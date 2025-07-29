Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4) releases on July 30, 2025, at 6 am UTC. As usual, the timings will vary for the region, so players who wish to jump in the moment the pack is released would want to keep track, and the countdown provided in this article will help you do just that.
The new Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion has two parts: Ho-Oh and Lugia. Over 200 new cards will be introduced via this expansion, including the Johto partner Pokemon: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile. Baby Pokemon and popular trainers from the region will also appear in the pack.
This article provides a breakdown of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky release date and time, a countdown to the release time, and a brief overview of what you can expect from this expansion.
When does Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky release in all regions?
Wisdom of Sea and Sky releases at 6 am UTC on July 30, 2025. Here's a region-wise breakdown of the timings:
Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4) release countdown
Here's a countdown to help you track the release of the A4 pack in the digital trading card game.
What to expect from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Among the 200 cards coming to the game with this pack, you will find the Johto starters, the box legendaries, and some Baby Pokemon. Check out all the leaks from the A4 booster packs.
The trading system in the mobile game will also be reworked, starting with this update. You can also wishlist cards you want, allowing other players to make trade offers for those.
