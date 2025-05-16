Metal-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket, just like the Steel-type they're based on, are very durable. The decks usually take it a bit slow at the start, slowly building up major threats on the Bench before unleashing them. While this slow pace of play caused it some problems during the game's release, over time, with enough new cards, Metal-type decks have become great in their own right.

This article will focus on the best Metal-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Best Metal-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Solgaleo ex

All Solagaleo ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Cards Quantity Cosmog 2 Cosmoem 1 Solgaleo ex 2 Skarmory 2 Lillie 2 Giant Cape 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Cyrus 1 Rare Candy 2 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2

Solgaleo ex

HP: 180

180 Ability: Rising Road — Can switch from the Bench to the Active Spot once during a turn

Rising Road — Can switch from the Bench to the Active Spot once during a turn Move: Sol Breaker — 120 damage for 2 Metal Energy + 10 damage to itself

Solgaleo ex is the main attacker of this deck. This card's main advantage is that it deals massive damage for only 2 energy. Even the fact that it is a Stage 2 mon doesn't hinder it much, thanks to Rare Candy letting it skip Stage 1.

Additionally, its Rising Road ability lets it quickly switch in once set up. It can also be healed with the help of cards like Lillie, which helps with the recoil damage.

Skarmory

HP: 80

80 Move: Metal Arms — 20 damage (+ 30 more if a Pokemon Tool is attached) for 1 Metal Energy

Skarmory is a useful secondary attacker. Not only does it deal 50 damage with a Pokemon Tool like Rocky Helmet or Giant Cape attached, but it also deals with opposing Oricorio Pom Pom, which Solgaleo ex cannot touch.

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Guzma: This Supporter can be used to remove annoying items like Rocky Helmet or Poison Barb

This Supporter can be used to remove annoying items like Rocky Helmet or Poison Barb Pokemon Communication: This card can be used to get a Pokemon from this Metal-type deck

2) Dialga ex

All Dialga ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Card Quantity Dialga ex 2 Meltan 2 Melmetal 2 Pokemon Center Lady 2 Poke Ball 2 Prefessor's Research 2 Red 2 Leaf 2 Cyrus 1 Giant Cape 1 Rocky Helmet 1 Adaman 1

Dialga ex

HP: 150

150 Move 1: Metallic Turbo — 30 damage for 2 Metal Energy + Take 2 Metal Energy from the Energy Zone and attach to 1 of the Pokemon on the Bench

Metallic Turbo — 30 damage for 2 Metal Energy + Take 2 Metal Energy from the Energy Zone and attach to 1 of the Pokemon on the Bench Move 2: Heavy Impact — 150 damage for 2 Metal Energy and 2 Colorless Energy

Dialga ex is the core of this Metal-type deck. Its first move, Metallic Turbo, lets it set up other mons on the Bench. However, it can also clean up in the late game with Heavy Impact, especially with some chip damage from Metallic Turbo or a Rocky Helmet attached to it. Pokemon Center Lady and Adaman are there to prevent Dialga ex's health from dropping too low.

Melmetal

HP: 130

130 Ability: Hard Coat — Takes 20 less damage from attacks

Hard Coat — Takes 20 less damage from attacks Move: Heavy Impact — 120 damage for 3 Metal Energy and 1 Colorless Energy

Melmetal is the secondary attacker of the deck. It can be set up with Dialga ex's Metallic Turbo, and as a non-ex mon, it counters Oricorio Pom Pom. It is also a tank and very hard to take out, thanks to its Hard Coat ability.

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Pokemon that don't rely on type-specific energy to attack: Several Pokemon cards benefit from Dialga ex's Metallic Turbo, letting them set up. These include Alolan Raichu ex, Yanmega ex, Mew ex, Bastiodon ex, Lickilicky ex, and Bibarel ex.

3) Tinkaton ex

All Tinkaton ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Card Quantity Tinkatink 2 Tinkaton ex 2 Dialga ex 2 Rare Candy 2 Lillie 2 Giant Cape 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Iono 1 Red 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2

Tinkaton ex

HP: 170

170 Move: Terrific Thumping — 80 damage (+ 80 more if the flipped coin is heads) for 2 Metal Energy and 1 Colorless Energy

Tinkaton ex is the core of this Metal-type deck, which has a bit of high-risk, high-reward play style. It can deal up to 160 damage with its move Terrific Thumping. However, it is dependent on a coin flip to reach that level of damage.

The rest of the cards in the deck are here to lower the risk as much as possible. As a Stage 2 card, it can use Rare Candy to evolve faster and can heal with Lillie. Dialga ex is also in this deck to use Metallic Turbo to set up Tinkaton ex.

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Skarmory: The metal bird is a decent pick if you are having trouble with Pom Pom Oricorio. However, it takes double damage from its attack thanks to its Lightning weakness.

The metal bird is a decent pick if you are having trouble with Pom Pom Oricorio. However, it takes double damage from its attack thanks to its Lightning weakness. Magearna: Magearna is another option for this Metal-type deck that does high damage to Pokemon with abilities.

