Sweet Swarm Field Research and Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Sweet Swarm is now live in Pokemon GO, offering Field Research and Timed Research tasks for trainers. Rewards include encounters with Swirlix and Combee, Berries, and Stardust.Sweet Swarm started on Sunday, August 3, at 12 am local time and will end on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:59 pm local time. Event bonuses include an increased chance of coming across the shiny variants of Combee and Swirlix. If you are wondering what lies ahead this month, check out our Pokemon GO monthly infographic.How to complete Sweet Swarm Field Research tasks in Pokemon GOThe Sweet Swarm Field Research tasks and rewards are:Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Combee encounter [shiny variant possible] or Swirlix encounter [shiny variant possible]Evolve a Pokemon - Combee encounter [shiny variant possible] or Swirlix encounter [shiny variant possible]Power up Pokemon 3 times - Combee encounter [shiny variant possible] or Swirlix encounter [shiny variant possible]Send 2 Gifts to friends - Combee encounter [shiny variant possible] or Swirlix encounter [shiny variant possible]How to complete Sweet Swarm Timed Research tasks in Pokemon GOSweet Swarm Timed Research Swirlix will be available from August 3 at 12 am local time to August 4 at 11:59 pm local time. The tasks and rewards are:Sweet Swarm Swirlix Timed Research: Step 1 of 2Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Swirlix encounterCatch 10 Pokemon - Swirlix encounterCatch 15 Pokemon - Swirlix encounterSpin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Swirlix encounterRewards: Swirlix encounter, 10x Pinap Berry, 500x StardustSweet Swarm Swirlix Timed Research: Step 2 of 2Send 3 Gifts to friends - Swirlix encounterCatch 10 Pokemon - Swirlix encounterPower up Pokemon 3 times - Swirlix encounterEvolve a Pokemon - Swirlix encounterRewards: Swirlix encounter, 15x Pinap Berry, 2500x StardustSweet Swarm Timed Research Combee will be available from August 5 at 12 am local time to August 6 at 11:59 pm local time. The tasks haven't been revealed yet. We will update this section when they are available. The rewards will be:Encounters with the featured Pokémon: Combee500 XP3,000 StardustOne Lure ModuleCheck out other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GOBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni counters