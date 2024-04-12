Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu Raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Tapu Bulu raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against this Grass- and Fairy-type beast in five-star Legendary raids. The dual elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide array of monsters like Beedrill, Gengar, and more. You can participate in these Legendary raids from Saturday. April 12, 2024, 10 am local time, through Thursday, April 25, 2024, 10 am local time.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Tapu Bulu. We will also run through this Legendary monster’s best moveset and weaknesses.

Tapu Bulu’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Tapu Bulu in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a Grass- and Fairy-type beast, this Legendary monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

Poison (Double weak)

Flying

Fire

Ice

Steel

That said, the critter is strong against the following elemental typings:

Dark

Dragon

Fighting

Ground

Rock

Water

So, avoid taking creatures that belong to Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Rock, and Water elemental typings.

Best Tapu Bulu counters in Pokemon GO

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move.

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Mega Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Recommended Legendary counters for this Legendary raid:

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move

Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Therian Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Therian Forme Tornadus with Gust as the Fast move and Bleakwind Storm as the Charged move

Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Recommended Ultra Beast counters for this Legendary Raid:

Nihilego is the best Ultra Beast for this raid with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move.

Recommended Shadow counters for this Legendary raid:

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Toxicroak with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Shadow Victreebel with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Shadow Vileplume with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Shadow Muk with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Gunk Shot as the Charged move

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch as the Fast move and Meteor Mash as the Charged move

Recommended budget counters for this Legendary raid:

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Toxicroak with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Victreebel with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Roserade with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Braviary with Air Slash as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Tapu Bulu’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

As a five-star Legendary raid boss, this critter can have the following moves:

Fast moves:

Bullet Seed (Grass-type move)

Rock Smash (Fighting-type move)

Charged move

Grass Knot (Grass-type move)

Solar Beam (Grass-type move)

Nature’s Madness (Fairy-type move)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type move)

Megahorn (Bug-type move)

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO

This monster will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,338 CP to 2,442 CP at level 25 with a sunny or cloudy boost

2,338 CP to 2,442 CP at level 25 with a sunny or cloudy boost Non-weather boosted: 1,870 CP to 1,953 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Tapu Bulu

Weather boosted: 2,442

2,442 Non-weather boosted: 1,953

Tapu Bulu's stats in Pokemon GO

Base attack: 249

249 Base defense: 215

215 Max CP: 3,865 at level 50

That covers everything you need to know to defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO.