Tyler Perry and Meghan Markle friendship explored as former shares Duchess bought baby formula for family in need 

Meghan Markle and Tyler Perry seem to have developed an unexpected friendship.

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Perry attended the Baby2Baby Gala, a fundraiser that was held in West Hollywood to support impoverished children. At the event, which was attended by over 800 guests, Perry spoke about the time the Duchess helped look for baby formula for one of his employees.

Tyler Perry at Baby2Baby Gala (image via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the U.S. was hit by a baby formula shortage which left over 40% of products out of stock. According to Vanity Fair, one of Perry's employees asked him for help when they couldn't find it for their child. After an unsuccessful hunt, the comedian turned to his friend Meghan Markle, who was still across the Atlantic at the time, for help.

Emily Jane Fox of Vanity Fair explained the Duchess's sweet gesture, stating:

"He told his employee that Markle was going to stores on their behalf. That's how dire the crisis was."

Tyler Perry had some kind words for Meghan Markle on her birthday

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed Perry contacted her when she married Prince Harry in 2018. They hadn't met in person but she said he was "praying for her" and offered support due to the "symbolic weight of their wedding."

It wasn't until 2020 that she reached out to him and revealed her life story, sparking a close friendship. She stated in the interview:

"Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you."

Meghan Markle and the 53-year-old entertainment magnate have been helping each other out during a crisis. Perry was prompt in helping her out when she moved to the US along with Harry and their son Archie in 2020.

The Medea director invited them to stay at his private house in Beverly Hills until they found a permanent place after a security scare prompted them to move from Canada to the United States.

In the interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry recalled how a British tabloid revealed their exact location and the couple began fearing for the safety of their son. He stated:

"Suddenly it dawned on me, hang on, the borders could be closed... The world knows where we are. It's not safe, it's not secure, we probably need to get out of here..."

Meghan Markle expressed her gratitude to Perry and added:

"We didn’t have a plan and we needed a house and he offered security as well so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do."

Tyler Perry @tylerperry I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan. I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan. https://t.co/zCkuAzFSrD

Recalling the incident, Perry explained:

"It was a very difficult time for them and what I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love."

The director wished Meghan Markle, who celebrated her 41st birthday in August through a tweet, saying:

"I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people."

He further added that he was proud of her and happy for the family.

