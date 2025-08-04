Sweet Swarm Field Research and Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

  • home icon
By Angshuman Dutta
Published Aug 04, 2025 09:58 GMT
Sweet Swarm Field Research and Timed Research (Image via Niantic)
Sweet Swarm is now live in Pokemon GO, offering Field Research and Timed Research tasks for trainers. Rewards include encounters with Swirlix and Combee, Berries, and Stardust.

Sweet Swarm started on Sunday, August 3, at 12 am local time and will end on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:59 pm local time. Event bonuses include an increased chance of coming across the shiny variants of Combee and Swirlix.

If you are wondering what lies ahead this month, check out our Pokemon GO monthly infographic.

How to complete Sweet Swarm Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO

The Sweet Swarm Field Research tasks and rewards are:

  • Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Combee encounter [shiny variant possible] or Swirlix encounter [shiny variant possible]
  • Evolve a Pokemon - Combee encounter [shiny variant possible] or Swirlix encounter [shiny variant possible]
  • Power up Pokemon 3 times - Combee encounter [shiny variant possible] or Swirlix encounter [shiny variant possible]
  • Send 2 Gifts to friends - Combee encounter [shiny variant possible] or Swirlix encounter [shiny variant possible]
How to complete Sweet Swarm Timed Research tasks in Pokemon GO

Sweet Swarm Timed Research Swirlix will be available from August 3 at 12 am local time to August 4 at 11:59 pm local time. The tasks and rewards are:

Sweet Swarm Swirlix Timed Research: Step 1 of 2

  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Swirlix encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Swirlix encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Swirlix encounter
  • Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Swirlix encounter
  • Rewards: Swirlix encounter, 10x Pinap Berry, 500x Stardust
Sweet Swarm Swirlix Timed Research: Step 2 of 2

  • Send 3 Gifts to friends - Swirlix encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Swirlix encounter
  • Power up Pokemon 3 times - Swirlix encounter
  • Evolve a Pokemon - Swirlix encounter
  • Rewards: Swirlix encounter, 15x Pinap Berry, 2500x Stardust

Sweet Swarm Timed Research Combee will be available from August 5 at 12 am local time to August 6 at 11:59 pm local time. The tasks haven't been revealed yet. We will update this section when they are available.

The rewards will be:

  • Encounters with the featured Pokémon: Combee
  • 500 XP
  • 3,000 Stardust
  • One Lure Module

