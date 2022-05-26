In Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg, the house is a residential building where the player lives, much like in the real world. Players can either build their own house from the ground up in a delightful procedure that is more restorative than laborious, or they can also simply purchase a home.

Coeptus' Welcome to Bloxburg is a life-simulation and roleplaying Roblox game. The experience includes the simulation of going through the everyday routine of a virtual character in a home. The concept of the game is inspired by Maxis and Electronic Arts' The Sims game series, notably The Sims 3 and 4.

How to buy a house in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

Buy a house

The following are the steps to purchasing a pre-built home in Bloxburg:

Players must choose the constructed home they want to purchase; the house needs to be bought via the Buy House option.

Players should make sure they have sufficient Blockbux (Blockbux can be converted into cash.). If they don't have enough Blockbux, they will need to go to the game's shop and purchase some.

Once players have enough money, they should finally proceed to buying the house.

Below are some pre-built houses in the game:

Classic Family Home

This huge, mini-mansion-style home features a spacious bedroom and living space, as well as a huge kitchen with a kitchen peninsula and a large garage for automobiles. This Classic Family Home costs 75,000 in cash.

Cozy Cottage

The Cozy Cottage features a veranda and a large living area with bookcases, a couch, a recliner, and a television. The design is modern and emanates a rustic vibe. Size-wise, the Cozy Cottage kitchen is okay and not too huge. The Cozy Cottage bathroom is modest and contains everything a player needs.

The cottage has a kitchen and also two bedrooms, one of which is larger than the other but not enormous. A single bed, armchair, alarm, and a closet are available in this room. And a walk-in closet, bathroom, and bed are all located in the other bedroom.

This house costs 20,000 cash.

Happy Home of Robloxia

This house is free when players start playing Bloxburg. However, this lovely Home of Robloxia costs 7,500 cash the next time they try to purchase it.

Robloxia Happy Home is tiny, with only one bedroom with a dresser, a basic living area, a small bathroom, and a kitchenette.

Peaceful Living

Peaceful Living is a beautiful suburban home. The bedrooms in this Peaceful Living house are significantly larger than those of the Cozy Cottage and Robloxia's Happy Home. This Peaceful Living is also the most affordable pre-built home with parking. This house costs 50,000 cash.

Small Suburban

In the game of Welcome to Bloxburg, this modest Suburban house is the second-most expensive pre-built house. The house includes two rooms, a kitchen, and a fenced-in backyard; it is based on suburban houses in Canada and the United States. This house costs 85,000 cash.

The Bloxington Mansion

Bloxington Mansion is the city's biggest and most expensive pre-built home. Aside from that, it has a lot of rooms because it is the only pre-built house in Bloxburg with an outer wall. The villas of this Bloxington Mansion are modeled after those seen in California and Italy. The Bloxington Mansion is worth 200,000 in cash.

Building a house

Now that players know how to purchase a pre-built house, let's learn how to build one.

Start with a plot

When players first begin the game, they can either buy a fresh empty plot or sell the default house they were given. The excavator can be used to sell the house while in construction mode. Regardless of the option players select, they will require this clear space for construction purposes. This is also the time to think about how the player wants the house to look.

Entering build mode

Players will want to enter Build Mode now if they bought the vacant plot with Blockbux. If they sold their home, they should already be in Build Mode.

Players will be unable to construct a house outside of the Build mode.

Walls and floors

Players can begin developing their rooms once they have entered build mode. Click the Build button on the left side of the screen. Select Walls from the options that appear. Construct the rooms and walls of the home as per the blueprints.

Return to the Build menu and pick Floors once all of the rooms are linked. To fill the floors, right-click on the empty areas in the room. And with that, players have built the foundation for their house.

Exterior and Interior

Other aspects of the house can be given attention now. This includes things like doors, roofs, windows, and outside paint. By using the Build menu and the Painting option, players may complete the required exterior work and use a finish that's the most appealing to them.

The Decorate tab can be used to add the final details. Beds, carpets, drapes, and more can now be placed! When everything is done, click the red X in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Players now have a house that they built all by themselves.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh