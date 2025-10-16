Pokemon Legends Z-A includes a few fun hidden moments that make the experience more personal, and one of them is related to your birthday. Many players might not know that there's a secret event related to the date of birth you put at the beginning of the game. While it doesn't impact your gameplay, it's a wholesome Easter egg that enhances the gameplay experience.
That said, here’s what happens on your birthday in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Birthday easter egg in Pokemon Legends Z-A explained
If you play Pokemon Legends Z-A on the same day as the birthday you entered in the game, you’ll trigger a special easter egg. To experience it, visit one of the Pokemon Centers in Lumiose City or the surrounding areas.
Once you enter the Pokemon Center, interact with Nurse Joy, and it will start a short cutscene. In this cutscene, Nurse Joy smiles and wishes you a happy birthday, followed by colorful confetti falling around you. It’s a simple yet heartwarming moment to celebrate the player's special day in-game.
Do note that the Easter egg does not reward you with anything. Moreover, if the cutscene did not appear, it's likely because your birthday was entered incorrectly at the beginning of the game. Unfortunately, players can't change their date of birth later.
How to set your date of birth in Pokemon Legends Z-A
For those wondering, Nurse Joy asks about your birthday when you start playing the game for the first time and enter the Pokemon Center. You’ll be prompted to input the day, month, and year, and the game will ask you to confirm the date to make sure everything is correct. As mentioned before, once confirmed, you cannot change it.
After this, whenever you play the game on that date in real life, talking to Nurse Joy will activate the special birthday Easter egg.
That’s everything you need to know about the birthday easter egg in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
