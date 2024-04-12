Shiny Pokemon you should look out for in Pokemon GO Bug Out

Pokemon GO's Bug Out event is heavily focused on, as the name implies, Bug-type Pokemon. While these Pokemon types don't have the best reputation, plenty of trainers will seek out certain species based on their upside, and shiny hunters will be on the lookout for new shiny Pokemon and returning ones that might not be particularly common during ordinary gameplay.

If Pokemon GO players plan to find high-priority shiny Pokemon, they may want to look for a few before the Bug Out event ends on April 17, 2024. These shinies are found through different means of gameplay, but players who want to bag some rarer shinies during the event can check below for a list of those they may want to focus on.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion.

5 shiny Pokemon to prioritize in Pokemon GO's Bug Out event

1) Kleavor

Shiny Kleavor has a green coloration in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kleavor has sparsely appeared as a Research Task reward and raid boss in Pokemon GO, and it's finally returning as a 3-star raid boss during the Bug Out event. If trainers battle and defeat Kleavor during these raids, they have a 1 in 64 chance to find shiny Kleavor after successfully beating it in a raid.

To ensure the best chances at finding shiny Kleavor, players will want to stock up on raid passes and assemble a team to counter Kleavor. Rock-, Steel-, and Water-type Pokemon/moves will be the best Kleavor counters for players to use in this particular raid.

2) Tapu Bulu

Pokemon GO's Bug Out event brings Tapu Bulu back to raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sure, Tapu Bulu may not be a Bug-type, but it's still appearing as a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO's Bug Out event. Moreover, while Tapu Bulu has appeared quite a bit as a raid boss or in events in the past, its shiny form has only been available for a little less than a year. If trainers missed out on their chance to catch shiny Tapu Bulu before, now is a great opportunity to raid and catch it.

Poison-type moves and Pokemon will be the best counters for Tapu Bulu raids, but the chances of finding a shiny after a few raids are pretty good, as shiny Tapu Bulu's appearance rate is approximately 1 in 20.

3) Nincada/Ninjask

Shiny Nincada can't normally be found in the wild in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Nincada doesn't ordinarily appear in the wild in Pokemon GO, and this goes for its shiny variant by extension. Moreover, its evolution, Ninjask, appears even more rarely as a raid boss. This makes the Bug Out event excellent for catching a shiny Nincada since it will be appearing in the wild during the event, and with 50 candies, players can evolve their shiny Nincada into a shiny Ninjask.

While neither Pokemon is really suited for PvE or PvP battles, their shiny forms can be quite elusive, and this event provides a great opportunity to add both to a determined shiny hunter's collection. The process may take some time though, as shiny Nincada ordinarily has a 1 in 64 shiny appearance chance.

4) Charizard

Shiny Charizard will still be available during the early parts of Pokemon GO Bug Out (Image via Niantic || Serebii)

Pokemon GO's current Mega Raid boss is Mega Charizard X, and this will continue to be the case until April 13, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, which overlaps with the Bug Out event. As long as Mega Charizard X remains in raids, players can defeat it for an approximate 1 in 128 chance to encounter a shiny Charizard afterward, which is still difficult, but not impossible.

Countering Mega Charizard X raids isn't easy, but using a combination of Dragon-, Ground-, and Rock-type moves/Pokemon with high CP and IV stats should help players turn the tide. These raids will also require that trainers team up to win, but shiny Charizard is arguably one of the coolest-looking shinies in the game.

5) Heracross

Heracross has some PvE and PvP viability in Pokemon GO battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Heracross and shiny Heracross may not be the rarest catches in Pokemon GO, they possess some upside in battle as Bug/Fighting-types. Shiny Heracross has a very distinct pink coloration, and if trainers don't have one yet, the Bug Out event certainly offers a great opportunity to get one. Even better, a shiny Heracross with quality IVs can even be used in PvE and PvP battles effectively.

However, reliably obtaining shiny Heracross during the Bug Out event will likely require taking on Mega Heracross raids, which will require the right counters for the job. Fortunately, a powerful team of Flying-type moves/Pokemon and bringing along a few fellow trainers should be more than enough to defeat Mega Heracross when it becomes the event's Mega Raid boss on April 13 at 10:00 am local time.

Since, compared to finding shiny Heracross in the wild, finding a shiny Heracross via Mega Raids should be much more fruitful. Its wild shiny chances are roughly 1 in 512, but as a Mega Raid boss, shiny Heracross appearances should be higher at approximately 1 in 128.

Poll : Will you be participating in Pokemon GO's Bug Out event? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion