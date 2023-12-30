10 most watched movies of 2023

With just the last few days of 2023 left, 2024 is all ready to roll in. The new year will bring with it new movies, new shows and a whole lot of other content for us viewers to enjoy. But does that mean we will forget all the titles we saw in 2023? All those evenings we spent binging our favorite shows, or the evenings we went out to enjoy a new film in the theaters.

With that in mind, we explore some of the movies which were streamed the most in 2023. However, not all the movies were released in 2023 since some 2022 releases held their own on streaming platforms this year. Also some of the latest titles could not make it to the list since they did not have enough time to compete with the titles which have been streaming for a long time now.

Some of the films on this list were complete surprises. Although they were not box-office favorites, they performed exceptionally well once they had their streaming release. That being said, let's jump in and go through some of the movies that were the most popular on streaming platforms in 2023.

The Little Mermaid, Fast X and 8 more most-streamed movies in 2023

The credit for creating this list goes out to JustWatch.

1) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an animated adventure comedy from the house of Universal Pictures. The film was directed by Aaron Horvath and Micahel Jelenic with a screenplay written by Matthew Fogel. The film is a cinematic adaptation of Nintendo's popular video game franchise, Mario.

The voice cast for the film featured prominent actors like Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and others. The film was a huge commercial success and even broke multiple records after its release in April 2023.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, Mario taps into his own power."

2) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a 2023 animated superhero film from the house of Sony Pictures. The film was co-directed between Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham. The film was released as the second installment under Sony's Spider-Verse banner.

The characters in the movie were voiced by an ensemble of prominent actors like Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni and many others. The film was a critical and commercial success and a landmark animated movie of 2023.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

"After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero."

3) John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Image via Lionsgate)

John Wick: Chapter 4 is a neo-noir action thriller from the house of Lionsgate. Chad Stahelski directed the movie with a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film put an end to the original John Wick film series, running between 2014 and 2023.

The film starred Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, George Georgiou, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada and others in pivotal roles. The film was a favorite among critics and the audience, with special praise going to its action sequences, visuals and performances.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

4) The Little Mermaid (2023)

The Little Mermaid (2023) (Image via Disney)

The Little Mermaid (2023) is a musical fantasy romantic movie from the house of Walt Disney Studios. The film is directed by Rob Marshall with a screenplay written by David Magee, basing it on Hans Christian Andersan's 1837 fairytale, but also taking inspiration from Disney's 1989 animated feature of the same name.

The cast featured Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, David Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Noma Dumezweni and others in pivotal roles. The film was a commercial success and received praise for the cast performances and original soundtracks.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy."

5) The Menu

The Menu (Image via Searchlight)

The Menu is a comedy horror thriller film from the house of Searchlight Pictures. Mark Mylod directed the film with Seth Reiss and Will Tracy working on the screenplay. The film premiered at the 2022 TIFF before being released in theaters in November 2022.

The cast featured Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTear and others in pivotal roles. The film was a favorite among the critics with the dark comedy and social commentary of the film receiving special praise.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

"A couple travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises."

6) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Image via Paramount)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a 2023 fantasy adventure film from the house of Paramount Pictures. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed the film while also writing the screenplay alongside Michael Gilio. The story itself was developed by Chris McKay and Gilio taking inspiration from Hasbro's popular tabletop game, Dungeons & Dragons.

The film starred Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Spencer Wilding among others in pivotal roles. The film premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest Festival where it received praise from critics. Although it could not perform well at the box office, it did great after its streaming release.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people in this hilarious and action-packed adventure."

7) Avatar: Way of Water

Avatar: Way of Water (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Avatar: Way of Water is an epic sci-fi action fantasy from the house of 20th Century Studios. James Cameron directed the film while also working on the screenplay alongside Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The film was released at the end of 2022 and became an instant hit.

The cast featured Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, CCH Pounder and others in pivotal roles. The film was one of the highest-grossing films of all time, and also a hit among critics.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

8) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Twitter/ @Guardians)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a 2023 superhero action comedy from the house of Marvel Studios. Franchise regular, James Gunn, directed the movie while also working on the screenplay. Although the film was released as the third and final installment under the Guardians of the Galaxy banner, the characters could be seen returning to the MCU in other films.

The film featured an ensemble cast including the likes of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Chukwudi Iwuji, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter and others in pivotal roles. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a major success for Marvel and was even hailed by some as the best Marvel had to offer in years.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

"In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

9) Fast X

Fast X (Image via Universal)

Fast X is a 2023 crime action adventure film from the house of Universal Pictures. The film is directed by Louis Leterrier with a screenplay from Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin, which they developed from a story alongside Zach Dean. The film was released as the sequel to F9 (2021) and the first part of a two-part conclusion arc of The Fast Saga.

The film featured the recurring ensemble cast of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron and others in pivotal roles alongside Jason Momoa who joins as the latest member. Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot also make uncredit appearances in their respective roles.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"...when the team took down a nefarious kingpin back in Brazil, they had no idea his son Dante was watching from the shadows. More lethal than any other enemy they've faced, Dante now rises as a terrifying new nemesis who's fueled by revenge and determined to shatter their family and destroy everything and everyone Dom loves. From London and Brazil to Antarctica and Rome, new alliances are forged and old enemies resurface. But everything changes after Dom discovers his 8-year-old son is Dante's ultimate target."

10) Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Image via A24)

Everything Everywhere All at Once is an absurdist action comedy-drama from the house of A24 Films. The filmmaker duo, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert wrote the screenplay and directed the film. The film was released back in March 2022 to become one of the most popular and acclaimed titles of the year.

The film starred Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate and others in pivotal roles. Everything Everywhere All at Once has been hailed as one of the most awarded films ever, even winning seven out of 11 nominations at the 2023 Oscars.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"...the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes."

These are the films that took up the top spots on the list of most-watched titles in 2023. Although some of the films were released before 2023, they have still held on fast and are among the most popular titles among the audience.