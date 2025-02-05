Top 5 legendary raids to look forward to in Pokemon GO in February 2025

Legendary Raids are coming to Pokemon GO in troves throughout February. Thanks to the game preparing for the global GO Tour event, set to take place on the first two days of March, the game is hosting many Legendary Raids to get players excited in time for the yearly event.

With so many Legendary Pokemon available, players may want to know which ones they should pay close attention to. Here are the five best Legendary Raids players can find during February 2025 in Pokemon GO.

Top 5 Legendary Raids in Pokemon GO February 2025

5) Dialga

Dialga is a great Legendary, but is outclassed entirely by its Origin Forme (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga will be available through Five-Star Raid Battles until February 6th. This powerful Dragon and Steel-type Legendary from the Sinnoh region is known for its great defensive attributes. Dialga is a great catch for newer players who may have missed out on 2024's yearly events, as it is powerful but obsolete for those with its Origin Forme.

Origin Forme Dialga was introduced in Pokemon Legends Arceus and was later brought to Pokemon GO during 2024's Pokemon GO Tour event. This rendition of Dialga even comes with its signature move, Roar of Time, which has also been reworked, kickstarting the new Adventure Effects mechanic. Its stats are also properly optimized compared to the base or "Altered Forme" of Dialga.

4) Moltres

Moltres is a powerful Fire and Flying-type Legendary Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Moltres is a Max Battle Boss that players can find until February 10th. This creature is one of the few monsters to possess the rare Fire and Flying typing, known for its offensive prowess. Given Moltres' status as a Legendary Pokemon, it has a much higher stat pool than most other creatures with this typing.

Sharing a typing with Charizard, Moltres essentially serves as an upgrade to the Kanto Starter Pokemon, and will likely be the best Fire and Flying-type Pokemon available for Max Battles until the release of Dynamax Ho-oh. However, outside of raids, Moltres is relatively lacklustre, leading to its low spot on the list.

3) Enamorus

Enamorus is a powerful Legendary, but has a better form not-yet available in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Enamorus is a creature returning to Pokemon GO from February 6th until the 17th. Enamorus is another recent addition to the franchise, coming in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Enamorus has quickly shown its worth, dominating the Master League and being a great choice for raids, thanks to its offensive Fairy and Flying typing.

However, this form of Enamorus is not at its fullest potential. Like the other elemental genies in the Pokemon franchise, Enamorus has access to its Therian Forme in the main series. Enamorus' Therian Forme has a much stronger focus on defense, which should serve it well in Pokemon GO's Battle League.

2) Reshiram

Reshiram is one of the main Unova Legendary Pokemon that will also be seen during Pokemon GO's GO Tour event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Reshiram is another potential Five-Star Raid Boss that players can find in Pokemon GO on February 27th. This boss is also one of the main Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region, so it will also be available during 2025's global GO Tour event. Its access to Fusion Flare and Draco Meteor has made it quite a valuable asset when taking on other Raid Battles.

Being a Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon, it is also capable of holding its own in Pokemon GO's Master League as well. However, its Fire typing does make it susceptible to Rock and Ground-type attacks, but it has a favorable match-up into Steel-types, unlike other Dragons that would mostly be walled off by the element.

1) Landorus Therian

Landorus Therian has been the strongest elemental genie since their debut (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Landorus Therian is one of the three Five-Star Raid Bosses players can encounter on February 26th, with the other two being the other Therian Forme genies. Landorus Therian has been one of the most threatening presences in the Pokemon franchise's battling scene for the longest time, and this sentiment carries into Pokemon GO.

Landorus Therian is one of the best Ground-types players can bring to Raid Battles and does incredibly in the Master League. It can be a bit awkward to build for as it lacks any Flying-type moves, but it has Fighting, Psychic, and Rock coverage to compensate for this.

