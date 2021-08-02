The best counters for Cliff in Pokemon GO (August 2021)

There are three Team GO Rocket leaders who stand on Pokemon GO trainers' path to Giovanni: Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra.

Since Cliff is a leading member of Team GO Rocket, his Shadow Pokemon are significantly tougher than the usual grunts that Pokemon GO trainers face. Since Shadow Pokemon hit harder than their average counterparts, beating them quickly is advised.

Regardless of the player's trainer level, Team GO Rocket leaders like Cliff can present a challenge for those who don't have counters at the ready to deal with them.

Pokemon GO: Great counter picks for all of Cliff's current Pokemon

Cliff favors certain Pokemon for his battle party in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Cliff's current battle party in Pokemon GO comprises of seven total Pokemon. Since Pokemon GO only allows parties of three Pokemon per battle, Cliff will randomly decide his second and third Pokemon in battle. However, his first Pokemon will remain the same.

As of August 1, 2021, Cliff's full pool of Pokemon and their chances of appearing in battle are as follows:

First Pokemon Slot

Seedot (guaranteed to be his first Pokemon until Niantic implements a team change)

Second Pokemon Slot

Hariyama (48%)

Poliwrath (34%)

Kingler (18%)

Third Pokemon Slot

Tyranitar (69%)

Torterra (16%)

Sharpedo (16%)

From the numbers, it's clear that Cliff favors certain Pokemon for his battle party in Pokemon GO. However, players should always have contingencies in case he brings out his other options. Though players won't know for sure what Cliff brings into battle until they actually appear, it's easy to simply exit the battle after seeing the extent of his party and then re-entering the fight with the appropriate counters.

In order to beat Cliff's Pokemon quickly, Pokemon GO players will need some higher-end CP Pokemon that beat out his choices in type effectiveness and deal super effective damage. This primarily centers on move choice, as a Pokemon who doesn't share a type with a super effective move can still use it. However, matching a Pokemon's type with the necessary move will also provide a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB).

A breakdown of Cliff's Pokemon's weaknesses in Pokemon GO can be found below:

Seedot - Bug-, Fire-, Flying-, Ice-, and Poison-type moves.

- Bug-, Fire-, Flying-, Ice-, and Poison-type moves. Hariyama - Fairy-, Flying-, and Psychic-type moves.

- Fairy-, Flying-, and Psychic-type moves. Poliwrath - Electric-, Fairy-, Flying-, Grass-, and Psychic-type moves.

- Electric-, Fairy-, Flying-, Grass-, and Psychic-type moves. Kingler - Electric- and Grass-type moves.

- Electric- and Grass-type moves. Tyranitar - Bug-, Fairy-, Fighting- (2x super effectiveness), Grass-, Ground-, Steel-, and Water-type moves.

- Bug-, Fairy-, Fighting- (2x super effectiveness), Grass-, Ground-, Steel-, and Water-type moves. Torterra - Bug-, Fire-, Flying-, and Ice-type (2x super effectiveness) moves.

- Bug-, Fire-, Flying-, and Ice-type (2x super effectiveness) moves. Sharpedo - Bug-, Electric-, Fairy-, Fighting-, and Grass-type moves.

With that in mind, here are some spectacular picks to easily dispatch Cliff's current Pokemon GO team:

Seedot

Charizard using Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Pidgeot using Gust and Brave Bird.

Gengar using Hex and Sludge Bomb.

Houndoom using Fire Fang and Flamethrower.

Beedrill using Infestation and Sludge Bomb.

Darmanitan using Fire Fang and Overheat.

Blaziken using Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Chandelure using Fire Spin and Overheat.

Hariyama

Mewtwo using Confusion and Psychic.

Gengar using Lick and Psychic.

Lugia using Extrasensory and Aeroblast.

Espeon using Confusion and Psychic.

Alakazam using Confusion and Psychic.

Gardevoir using Confusion and Psychic.

Togekiss using Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

Gallade using Confusion and Synchronoise.

Poliwrath

Mewtwo using Psycho Cut and Psystrike.

Venusaur using Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.

Pidgeot using Gust and Brave Bird.

Manectric using Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Latios using Zen Headbutt and Psychic.

Ampharos using Charge Beam and Zap Cannon.

Metagross using Zen Headbutt and Psychic.

Zekrom using Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Kingler

Venusaur using Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.

Zekrom using Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Ampharos using Charge Beam and Zap Cannon.

Manectric using Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Thundurus using Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Raikou using Volt Switch and Wild Charge.

Roserade using Razor Leaf and Solar Beam.

Sceptile using Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant.

Tyranitar

Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere.

Machamp using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Blaziken using Counter and Focus Blast.

Hariyama using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Sirfetch'd using Counter and Close Combat.

Emboar using Low Kick and Focus Blast.

Sawk using Low Kick and Focus Blast.

Torterra

Abomasnow using Powder Snow and Weather Ball.

Glaceon using Ice Shard and Avalanche.

Galarian Darmanitan using Ice Fang and Avalanche.

Charizard using Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Weavile using Ice Shard and Avalanche.

Vanilluxe using Frost Breath and Blizzard.

Articuno using Ice Shard and Blizzard.

Beartic using Powder Snow and Ice Punch.

Sharpedo

Venusaur using Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.

Ampharos using Volt Switch and Zap Cannon.

Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere.

Manectric using Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Thundurus using Volt Switch and Thunderbolt.

Magnezone using Spark and Wild Charge.

Electivire using Thunder Shock and Wild Charge.

While there are many more combinations of Pokemon and moves that can cause super effective damage to Cliff's current Pokemon GO team, this list is a great place to start for trainers at a loss.

