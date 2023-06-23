Pokemon Unite Pika Party event: How to participate, rewards, end date, and more 

Pokemon Unite is reaching into the past for its latest event, bringing back the Pika Party game mode that originally debuted during the MOBA title's first-anniversary celebration. The mode operates as a new method of Quick Play, where trainers use Pikachu, battle wild Pikachu, and even fight a Gigantamax Form boss Pikachu.

The Pika Party game mode will be available to all Pokemon Unite trainers from June 23, 2023, to July 21, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC. During this time, players can also participate in Pika Party to receive rewards.

For Pokemon Unite fans who need some information on Pika Party (in case they missed it during the first anniversary), it doesn't hurt to examine the available details.

What to know about Pokemon Unite's Pika Party game mode in June 2023

Although Pika Party is technically a variation of Quick Play in Pokemon Unite, it's understandably different from a standard Unite Battle. Pikachu replacing nearly every aspect of the map is certainly one thing visually, but there are also new gameplay features to be aware of before diving into a Pika Party match.

One of the most important aspects of Pika Party is the replacement of wild Pokemon with various forms of Pikachu. Each time one of these Electric Mice are defeated, they can bestow players with a buff to assist them in battle. Only one buff can be active at a time, so trainers will need to keep that in mind as they rove the map for wild Pikachu.

Wild Pikachu buffs in Pokemon Unite's Pika Party mode

Standard Pikachu - Operates as a standard wild Pokemon like in most Unite Battles. Bestows no buffs or benefits but does provide two points to the player when defeated.

- Operates as a standard wild Pokemon like in most Unite Battles. Bestows no buffs or benefits but does provide two points to the player when defeated. Shocking Pikachu - Dressed in a black/yellow jacket and cap, Shocking Pikachu rewards five points when beaten. Defeating Shocking Pikachu will provide the trainer with the ability to randomly drop thunderbolts when they use their basic attacks. These bolts will slow down the movement and attack speed of struck targets. Beating this Pikachu also provides two extra points to players during the final countdown.

- Dressed in a black/yellow jacket and cap, Shocking Pikachu rewards five points when beaten. Defeating Shocking Pikachu will provide the trainer with the ability to randomly drop thunderbolts when they use their basic attacks. These bolts will slow down the movement and attack speed of struck targets. Beating this Pikachu also provides two extra points to players during the final countdown. Steely Pikachu - Wearing a gray vest and visor, Steely Pikachu rewards five points when defeated. This Pikachu also bestows players a periodic shield that activates over time and mitigates a portion of damage received. Beating this Pokemon also adds two points to its usual total when beaten in the final moments.

- Wearing a gray vest and visor, Steely Pikachu rewards five points when defeated. This Pikachu also bestows players a periodic shield that activates over time and mitigates a portion of damage received. Beating this Pokemon also adds two points to its usual total when beaten in the final moments. Surfing Pikachu - Marked riding its beloved surfboard, Surfing Pikachu rewards players with three points when beaten. Defeating this Pikachu will provide trainers with a movement speed boost and resistance to hindrance effects for a set period of time.

- Marked riding its beloved surfboard, Surfing Pikachu rewards players with three points when beaten. Defeating this Pikachu will provide trainers with a movement speed boost and resistance to hindrance effects for a set period of time. Gigantamax Pikachu - The new boss character exclusive to Pika Party, Gigantamax Pikachu is a massive Pokemon that will reward trainers with 20 points when defeated. Additionally, the team that defeats it will receive Aeos Energy and leave the scoring zones of the enemy team defenseless, allowing for easy scoring opportunities. Gigantamax Pikachu also bestows ten extra points in the match's final countdown.

Other than the buffs and wild spawn changes, Pika Party operates with much of the same gameplay seen elsewhere in Pokemon Unite. However, even though every trainer is locked to use Pikachu during this game mode, held item builds and boost emblem configurations will still apply, so players can still get ahead by using the right build.

What are Pika Party's rewards in Pokemon Unite in June 2023?

As an event that will span a little less than a month, Pokemon Unite trainers are likely curious as to what rewards they can get for participating in Pika Party. Currently, on the first day of competition, winning three matches of Pika Party will provide the victors with a holowear selection box that contains the Orange and Purple Unite Style Pikachu holowear.

Although this is the only confirmed reward at the moment, there are likely many more rewards on the way each day the event continues, as was the case with the Pika Party event back in 2022.

For example, after completing Pika Party in sequential increments of five matches, Pokemon Unite players could get Aeos Coins/Tickets, a Pikachu avatar headband, Item Enhancers, and the holowear box.

In addition to the obtainable rewards from winning in Pika Party, Pokemon Unite players will notice that the majority of Pikachu's holowear has been unlocked in the in-game shop. They can still only be bought with Aeos Gems, but this presents an opportunity for trainers to get the holowear they may have missed out on previously.

Lastly, Pokemon Unite has debuted a new Tourist Style holowear for Pikachu for the price of 2,199 Aeos Gems. While that's a steep price, to be sure, the style comes complete with its own custom animations for its moves, knockouts, scoring, returning to base, and using its Unite Move.

With all this being said, accessing Pika Party is as simple as entering a game lobby and selecting the mode from the usual list that denotes quick, standard, and ranked play.

Pokemon Unite players won't have to wait long to dive into the action featuring the face of the Pocket Monsters franchise.

