The best counters for Cliff in Pokemon GO: May 2021

Cliff is one of three leaders in the Team Go Rocket Invasion and arguably the most difficult leader to beat in Pokemon GO.

To get a chance to battle Cliff, you will need to battle 6 grunts to obtain the Rocket Radar or purchase the Rocket Radar in the shop for 200 coins. Before you go into this battle, make sure to power up the Pokemon you choose for it, and use your Fast TM or Charged TM to get the correct moves needed to defeat the lineup he has chosen.

Possible Lineups for Defeating Cliff in Pokemon GO

Cliff's lineup for the month of May 2021 in Pokemon GO is similar to previous lineups. He will start with his devastatingly strong Aerodactyl with either Gallade, Cradily, or Slowking following in second position. Finally ending with Tyranitar or Mamoswine of Dusknoir.

Since the lineup is known for this battle in Pokemon GO, how can they be battled effectively? For Aerodactyl, since this Pokemon is a rock and flying type of Pokemon, it is weak to water, ice, and electric Pokemon. Mega Blastoise, Electivire, and Raikou are strong contenders for beating Aerodactyl.

However, the tricky part of this battle is being prepared for a Pokemon without knowing which one it will be. Gallade is weak to fairy, flying, and ghost Pokemon. Therefore, Rayquaza, Gengar, or Ho-Oh will be good contenders. Cradily is weak against fighting, ice, bug, and steel Pokemon. Machamp, Mamoswine, and Lucario are great to defeat Cradily. Slowking is weak to electric, grass, bug, dark, and ghost Pokemon. Raikou, Electivire, and Gengar all work against Slowking.

The last Pokemon is another unpredictable one. Tyranitars are weak to fighting and ground Pokemon, so Machamp and Lucario are good choices. Mamoswine is weak to fighting, fire, grass, and water Pokemon, so Machamp and Lucario are great choices, as well as Mega Blastoise. Dusknoir is the ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO that is weak to dark and ghost types. Gengar and Chandelure are great choices to defeat Dusknoir.

With all of this being said, there are two lineups that could work. Don't forget there is always the option to use multiple of the same Pokemon in Pokemon GO. For example, Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge, Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball, and Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch would make an excellent lineup to defeat Cliff.

The other possible lineup in this Pokemon GO battle would be Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon, Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge, and Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere.

Make sure to be prepared in Pokemon GO. Leave the battle if the wrong lineup is chosen. There will always be the option to go back into it much stronger with the correct lineup.