Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Skarmory ex deck guide

Skarmory ex decks are built to take advantage of all the new cards benefiting Metal-types. The main card of this deck is the new Skarmory ex from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion, taking less damage each time it attacks. With the help of cards like Adaman, Jasmine, and Steel Apron, it can take even less damage each turn it is in play.
In this article, we will tell you the best way to get the most out of your Skarmory ex deck.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Skarmory ex deck: Cards you need
Here are the cards you would want to get the most out of Skarmory ex:
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Skarmory ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle
Skarmory ex
- HP: 140
- Move: Steel Wing — 70 damage for 2 Metal Energy + Takes 20 less damage from attacks next turn
Skarmory ex is meant to be a wall that the opponent can only slowly chip away at. Its move - Steel Wing - lowers the damage taken in the next turn by 20. Combined with a Supporter like Jasmine and a Tool like Steel Apron, and the damage taken drops even further by 60. So now, Skarmory ex takes 80 less damage, and thanks to Steel Apron, cannot be whittled down with Special Conditions like Poison.
Skarmory
- HP: 80
- Move: Metal Arms — 20 damage for 1 Metal Energy + Deals 30 more damage if it has a Pokemon Tool attached
The Skarmory from Space Time Smackdown is a nice early-game attacker. Attach a Steel Apron to it so it deals 50 damage for one Metal Energy, takes less damage, and stays protected from Special Conditions.
Key Trainer and Item cards of Skarmory ex decks
- Jasmine: Can be used to ensure Skarmory ex takes 50 less damage for one turn.
- Steel Apron: This tool helps Skarmory and Skarmory ex take less damage, and prevents them from being affected by Special Conditions.
- Poke Ball: Helps you get either a Skarmory or Skarmory ex.
- Professor’s Research: Lets you draw two more cards.
- Adaman: Plays a similar role if you have used both of your Jasmines.
- Giant Cape: An alternative to Steel Apron. This can give your Pokemon an HP boost.
- Cyrus: Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one.
- Guzma: Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools.
- Leaf: If Skarmory ex takes too much damage, you can use this card to switch it out.
Alternative options for Skarmory ex decks
- Lyra: This new Supporter is an option to switch out a damaged Active Pokemon.
- Rocky Helmet: This Tool can be used to deal chip damage to the opponent.
