Should Luvdisc give extra catch Stardust in Pokemon GO? Player weighs in

Pokemon GO has a hidden feature where certain species of creatures inherently provide more Stardust to trainers upon capture. Observant players online have noticed this trend, with some pointing out that one particular Pocket Monster seems to be excluded from receiving this special bonus.

Luvdisc is one of the more obscure creatures in the Pokemon franchise, introduced in the third generation to a lukewarm reception. Without any evolution or notable stats, the Pocket Monster's sole purpose is to hold Heart Scales for players to collect and use at the Move Relearner.

User NobleCuriosity3 on the Silph Road subreddit recently sparked a conversation with a post addressing this issue:

In the post, NobleCuriosity3 included a diagram of other creatures in the main series and Pokemon GO that grant bonus resources when caught or defeated or have a special held item. The image categorizes these Pocket Monsters based on the experience points and items they provide in the main series, as well as other relevant criteria.

Many users, such as TheMadJAM, pointed out inconsistencies in this formula. For example, Audino receives a resource boost for granting bonus experience in the main series, whereas Chansey, who served a similar role long before Audino, does not receive the same benefit. Clamperl also misses out on the bonus, despite being able to hold pearls like Shellder and Cloyster, who do receive the buff.

User Edixions recalled a time when Luvdisc did receive a boost in Stardust granted upon capture, but this was during the 2018 Valentine's Day event.

It may still be possible for Niantic to bring this back for a future Valentine's Day event.

Many users, like LeCake007, did not notice that Luvdisc did not grant this buff. Having this boost would be especially beneficial right before the creature's Spotlight Hour on February 11, 2025. However, there is a reason why the Pocket Monster has yet to receive such a buff.

Could Luvdisc ever give bonus Stardust in Pokemon GO?

Heart Scales are not sold for a profit like other creatures that give items on the diagram (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While there is potential for Pokemon GO picks like Clamperl and Chansey to receive a Stardust boost upon capture in the future, it is unlikely that such attention will be given to Luvdisc. This is due to how its held item is used in the main series.

Unlike Shellder, Staryu, and various Mushroom Pokemon lines, whose items are sold for money, Luvdisc's Heart Scales are traded to a move tutor.

Even then, Heart Scales have not been required for relearning moves in the main series since the release of the eighth generation, which was six years ago as of this writing.

With this in mind, it is unlikely that Luvdisc will ever see an increase in the resources it provides trainers in Pokemon GO, except during specific events that mention otherwise.

