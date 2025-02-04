"Which shiny Pokemon would you wear as a hat?": Pokemon GO players joke after seeing Jaden Smith's Grammy outfit

Users on the official Pokemon GO subreddit recently discovered a "Shiny Pokemon" in an unsuspecting place. Following the 2025 Grammy Awards, many online users were looking at pictures of the attending celebrities on social media. It was then that players noticed how Jaden Smith's castle hat bore an uncanny resemblance to a Shiny Palossand.

With no apparent reason for the rapper to wear this headgear, other than personal choice, many online users began contemplating which Shiny Pokemon they would wear if invited to the award ceremony. This conversation was sparked by a post from user Toni_inot.

While some argue that Smith's hat is simply a bohemian expression of his love for gothic style, Pokemon fans know a shiny when they see one.

Toni_inot later commented on their post in the Pokemon GO subreddit, asking others which Shiny Pokemon they would like to bring to the Grammys if given the chance:

"If you were going to the Grammy's, which shiny Pokemon would you wear as a hat?"

Pokemon-themed accessories have appeared in the franchise before, with a recent example being Iono's Magnemite ribbons.

Iono's Magnemite ribbons are shown to be capable of expressing emotion and leaving her body. With her trading players a Magnemite in the Indigo Disk expansion, it could be possible that these ribbons are just very well-fed Magnemites.

User Seeeab expressed interest in wearing a Shiny Magnemite to the Grammys if invited. With the creature having accessory potential, as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this opinion makes sense. Two of these creatures orbiting their trainer's head would surely make an impression on the red carpet.

User Salenstormwing brought up Magikarp, a creature already known to have accessories in Pokemon GO. While wearing a live Shiny Magikarp might be uncomfortable due to its powerful flail, its scales could make for some beautiful jewelry.

Other users like ggg730 also had good ideas, although wearing a Shiny Snorlax might be challenging. However, the ideal Shiny Pokemon to wear has always been considered by the franchise's developers and is evident in the game.

Pokemon GO's best Shiny Pokemon to wear as a hat

Shiny Swablu canonically enjoys being worn like a hat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best wearable Shiny Pokemon has been under our noses this whole time. Swablu, a Flying-type creature from the Hoenn region, is known for its for its strange love of being worn as a hat.

In the main series universe, wild Swablu have been known to perch on the heads of passing trainers, a detail frequently mentioned in its Pokedex entries.

