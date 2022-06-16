5 best estate blueprints in Roblox MeepCity

Alexnewtron's Roblox MeepCity is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that was released in 2016. The game is inspired by Disney's Toontown Online and Club Penguin and is designed in the style of what might be regarded as children's MMOs.

Players can communicate, play games, earn cash, and customize their own estate in Roblox MeepCity. The game offers a variety of estates available to players of various skill levels.

This article focuses on the top estates available in this Roblox experience so that readers can learn more about them and determine which estate is best for them based on the information provided.

Finest mansions available in Roblox MeepCity

Estates in Roblox MeepCity, are the homes that players are given when they begin the game. Players can subsequently upgrade and decorate these estates to their heart's desire. Users can rearrange furniture, maintain an outdoor garden, and modify the wallpaper, wall color (interior and exterior), and flooring of their homes by buying blueprints at the Home Improvement Store located in the playground.

The Home Improvement Store is a place that allows players to personalize their estate. The products in the shop are divided into four categories for players to choose from:

Paint – These may be purchased with Meep Coins (in-game cash) and come in a variety of colors, including bright orange, magenta, bright red, mint, and more.

– These may be purchased with Meep Coins (in-game cash) and come in a variety of colors, including bright orange, magenta, bright red, mint, and more. Wallpaper – These may be purchased with Coins and come in a range of designs, like black polka dots, diamonds, bright lights, colorful stars, and more.

– These may be purchased with Coins and come in a range of designs, like black polka dots, diamonds, bright lights, colorful stars, and more. Estates - These can be purchased using Robux (the in-game currency) or Coins. Players can choose from a variety of mansions in MeepCity, including Trailer Estate, Rock Estate, TreeHouse Estate, Igloo Estate, and many others.

- These can be purchased using Robux (the in-game currency) or Coins. Players can choose from a variety of mansions in MeepCity, including Trailer Estate, Rock Estate, TreeHouse Estate, Igloo Estate, and many others. Flooring - These may be purchased with Coins and come in a number of styles, including furry gold and neon cobblestone.

Users can pick and choose which product to buy according to their preferences.

The following are the top five estates in Roblox MeepCity that viewers should visit:

1) Victorian Estate

The Victorian Estate is a popular estate purchasable through a blueprint from the Home Improvement Store in exchange for 999 Robux. The house is customizable, with a two-story mansion with 14 large rooms.

The house also provides 17 pots outside the exterior of the house, which are used for gardening. Since the estate is customizable, players can use their imagination to create a beautiful residence for themselves.

The Victorian Estate is one of the biggest mansions in the title.

2) Castle Estate

The Castle Estate is one of the most popular estates in the game because it is quite pricey and contains a large number of rooms. This mansion can be acquired for 20,000 Meep Coins using a blueprint from the Home Improvement Store.

The estate is a two-story palace with 11 spacious rooms. Players can personalize the house with different styles and colors to make it look unique and more appealing.

Outside the house, there are 18 pots that can be used for gardening if that's something the player wants to do.

3) 2-Story Townhouse Estate

The 2-Story Townhouse Estate, as the name implies, features two stories and ten rooms. The estate can be purchased for 499 Robux via a blueprint from the Home Improvement Store. The house is reasonably priced, and that makes it easy to own this house.

This, like the other estates in the game, is totally customizable, and players can use their ideas to decorate it magnificently. Since the estate is not expensive, players can use their cash to decorate it by adding attractive wallpaper and flooring. They can also paint the house with appropriate colors to make it look more vibrant.

The estate also features 18 planting pots outside the house's facade, allowing players to beautify the mansion both inside and out.

4) Wizard Tower Estate

The Wizard Tower Estate is a four-story property with nine rooms, all of which are large enough to offer a lot of room for decorations. This tower estate costs 15,000 Meep Coins to purchase.

It is also one of the most expensive estates in the title, with 12 pots for horticulture outside the house. After purchasing the tower estate and customizing it with different exquisite items available in the game, players can show it off to their friends or other online gamers.

5) Gingerbread Estate

Gingerbread Estate is a two-story house with seven large rooms that have a really cute and Christmassy appearance. The house can be customized with a Christmas effect or according to the player's preferences.

This estate can also be bought with 10,000 Meep Coins using a blueprint from the Home Improvement Store.

Players will adore this house and will most likely want to purchase it during the holiday season because it offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere during the chilly Christmas season.

Players can decorate their homes and invite their friends, neighbors, or other online players to throw their own parties. In this adorable Gingerbread Estate, users can throw Christmas parties, New Year's parties, and more.

