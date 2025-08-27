Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs release date and time

Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs will be released at 6 am GMT on August 28, 2025. This is the second expansion of the series, numbered A4a, and will introduce more Johto region Pocket Monsters to the collection-focused mobile game. It will also mark the addition of some creatures from the Hoenn region.Some of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs cards, as well as their types and abilities, have been revealed.This article provides an overview of the release date and time for the Secluded Springs set in Pokemon TCG Pocket in different parts of the world, as well as a countdown to help you keep track.When does Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs release in all regions?The Secluded Springs pack will come out at 6 am GMT on August 29, 2025. The following team contains the converted list of local times in different parts of the world:TimezoneMajor City/CitiesDate and TimePacific Daylight Time (PDT)Los Angeles, VancouverAugust 27, 2025, at 11:00 PMMountain Daylight Time (MDT)Denver, CalgaryAugust 28, 2025, at 12:00 AMCentral Daylight Time (CDT)Chicago, Mexico CityAugust 28, 2025, at 1:00 AMEastern Daylight Time (EDT)New York, TorontoAugust 28, 2025, at 2:00 AMWestern European Summer Time (WEST)Lisbon, CasablancaAugust 28, 2025, at 7:00 AMBritish Summer Time (BST)LondonAugust 28, 2025, at 7:00 AMCentral European Summer Time (CEST)Paris, BerlinAugust 28, 2025, at 8:00 AMEastern European Summer Time (EEST)Athens, BucharestAugust 28, 2025, at 9:00 AMIndian Standard Time (IST)New Delhi, MumbaiAugust 28, 2025, at 11:30 AMChina Standard Time (CST)Beijing, ShanghaiAugust 28, 2025, at 2:00 PMJapanese Standard Time (JST)Tokyo, OsakaAugust 28, 2025, at 3:00 PMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)Sydney, MelbourneAugust 28, 2025, at 4:00 PMNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)Auckland, WellingtonAugust 28, 2025, at 6:00 PMPokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs (A4a) release countdownThe following countdown timer will help you track the release of this new booster pack in your region.The Secluded Springs expansion will bring Suicune, Raikou, and Entei's ex cards into the game as well as a bunch of other new mechanics. Once the update is released, you must download the necessary files files from your designated app store to start opening A4a packs.In other news, Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution might be coming in less than three months (release date speculation).Check out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier listPokemon TCG Pocket announces new Trading changesWhat are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use themAll status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGPHow to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP