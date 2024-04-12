Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu Raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Tapu Bulu raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against this Grass- and Fairy-type beast in five-star Legendary raids. The dual elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide array of monsters like Beedrill, Gengar, and more. You can participate in these Legendary raids from Saturday. April 12, 2024, 10 am local time, through Thursday, April 25, 2024, 10 am local time.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Tapu Bulu. We will also run through this Legendary monster’s best moveset and weaknesses.
Tapu Bulu’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Being a Grass- and Fairy-type beast, this Legendary monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:
- Poison (Double weak)
- Flying
- Fire
- Ice
- Steel
That said, the critter is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Dark
- Dragon
- Fighting
- Ground
- Rock
- Water
So, avoid taking creatures that belong to Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Rock, and Water elemental typings.
Best Tapu Bulu counters in Pokemon GO
Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:
- Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move.
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Mega Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Mega Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
Recommended Legendary counters for this Legendary raid:
- Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move
- Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move
- Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Therian Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Therian Forme Tornadus with Gust as the Fast move and Bleakwind Storm as the Charged move
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
Recommended Ultra Beast counters for this Legendary Raid:
Nihilego is the best Ultra Beast for this raid with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move.
Recommended Shadow counters for this Legendary raid:
- Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Shadow Toxicroak with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Shadow Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Shadow Victreebel with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Shadow Vileplume with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Shadow Muk with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Gunk Shot as the Charged move
- Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch as the Fast move and Meteor Mash as the Charged move
Recommended budget counters for this Legendary raid:
- Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Toxicroak with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Victreebel with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Roserade with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Braviary with Air Slash as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
Tapu Bulu’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
As a five-star Legendary raid boss, this critter can have the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Bullet Seed (Grass-type move)
- Rock Smash (Fighting-type move)
Charged move
- Grass Knot (Grass-type move)
- Solar Beam (Grass-type move)
- Nature’s Madness (Fairy-type move)
- Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type move)
- Megahorn (Bug-type move)
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO
This monster will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,338 CP to 2,442 CP at level 25 with a sunny or cloudy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,870 CP to 1,953 CP at level 20
100% IV CP of Tapu Bulu
- Weather boosted: 2,442
- Non-weather boosted: 1,953
Tapu Bulu's stats in Pokemon GO
- Base attack: 249
- Base defense: 215
- Max CP: 3,865 at level 50
That covers everything you need to know to defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO. Check out some of our guides featuring the game:
- April 2024 infographic
- Armarouge vs. Ceruledge in GO: Who should you evolve Charcadet into?
- Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders?
- GO Battle League World of Wonders
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters