Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Steelix deck guide

Steelix decks have the potential to be a nice anti-meta pick. With decently high HP and access to new Trainer cards like Jasmine and Steel Apron, this card can be quite difficult to take down. It does need some time to set up, but it can do so gradually, thanks to its high HP. While its gameplay is a bit slow, Steelix can be a wall for your opponents to overcome.

So let's take a look at the best possible way to play a Steelix deck in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Steelix deck: Cards you need

Here are the cards that your Steelix deck should have:

Cards Quantity Onix 2 Steelix 2 Skarmory 2 Jasmine 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 1 Steel Apron 2 Adaman 1 Brock 2 Guzma 1 Cyrus 2 Rocky Helmet 1

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Steelix deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

Steelix from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Steelix

HP: 150

150 Move: Heavy Impact — 110 damage for 1 Metal Energy and 3 Colorless Energy

This card has a high HP stat of 150, which makes it hard to take down. As for the Energy requirements, use the Supporter card Brock to attach an extra Energy to the Basic Pokemon Onix. As it has a pretty sizable HP of 100 for a Basic Pokemon, Onix can take a hit or two before evolving.

Skarmory

HP: 80

80 Move: Metal Arms — 20 damage for 1 Metal Energy + 30 more if it has a Pokemon Tool attached

Skarmory from Space-Time Smackdown can act as an early game attacker who can deal deceptively decent damage if it has a Tool attached.

Key Trainer and Item cards of Steelix decks

Jasmine and Steel Apron from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Jasmine: Can ensure Steelix takes 50 less damage for one turn.

Can ensure Steelix takes 50 less damage for one turn. Steel Apron: This tool helps Steelix take 10 less damage and prevents Special Conditions from applying.

This tool helps Steelix take 10 less damage and prevents Special Conditions from applying. Poke Ball: Helps you get an Onix to start setting up on the Bench.

Helps you get an Onix to start setting up on the Bench. Professor’s Research: Lets you draw two more cards.

Lets you draw two more cards. Brock: Helps attach an extra Energy to Onix to meet requirements quicker.

Helps attach an extra Energy to Onix to meet requirements quicker. Adaman: Can be used to lower the damage taken by Skarmory as well.

Can be used to lower the damage taken by Skarmory as well. Giant Cape: An alternative to Steel Apron. This can give your Pokemon an HP boost.

An alternative to Steel Apron. This can give your Pokemon an HP boost. Cyrus: Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one.

Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one. Guzma: Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools.

Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools. Rocky Helmet: Use in case you need extra chip damage.

Alternative options for Skarmory ex decks

Poison Barb: Can inflict Poison on the opponent's Active Pokemon.

Can inflict Poison on the opponent's Active Pokemon. Silver: Silver is a Supporter that delays your opponent from using a Supporter in their hand for a turn

