Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs release date and time

By Abhipsito Das
Published Aug 27, 2025 19:52 GMT

Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs release date and time (Image via TPC)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs will be released at 6 am GMT on August 28, 2025. This is the second expansion of the series, numbered A4a, and will introduce more Johto region Pocket Monsters to the collection-focused mobile game. It will also mark the addition of some creatures from the Hoenn region.

Some of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs cards, as well as their types and abilities, have been revealed.

This article provides an overview of the release date and time for the Secluded Springs set in Pokemon TCG Pocket in different parts of the world, as well as a countdown to help you keep track.

When does Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs release in all regions?

The Secluded Springs pack will come out at 6 am GMT on August 29, 2025. The following team contains the converted list of local times in different parts of the world:

TimezoneMajor City/CitiesDate and Time
Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)Los Angeles, VancouverAugust 27, 2025, at 11:00 PM
Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)Denver, CalgaryAugust 28, 2025, at 12:00 AM
Central Daylight Time (CDT)Chicago, Mexico CityAugust 28, 2025, at 1:00 AM
Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)New York, TorontoAugust 28, 2025, at 2:00 AM
Western European Summer Time (WEST)Lisbon, CasablancaAugust 28, 2025, at 7:00 AM
British Summer Time (BST)LondonAugust 28, 2025, at 7:00 AM
Central European Summer Time (CEST)Paris, BerlinAugust 28, 2025, at 8:00 AM
Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)Athens, BucharestAugust 28, 2025, at 9:00 AM
Indian Standard Time (IST)New Delhi, MumbaiAugust 28, 2025, at 11:30 AM
China Standard Time (CST)Beijing, ShanghaiAugust 28, 2025, at 2:00 PM
Japanese Standard Time (JST)Tokyo, OsakaAugust 28, 2025, at 3:00 PM
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)Sydney, MelbourneAugust 28, 2025, at 4:00 PM
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)Auckland, WellingtonAugust 28, 2025, at 6:00 PM
Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs (A4a) release countdown

The following countdown timer will help you track the release of this new booster pack in your region.

The Secluded Springs expansion will bring Suicune, Raikou, and Entei's ex cards into the game as well as a bunch of other new mechanics. Once the update is released, you must download the necessary files files from your designated app store to start opening A4a packs.

