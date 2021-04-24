Team GO Rocket Leader, Cliff is a tough opponent for trainers looking to stop the villainous team in Pokemon GO.

Alongside Sierra and Arlo, Cliff stands in the way of Pokemon GO trainers reaching their boss. While the Leaders have their own colors, it doesn't necessarily correlate with what Pokemon they use.

Just because Cliff wears blue doesn't mean he utilizes Water-type Pokemon. Like the other Leaders, his Pokemon GO team changes from time to time. There is one set starter and the following two Pokemon each have three different possibilities.

The best counters to use against Cliff in Pokemon GO - April 2021

Image via Niantic

Cliff's Pokemon

Aerodactyl

Gallade/Cradily/Slowking

Tyranitar/Mamoswine/Dusknoir

Counters

Aerodactyl

Image via The Pokemon Company

Aerodactyl has a ton of counters as a Flying/Rock-type Pokemon. Tyranitar, Cobalion, Melmetal, and Empoleon can deal with it quite well. Truly, any powerful Water, Electric, Rock, Ice, or Steel-type move will put the hurt on it.

Gallade

Image via The Pokemon Company

Gallade is a Psychic/Fighting-type. It is best to use a Fairy or a Ghost-type to take it on. Jirachi, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Darkrai, or really any strong creature with access to moves of those two types will do the trick.

Cradily

Image via The Pokemon Company

Cardily has a sneaky movepool, making it hard to anticipate. This Rock/Grass-type in Pokemon GO can be beaten with Fighting, Ice, Bug, and Steel-type moves. Jirachi would fit well here too, along with Genesect.

Slowking

Image via The Pokemon Company

Slowking is Cliff's easiest Pokemon GO partner to defeat. Dark, Ghost, Electric, Grass, and Bug will all be supereffective against it. Umbreon, Metagross, Palkia, Magnezone, or any of the previously mentioned Pokemon will work.

Tyranitar

Image via The Pokemon Company

Tyranitar is one of the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO and really the whole franchise. Cliff's is no different. A strong Fighting-type will be a trainer's best friend against this beast. Think Machamp, Hariyama, or Lucario.

Mamoswine

Image via The Pokemon Company

This Ice/Ground-type mammoth has weaknesses to Fire, Fighting, Grass, Steel, and Water. This opens up a lot of possibilities for the aforementioned Pokemon to take over here. Otherwise, look for Walrein, Lapras, Dragonite, or Togekiss to do the job.

Dusknoir

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dusknoir only knows Dark-type moves, so the best counters are either Normal or Dark-type Pokemon that resist its attacks. Snorlax, Obstagoon, Lickilicky, and Porygon2 are great. Especially if they are given moves like Lick or Shadow Ball.