturn ex's Flashing Signal has a useful secondary effect. Either way the coin flip goes, the opponent's Active Pokemon will get a Special Condition inflicted upon it. If you prefer paralysis (resulting from heads) over confusion (resulting from tails), you can use the Supporter card "Will" to guarantee triggering the former.

Ad

Zeraora

  • HP: 150
  • Ability: Thunderclap Flash - At the end of your first turn, attach a Lightning Energy to this Pokemon.
  • Move: Lightning Claw - 50 damage for 2 Lightning Energy.

Zeraora can attach the necessary Energy to itself after only the third turn. It can serve as an early-game attacker. Also, with the Electrical Cord Tool equipped on it, all the Lightning Energy attached to Zeraora can be sent to your Benched Pokemon when it's KOed.

Ad

Key Trainer and Item cards of Lanturn ex decks

Will and Electrical Cord from PTCGP (Image via TPC)
Will and Electrical Cord from PTCGP (Image via TPC)
  • Poke Ball: Helps you get a Basic Pokemon that you can set up on the Bench.
  • Professor’s Research: Lets you draw two more cards, like an Item or a Pokemon.
  • Giant Cape: This Tool can give Lanturn ex an HP boost.
  • Cyrus: Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one.
  • Guzma: Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools.
  • Will: In case you want to guarantee a paralysis with Lanturn ex's Flashing Signal, play Will before attacking on that turn.
  • Electrical Cord: Equip this Tool onto Zeraora before it's KOed. The Energy attached to it can then be sent to different Lanturn ex on your Bench.
Ad

Alternative options for Lanturn ex decks

  • Rocky Helmet: This Tool can let you chip away at your opponent.
  • Elemental Switch: This card can be used to re-attach a Lightning Energy from your Benched Pokemon to your Active Pokemon.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All cards, types, and rarities

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

About the author
Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications