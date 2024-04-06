Why are Pokemon GO players upset with latest AR+ update?

Pokemon GO's latest AR+ update has upset a large section of the community. However, not everyone knows what has caused this mass outrage, since most players have always been unconcerned about the Augmented Reality aspect of the game. The answer lies in this mechanic called Quick Catch.

With the most recent AR+ update in Pokemon GO, regular augmented reality experiences will be limited, and players must fully utilize the AR mode if they wish to take a picture of wild Pocket Monsters or their Buddy with a real-world background. While this might not look like much of a change, it affects a specific group of players adversely.

This article covers everything you need to know about the community's outrage against the Pokemon GO AR+ update shipped out on April 2, 2024.

What changed on April 2, 2024, with the Pokemon GO AR+ update?

The April 2 update to how AR works in Niantic's mobile game did away with the distinction between AR and AR+. The former simply allowed the Pocket Monster to spawn in the middle of the screen when you clicked on it, while the latter required you to align the phone with some flat surface for the critter to land on it, creating a superior AR-based experience.

While Niantic has gotten rid of this distinction, it has also made it possible for players to take snapshots without entering the AR realm at all. Notwithstanding this balance change, several members of the community are dissatisfied with this change.

Why is the Pokemon GO community unhappy with the AR+ update?

The use of the regular AR mode allowed players to fast catch in Pokemon GO. This saved them a lot of time, especially during limited-time events such as Spotlight Hours and Community Days, by skipping a bunch of animations. This was particularly useful while shiny hunting in the game.

The present state of AR+ doesn't allow players to utilize this mechanic as it requires them to place the creature on a suitably flat surface before they can even begin catching it. This prevents hardcore players and grinders from saving time as they embark on their journey to farm XP, Stardust, or Candy. One member of the subreddit responded:

Redditor responds to recent AR+ update

Several players in the community have expressed the same dissatisfaction as the embedded Reddit post with Niantic's decision about AR+. Here are some of the comments from the post, where members discuss the point of the mechanic:

Redditors discuss AR+ feature

