5 best Roblox games for fans of Brookhaven

Roblox Brookhaven's role-playing game features a variety of structures and settings that one might find in a town, including stores, churches, schools, and playgrounds. There are numerous role-playing vehicles, houses, and gadgets available in Brookhaven. The gameplay in Brookhaven is renowned for its simplicity. It has no in-game money, extra items, or features that can only be bought with Robux.

The game attracted over 200,000 players online at one point in October 2020. With roughly 550,000 players online in December 2020 and another 650,000 in January 2021, it smashed the record for most players online, beating even Adopt Me, a game known for consistently appearing at the top of the site's popularity charts.

With 720,000 players online in February 2021, 755,000 in March 2021, and with 843,000 online players in April 2021, the game broke that record again. Boasting an average of 200,000 players per day as of June 2022, it is the most well-liked experience on the Roblox front page.

RPGs, or role-playing video games, are very popular because they let players escape reality. It might transport them to a faraway place, assign them a purpose in life, or even offer them a different version of the present to live out their days. Fortunately, Roblox offers a wide variety of them, but some are so excellent that they merit their own gaming platform.

Check out these games if you love playing Roblox Brookhaven RP

While players love Brookhaven, they should not limit themselves to just one game. Here's a list of similar games that are all about role-playing and just spending some free time and relaxing.

5) Jailbreak

Roblox's police-thief-themed open-world action game Jailbreak features police and robber gameplay. The game was launched on April 21, 2017, and it was programmed by asimo3089 and badcc. The ability to rob establishments like banks, casinos, museums and other venues is one way that the game is similar to the Grand Theft Auto series. However, to comply with Roblox's Terms of Service and make the content playable for children, it was modified.

Jailbreak is modeled after the classic Cops and Robbers formula. The team selection menu allows players to choose between the police and prisoner squads. One must choose the prisoner team and manage to get out of jail to commit a crime. Police can be found either at the prison's two police stations (one inside and one next to the gate) or at the police station outside the city.

4) MeepCity

Alexnewtron developed the role-playing environment known as MeepCity. It incorporates elements influenced by Disney's Toontown Online and Club Penguin and makes several references to these casual children's MMOs. Since Alexnewtron spent a lot of time playing these games as a child, he likely holds a special place in his heart for these games, which served as an inspiration for MeepCity.

The game's main objective is to serve as a gathering place for role-play. Thus, purchasing goods or engaging in in-game activities is entirely optional. Coins are a type of currency in MeepCity. With coins, players can decorate their home (including its outside and interior design and furniture), purchase and personalize a Meep pet, or buy fishing equipment. It resembles Club Penguin a lot.

3) Welcome to Bloxburg

Coeptus created a life simulation and role-playing Roblox experience called Welcome to Bloxburg. The experience includes a simulation of a virtual player's typical day in a home close to a made-up city. The Sims 3 and The Sims 4 video games by Maxis and Electronic Arts, specifically, inspired the game's design.

An open-world life-simulation game, Bloxburg serves as the setting for this title. By satiating moods, the Players must take care of their character. Players are free to design and develop their homes in any way they see fit. Aside from learning new talents and earning money, users can also explore a big metropolis and engage with other people through role-playing.

2) RoCitizens

Firebrand1 and his group created the urban experience known as RoCitizens (formerly known as RoSims). The game is a role-playing social game with an unclear goal. Players can work in employment, rob banks, customize their homes in RoCitizens, and trade items regardless of whether they are limited or not.

RoCitizens takes place on an island that serves as a city, an airport, and a community. The island's landscape is also diverse, including plain and desert areas. When a player first starts the game, they spawn at a park where they can choose to talk to "Hard Times" Henry, a homeless beggar. Henry originally wished to give the player some advice, but the game does not allow them the chance to ask for it, ending the conversation without receiving it.

1) Booga Booga

Roblox user Soybeen is the creator of the well-known game Booga Booga. The goal of the survival simulation game is to establish or join a tribe and grow it into the strongest tribe available. A fundamental advantage over other tribes is possible thanks to the game's crafting and leveling up systems.

Players spawn on a randomly selected island, typically a small one with trees, animals, and sharks circling the island's waters, after selecting their avatar's hair, face, and skin color and pressing the play button. These islands are constant across all servers and are not automatically formed.

Players can start the game with a rock in their inventory. They can murder other players for their items, kill animals for meat, and cut down trees using the rock.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

