Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Typhlosion deck guide

Typhlosion decks can be quite a threat in Pokemon TCG Pocket. The Fire starter from the Johto region has a powerful ability called Fire Breath. If Typhlosion is on the Bench, it can burn the opponent's Active Pokemon once per turn. Additionally, by teaming it up with Heatmor from the same expansion, that card deals more damage as a result of Typhlosion dealing burns.

In this article, we will look at the best way to use a Typhlosion deck in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Typhlosion deck: Cards you need

Here are the cards you need to make the best Typhlosion deck:

Cards Quantity Cyndaquil 2 Quilava 1 Typhlosion 2 Heatmor 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Rare Candy 2 Cyrus 2 Guzma 1 Mars 1 Lillie 1 Giant Cape 2

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Typhlosion deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

Typhlosion and Heatmor in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Typhlosion

HP: 140

140 Ability: Fire Breath - Burn the opponent's Active Pokemon

Fire Breath - Burn the opponent's Active Pokemon Move: Magma Punch - 60 damage for 2 Fire Energy

While Typhlosion can attack, that isn't its main purpose in this deck. Its main purpose is to be on the Bench and use Fire Breath to burn the opponent's Active Pokemon.

Heatmor

HP: 90

90 Move: Roasting Heat - 30 damage for 2 Fire Energy + 60 more damage if the opponent's Active Pokemon is Burned

Once Typhlosion has burnt the opponent's Active Pokemon, Heatmor can step in as the main attacker of this deck. Roasting Heat does 90 damage to burned opponents.

Key Trainer and Item cards of Typhlosion decks

Rare Candy in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Poke Ball: Helps you get a Cyndaquil or a Heatmor to start setting up on the Bench.

Helps you get a Cyndaquil or a Heatmor to start setting up on the Bench. Professor’s Research: Lets you draw two more cards, like an Item or a Pokemon.

Lets you draw two more cards, like an Item or a Pokemon. Rare Candy: Lets you directly evolve Cyndaquil to Typhlosion, bypassing Quilava

Lets you directly evolve Cyndaquil to Typhlosion, bypassing Quilava Giant Cape: This Tool can give your Pokemon an HP boost if they are struggling to stay on the field.

This Tool can give your Pokemon an HP boost if they are struggling to stay on the field. Cyrus: Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one.

Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one. Guzma: Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools.

Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools. Mars: If your opponent has taken a lead, this card can help even the odds by drastically dropping the number of cards in their hands.

If your opponent has taken a lead, this card can help even the odds by drastically dropping the number of cards in their hands. Lillie: Heals Typhlosion of up to 60 damage.

Alternative options for Typhlosion decks

Rocky Helmet: An option you can use to deal chip damage to the opponent's Pokemon.

An option you can use to deal chip damage to the opponent's Pokemon. Elemental Switch: This card can rearrange attached Fire energy once.

