Ranking 10 Pokemon with the most unique designs of all time

The Pokemon series is now entering its ninth generation. Hundreds of Pocket Monsters have been created by Game Freak between now and the first generation's debut in 1996. However, some of these creatures have incredibly unusual or unorthodox designs compared to their counterparts.

Many Pokemon in the franchise draw their appearances from the realms of fiction, but just as many take a page from the real world. In many instances, there is a combination of the two, creating creatures that almost seem real but have a mythical quality.

In the 26 years the series has existed, countless intriguing designs have been created for the games' titular monsters. Listed below are some of the most unique in the entire franchise.

Sigilyph, Arceus, and 8 other Pokemon with unique designs, ranked

10) Ninetales

Ninetales' defensive stance in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Some players may not think much of Ninetales' design in the Pokemon series. After all, it's just a fox with a few extra tails, right? The reason that its design is so intriguing is more complex than that, as the lore behind its creation is quite appealing.

Ninetales is believed to be based on Japanese Kitsune, multi-tailed creatures with incredibly long lifespans and the ability to breathe fire and take on spirit forms.

Considering Ninetales is a Fire-type also capable of using Ghost and Psychic-type moves, its supernatural capabilities support its visually satisfying creature design.

9) Metagross

Steven's shiny Metagross in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A hulking mass of metal, Metagross is quite a complex Pokemon to behold. Sure, it might just look like a steely spider-type creature, but there's more to its design than that.

Metagross' pylon-like legs feed into its main body, much like a supercomputer that would be supported by its immense intelligence. Moreover, its legs and central body are also often compared to a planetary/lunar lander, giving the Pokemon the look of a space vessel.

For an even deeper cut, some players have compared Metagross' design to the Antikythera. This wheel-like apparatus features a central body with legs and is one of the earliest examples of an analog computer discovered in the real world.

8) Girafarig

Girafarig as it appears in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via Game Freak)

Girafarig's name might suggest that it's little more than a giraffe, but there's plenty more going on in this Pokemon's design.

Some of the more notable aspects of its body include its diamond-esque patterning and the rigid spines running down its back and neck. These spines seem almost dinosaur-like and may even be connected to the Pokemon's unusual tail.

The living tail of a Girafarig seems reminiscent of a Chain Chomp from the Mario Bros. series. However, it is also speculated to be a reference to Stegosaurus, who were once thought to have a smaller second brain in their tail to control their balance.

7) Sigilyph

Sigilyph as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Undoubtedly one of the most visually complex Pokemon in the series, Sigilyph has plenty of color and angles running through its irregularly-shaped body. However, the creature's origin might provide a little more insight into why it looks the way it does. Many players have analyzed its design and have found it comparable to the Nazca Lines of Peru.

The Nazca Lines are a massive series of geoglyphs found in the Nazca desert. Their shapes include many spirals and angles. Some lines even resemble avian creatures, which may lend some credence to Sigilyph's unusual body shape and robustly colorful patterns.

6) Mawile

Mega Mawile in Pokemon Sun and Moon (Image via Game Freak)

Mawile is another creature with plenty of backstory and a curious design. The first thing trainers notice about this Pokemon is the massive metal mouth sprouting out of the back of its head. This mouth is unsettling to see, but it holds an even deeper meaning.

Many have traced the sinister mouth-based design of Mawile back to the Japanese Futakuchi-onna, translated roughly as a "woman with a mouth at the back of her head." At the back of this mythological creature's head, the mouth emerges from the creature's split skull, forming teeth and an elongated tongue.

This highly resembles the mouth on the back of Mawile's head, adding to the Pokemon's overall creepiness.

5) Lucario

Lucario's design may trace back to the days of ancient Egypt (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dog-like in appearance, fan-favorite Pokemon Lucario has a particularly unusual design compared to many of its humanoid counterparts. Its head design, in particular, is quite unique, resembling that of a jackal. This may be due to the creature's alleged design origins, which date back to ancient Egyptian mythology.

Lucario is considered to be inspired by the Egyptian god Anubis, a deity with the head of a wolf, who judged the spirits of the departed based on their deeds. Considering Lucario is capable of seeing the aura of living beings, this design inspiration appears to hold up.

Lucario's wrist and armbands may also be inspired by martial arts, many of which hail from the African continent and the Middle East. This would appear to be supported by the fact that Lucario is partially a Fighting-type.

4) Genesect

Genesect in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Resembling a massive insect and a robot, Genesect may be the most unique Bug-type players have seen so far. Its body has been significantly altered and modified by Team Plasma.

However, a closer look at the species' appearance shows a very clear source of inspiration. Specifically, its head is reminiscent of a Treehopper bug, which possesses a crested head to resemble tree leaves.

Furthermore, the massive adaptable cannon on Genesect's back may be a reference to science fiction, specifically Japanese mecha anime and manga. The creature's eyes are also reminiscent of the headlights of most modern cars, complete with irises shaped similarly to the lenses of headlight bulbs.

3) Arceus

Arceus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

Considered the God of Creation in Pokemon lore, Arceus has a very irregular design. While it resembles a quadrupedal creature at its essence, a closer look shows many different inspirations.

Some players have theorized that Arceus' body is comprised of three different creatures. Specifically, aspects of Giratina, Palkia, and Dialga's Origin forms appear to combine to create its design. This would make sense, as Arceus created the three creatures in the Sinnoh region's creation myth.

Other theories tie Arceus' design to a Qilin, a chimera-like creature thought to appear before the arrival of a great ruler.

The halo-like aspect of its lower body has been theorized to be an angelic halo that denotes its divinity. It has also been considered by some to be the Dharmachakra, considered a major symbol in Buddhist teachings to symbolize the wheel of life and reincarnation.

2) Eternatus

Eternatus' Pokedex entry in Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

An almost skeletal and menacing dragon, Eternatus is the antagonist of Pokemon Sword and Shield. Its angular and jagged design is one of the most unique among any Dragon-type seen in the games. There has been rampant speculation as to what its design originates from.

Some have linked it to the Dragon Comet witnessed by Uther Pendragon in Arthurian legend (which would tie in with the Galar region nicely). This seems to be supported by the fact that Eternatus also falls to Earth from the skies above.

Eternatus' Eternamax form is even more peculiar, appearing hand-like while still being coiled and serpentine. This has drawn comparisons to the Greek Hydra and the Seven-Headed Dragon in the Christian Book of Revelations, considered to be an omen of the end of the world.

Considering the danger that Eternatus brings with it, many of these design theories seem completely feasible.

1) Type: Null

Type: Null in the anime and Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company/Game Freak)

Undoubtedly one of the most unusual Pocket Monsters ever conceived, Type: Null may have the most bizarre design in the franchise so far. This is because it appears to be composed of many species jammed into one body. The creature is referred to as synthetic in the Pokedex and seems like an attempt by humans to recreate Arceus within the confines of a lab.

Due to its piecemeal appearance, Type: Null's design is believed to have been derived from the creature known as the Chimera in Greek mythology. Chimera are considered to be creatures that breathe fire. They have the head of a lion, a goat's head on their back, and the tail of a serpent.

While Type: Null doesn't exhibit these exact characteristics, its hybrid nature seems to line up nicely enough.

Furthermore, Type: Null possesses a massive mask on its head, seemingly bolted to its neck. This may be a design choice, alluding to Mary Shelly's novel Frankenstein.

In the novel, Dr. Frankenstein creates a hybrid monster made of the body parts of dead people, with large bolts built into the creature's neck to hold its head in place.

