Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Typhlosion deck guide

By Akash Sil
Published Jul 31, 2025 13:02 GMT
Typhlosion in Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)
Typhlosion in Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Typhlosion decks can be quite a threat in Pokemon TCG Pocket. The Fire starter from the Johto region has a powerful ability called Fire Breath. If Typhlosion is on the Bench, it can burn the opponent's Active Pokemon once per turn. Additionally, by teaming it up with Heatmor from the same expansion, that card deals more damage as a result of Typhlosion dealing burns.

In this article, we will look at the best way to use a Typhlosion deck in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Typhlosion deck: Cards you need

Here are the cards you need to make the best Typhlosion deck:

CardsQuantity
Cyndaquil2
Quilava1
Typhlosion2
Heatmor2
Poke Ball2
Professor's Research2
Rare Candy2
Cyrus2
Guzma1
Mars1
Lillie1
Giant Cape2
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Typhlosion deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

Typhlosion and Heatmor in PTCGP (Image via TPC)
Typhlosion and Heatmor in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Typhlosion

  • HP: 140
  • Ability: Fire Breath - Burn the opponent's Active Pokemon
  • Move: Magma Punch - 60 damage for 2 Fire Energy

While Typhlosion can attack, that isn't its main purpose in this deck. Its main purpose is to be on the Bench and use Fire Breath to burn the opponent's Active Pokemon.

Heatmor

  • HP: 90
  • Move: Roasting Heat - 30 damage for 2 Fire Energy + 60 more damage if the opponent's Active Pokemon is Burned

Once Typhlosion has burnt the opponent's Active Pokemon, Heatmor can step in as the main attacker of this deck. Roasting Heat does 90 damage to burned opponents.

Key Trainer and Item cards of Typhlosion decks

Rare Candy in PTCGP (Image via TPC)
Rare Candy in PTCGP (Image via TPC)
  • Poke Ball: Helps you get a Cyndaquil or a Heatmor to start setting up on the Bench.
  • Professor’s Research: Lets you draw two more cards, like an Item or a Pokemon.
  • Rare Candy: Lets you directly evolve Cyndaquil to Typhlosion, bypassing Quilava
  • Giant Cape: This Tool can give your Pokemon an HP boost if they are struggling to stay on the field.
  • Cyrus: Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one.
  • Guzma: Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools.
  • Mars: If your opponent has taken a lead, this card can help even the odds by drastically dropping the number of cards in their hands.
  • Lillie: Heals Typhlosion of up to 60 damage.
Alternative options for Typhlosion decks

  • Rocky Helmet: An option you can use to deal chip damage to the opponent's Pokemon.
  • Elemental Switch: This card can rearrange attached Fire energy once.

