Throh vs Sawk: Which is better in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's Rivals Week has seen the resurgence of both the Karate Pokemon Sawk and its rival, the Judo Pokemon Throh. Both are Fighting-type creatures with a somewhat similar overall design, but which one is better for GO trainers to utilize? While both Pocket Monsters are geared for different combat roles, it's hard not to see Sawk as the better option between the two.

All things considered, Sawk and Throh are both pretty underwhelming Fighting-type creatures in Pokemon GO compared to the other options available to trainers. However, Sawk does have the benefit of being the offense-oriented option between the two. It also has access to the move Poison Jab, which gives it a little type coverage against Fairy-type foes that give it trouble.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Why Sawk is better than Throh in Pokemon GO

Sawk has a bit more versatility compared to Throh in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Throh is better for gym defense in Pokemon GO, Sawk simply outperforms its counterpart in most other applications. While neither is particularly wise to use in PvE raids or GO Battle League PvP, Sawk does have more utility in low-stakes battles like gym assaults, Team GO Rocket Battles, etc. This is largely due to the fact that it has relatively average firepower and better move selection.

As an example, Sawk's base Attack stat of 231 is far from the best but serviceable. Access to the Fast Move Poison, Jab, gives it the ability to counter one of its own counters (Fairy-type Pokemon), and it can deal decent damage with a Low Kick + Focus Blast moveset. It also has access to the Charged Move, Body Slam, which can help it deal neutral damage against most opponents.

While Throh also has access to Body Slam, it lacks the ability to counter any of the Pokemon types that counter it (Fairy, Flying, Psychic), and its base Stamina stat of 260 is its only real positive feature. It can take a beating but can't exactly deal much damage in response, so its bulk relegates it to little more than a gym defender.

Meanwhile, Sawk has a slightly larger pool of activities in which it can be useful.

Throh simply can't do much more than hold gyms (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously stated, both Sawk and Throh are far from ideal Fighting-type creatures that are really worth using in Pokemon GO. Options like Machamp, Hariyama, Conkeldurr, Blaziken, and Sirfetch'd are simply better in various capacities.

However, if players are committed to using either Sawk or Throh, Sawk should be their pick for every activity except gym defense, which Throh is better suited for.