"That doesn’t seem very fair": Pokemon GO player shares hilarious meme about Rocket Grunts

Much like their variants in the main series, Pokemon GO's Team GO Rocket Grunts are far from the most challenging opponents the game has to offer. However, given the tools in the player's kit during each battle in Niantic's mobile spin-off, it may be time for the villainous organization to invest in better equipment for their units.

One user on the Pokemon GO subreddit, ThirdFloorSchwarts, posted a meme on the message board, highlighting the fact that while players get access to two shields for blocking charged attacks against Grunts, their Team GO Rocket opponents do not have such abilities. This makes such fights incredibly easy for stronger trainers. Here’s the post:

"That doesn't seem very fair."

Trending

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

While the post was a light-hearted joke, many users on the forum began discussing how differently each encounter with a Team GO Rocket Grunt would play out. As some may not know, the creatures used by these characters sport much higher combat power.

This is to make these fights somewhat challenging for every player, even if these units do not use their shields at all. This is in stark contrast to the four leaders of Team GO Rocket, who each use two shields, the same amount the player has access to.

Many players feel that Team GO Rocket grunts with shields would be overpowered (Image via Reddit)

Many players were quick to point out this difference in combat power compared to the standard Pocket Monsters many trainers have access to.

Since every critter Grunts use in the game are Shadow Pokemon, they also have a passive 20% buff to their attack stat, making them deal more damage. However, this bonus also decreases their defense by 10%, which is why some creatures that Grunts use can fold incredibly easily.

Comment byu/ThirdFloorSchwartz from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Some players like PunfullyObvious, believe they do not need shields to get rid of Team GO Rocket Grunts, so the battle is kept reasonably fair.

This can be true for many Grunts in the game, as most of them have teams of unevolved Pokemon or Pocket Monsters that are just not very good.

Also Read: 10 hardest Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO

Should Niantic give Team GO Rocket grunts shields in Pokemon GO?

Ultimately, while it is funny that players can use shields freely against Team GO Rocket Grunts, who can’t do the same, it is for the best that Niantic opted to only give the items to the organization’s leaders instead.

Given the high combat power and offensive force the Grunts' Pokemon have, giving them shields would only make battles with them more difficult.

For more information on Pokemon GO's Team GO Rocket, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback