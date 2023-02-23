What is the best team for Master League: Mega Edition and Hoenn Cup: Great League Edition in Pokemon GO? (February 2023) 

Pokemon GO's PvP season for early 2023 is moving along, and trainers worldwide are facing off in countless battles. However, the battles aren't simply taking place in the game's standard GO Battle League formats.

Starting tomorrow, February 23, 2023, trainers will be able to participate in the new Master League Mega Edition as well as the Great League Edition of the Hoenn Cup. These formats offer special rules and admission guidelines, shaking up the PvP meta for Pokemon GO quite a bit. Most notable is the Master League Mega Edition, which permits the use of Mega Evolutions in player vs player combat.

While there are no perfect teams for these two Pokemon GO formats, a quality team can still carry players far in the PvP rankings.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Recommended teams for Pokemon GO's Master League Mega Edition and Hoenn Cup Great League Edition

Master League Mega Edition (Primal Groudon, Mega Gyarados, Mega Latios)

The introduction of Primal Reversion in Pokemon GO has given Groudon and Kyogre a huge boost (image via Niantic)

Thanks to the recent arrival of Primal Groudon and Kyogre in Pokemon GO during the Hoenn Tour event, Mega Evolutions won't be the only superpowers in Master League's Mega Edition. The massive boost to Groudon's CP, coupled with its new move Precipice Blades, makes it a top contender in the meta as both a lead Pokemon and a closer.

In this recommended team, Primal Groudon is used as a lead to capitalize on its incredibly high Combat Power and heavy-hitting moves as well as its Ground/Fire typing. With moves like Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, and Fire Punch, Primal Groudon is well-established to dominate PvP battles early.

Though Primal Groudon is incredibly strong, it's dreadfully weak to Water-type moves. Pokemon GO trainers can mitigate this with a capable creature in the switch role, which is where Mega Gyarados comes in. This creature has zero issues dealing with Water-types, and its own Water/Dark typing gives it access to great moves like Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Crunch.

Mega Gyarados not only negates the advantage Water-types have over Primal Groudon, but it can also counter presumptive meta picks like Dialga, Mega Salamence, and Mega Charizard Y.

When an opponent is out of shields, Pokemon GO trainers can bring in Mega Latios on cleanup duty. Its Dragon/Psychic typing is fairly unique, and its high max attack stat gives it the ability to wipe out lesser foes quickly while causing plenty of trouble for Mega-Evolved or Primal opponents.

Trainers are recommended to use Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Luster Purge on Mega Latios. This should give it great closing capabilities and the ability to counter foes like Mega Venusaur, Mega Salamence, or even Primal Kyogre in a neutral type matchup.

Hoenn Cup Great League Edition (Altaria, Pelipper, Regirock)

Altaria's popularity among its Hoenn region counterparts is well-known on the battlefield (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's Hoenn Cup Great League Edition isn't quite as high-stakes as the Master League Mega Edition. It follows the Great League convention of having a CP cap of 1,500 but also stipulates that only Pokemon from the Hoenn region are permitted. Hisuian, Galarian, and Alolan variants of these species are also allowed, which is something worth keeping in mind. However, trainers can certainly get by with this recommended team by starting strong with Altaria as their lead.

It may look like a big cloud chicken, but Altaria is a force in Pokemon GO battles, including this particular PvP format. With access to moves like Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, and Moonblast, Altaria can take on opponents of many different types and deal super effective damage to them.

Altaria's high defense stat allows it to stay in the fight and dare opponents to take it down quickly. It can effectively counter popular meta options like Medicham and Sableye.

If a Pokemon GO opponent begins to take advantage of Altaria's Dragon/Flying typing, players can bring in Pelipper. It'll still be sorely weak to Electric-type moves and Rock-type attacks, but it won't have any issues with the Ice-type enemies that give Altaria a tough time.

With attacks like Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), and Hurricane, Pelipper can hold its own against a popular partial Ice-type like Walrein. This is especially true thanks to Pelipper's quality offensive and defensive stats, even if they aren't the highest in the Hoenn Cup meta.

When an enemy is on their last leg, bringing in Regirock can finish the fight in Pokemon GO. Its status as a Legendary Rock-type Pokemon gives it a sky-high defense stat.

With Charged Moves like Stone Edge and Focus Blast, Regirock can cause plenty of pain for Ice, Flying, Steel, and Dark-types. These moves are expensive when it comes to energy, but fortunately, Regirock benefits from the Fast Move Lock-On, which deals little damage but racks up energy in bunches.

