5 Pokemon that don't appear as their type

Sometimes, it’s not difficult to spot a Pokemon’s type by its appearance, but other times, it’s incredibly challenging and tricky. The franchise sports thousands of Pocket Monsters, and they fall under 18 elemental types, such as Fairy, Fire, and Water. Fans' general view regarding a monster with a particular type is that it should look like its type. Otherwise, what’s the point of being a Water-type if a creature appears to be a Fire-type? Right.

The designers are indeed creative. However, some of the creations (mons) look entirely different than the type they belong to. That is the case, and in this list, we will look into five species that differ from their type and appear as something else.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon like Charizard and Gyarados look different than their type

1) Nihilego

Nihilego is from the Alola region. (Image via TPC)

If anyone shows Nihilego’s picture to new Pokemon fans, guess what their response would be about its typing? This Ultra Beast resembles a jellyfish, meaning it must belong to the Water-type. This is where its design tricks into believing in something it is not. Indeed, it is not a water type, even though it shares an impression with the Aurelia aurita jellyfish.

Fans can only find the truth once they check the Nihilego type. The Ultra Beast is an alien and is a dual Rock- and Poison-type Pokemon. The typing makes no sense whatsoever when we go with its actual design. From a different perspective, it should be a dual Water- and Psychic-type to complement its amazing body.

2) Solrock

Solrock is from the Hoenn region (Image via TPC)

Guess what is Solrock’s typing? The name “Solrock” combines solar and rock, indicating it must be a Fire and Rock-type Pokemon. Its design says the same thing. However, its typing is slightly different from its appearance and name.

The Meteorite Pokemon resembles a sun and a helm; its body is made up of rocks. According to its Pokedex entry, when it spins, it gives off lights that can blind the opponent.

These details hint at Solrock being a Fire- and Rock-type; however, the creature is a Rock- and Psychic-type. Its figure is based on the sun, and Lunatone's on the moon. The latter is also a Psychic- and Rock-type, which is okay for the moon-like creature to have a rock as its sub-type as the moon has rocks in it, but what about the sun?

3) Charizard

Charizard is from the Kanto region. (Image via TPC)

Charizard's design is a long-debated topic and will forever be this way in the Pokemon world. The reason is, yes, you guessed it, it doesn’t have a Dragon as a subtype. The fan-favorite Pocket Monster is a dual Fire- and Flying-type creature.

Without a doubt, Fire typing makes sense as its tail is constantly on fire but Flying. Numerous Pokemon don’t belong to the latter but can fly in the franchise. So, it’s unfair for Charizard to be this way.

Nonetheless, the remarkable fact about Charizard’s evolutionary line is that it becomes a Fire- and Dragon-type as a Mega X Charizard. However, this Mega form also appears more like an Ice and Dragon-type. This adds salt to the wound, and one can never guess why the company altered the Flame Pokemon’s elemental typing.

4) Gyarados

Gyarados is from the Kanto region. (Image via TPC)

We wish Gyarados was a dragon. Yes, it is in the appearance-wise, but type-wise, it is not. The Atrocious Pokemon’s appearance can trick people who go for its looks. This is because it resembles Chinese mythical Dragons. Many fans are familiar with those ancient beings.

Adding curiosity to the topic, the unusual thing about Gyarados is that its secondary type is Flying, but it has no feathers or wings to support flying. It is absurd to think its fins can help it fly in the sky with its humongous body.

Of course, a dragon can fly, but it is not a Dragon-type. The Pokemon is a Water- and Flying-type creature introduced in Generation 1 in the Red and Blue video game series. It has a Mega evolution, similar to Charizard, but the form is a dual Dark and Water-type. As a matter of fact, it seems Gyarados was never meant to be a dragon.

5) Sudowoodo

Sudowoodo is from the Johto region. (Image via TPC)

Sudowoodo is another tricky critter whose type is complex to judge when taking its appearance as a base. Many will fall for its design and call it a pure Grass-type, dual Grass, or Psychic/Fighting-type. The explanation is simple. The Imitation Pokemon’s body is similar to a tree, and the three sponge-ball-like leaves on its hands add details to its design to tell it is a tree.

This is where Sudowoodo’s name comes into play to identify what it is. Its name is a wordplay that explains that “Sudo” is Pesudo and “Woodo” is “Wood.” The creature’s appearance is based on a petrified tree, and any petrified object turns into a rock. Therefore, it is a Rock-type creature.

We don’t want to leave fans guessing what other Pokemon are that don’t look like their typing. So, a Luxay is an Electric, which should be a Dark- and Electric. Stunfisk is not a Water-type. Lugia is a Flying- and Psychic guardian of the seas. Lastly, Flygon is not a Bug- and Grass or Bug- and Flying, but a Ground- and Dragon.