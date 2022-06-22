5 biggest music artists like Charli XCX who’ve had virtual concerts on Roblox

Concerts have surfaced across the Roblox platform for years, from 24kGoldn to David Guetta, and it looks like there is no intention to stop them anytime soon.

Users curious about the artists who have hit the main stage on this platform can learn more about them below. It is a list of the outstanding performers who have provided Roblox fans with unforgettable concert experiences.

With its prominent features, the platform is sweeping the music industry fifteen years after taking the video game world by storm. The fusion of digital places and music has steadily expanded for some time, but it grew dramatically in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Artists have looked for new ways to engage with audiences since restrictions were placed and almost all in-person events were canceled worldwide. While things have eased recently, Roblox has retained its popularity.

Good and bad of artists appearing on Roblox

5) Charli XCX

Roblox @Roblox



Don't miss the virtual concert debut of The next step on Charli XCX's CRASH tour? Roblox...today.Don't miss the virtual concert debut of @charli_xcx in Samsung's Superstar Galaxy. The show starts Friday at 4PM PST: rblx.co/SuperstarGalaxy The next step on Charli XCX's CRASH tour? Roblox...today.Don't miss the virtual concert debut of @charli_xcx in Samsung's Superstar Galaxy. The show starts Friday at 4PM PST: rblx.co/SuperstarGalaxy https://t.co/jL8dgD2FOe

CHARLI XCX's music has been categorized as dance-pop, electropop, pop-punk, and alternate pop by music journalists. She had collaborated with Samsung on an experience dubbed Samsung Superstar Galaxy, the latest artist-brand-tech collaboration.

The concept was that fans would go there and perform numerous challenges and mini-games, directed by Charli XCX's messages given to their virtual Samsung mobile phone. It's led up to the artist's virtual concert on June 17, 2022 (EST), where fans who excelled in the tasks danced onstage with her avatar.

4) Zara Larsson

Roblox @Roblox



The show starts TODAY at 4 PM PDT, but you can visit her virtual Swedish lake house and grab limited-edition merch now:



#PosterGirlParty #zaralarsson We can’t wait to host @ZaraLarsson in the #metaverse for her first Launch Party!The show starts TODAY at 4 PM PDT, but you can visit her virtual Swedish lake house and grab limited-edition merch now: rblx.co/ZaraLarsson We can’t wait to host @ZaraLarsson in the #metaverse for her first Launch Party! The show starts TODAY at 4 PM PDT, but you can visit her virtual Swedish lake house and grab limited-edition merch now: rblx.co/ZaraLarsson#PosterGirlParty #zaralarsson https://t.co/lyxPJDvOBq

Zara Larsson Dance Party was a virtual concert. Zara Larsson, a Swedish pop singer, was sponsoring it to advertise the deluxe edition of her latest album, Poster Girl.

The event game began on May 18, 2021, and had a trivia question and a scavenger hunt for players to complete before the start of the performance. On May 21, 2021, the first concert took place.

Zara Larsson used a global chat system to communicate with concertgoers during the pre-show. She dropped an f-bomb in the middle of a conversation about rhubarbs.

The worldwide discussion went unfiltered. Many viewers were taken aback by this, considering profanity is against the platform's Terms of Service.

Larsson apologized after swearing for the second time in the chat. She indicated that she was unaware that her messages were not being filtered. Many then pointed out the flaws and problematic aspects of the platform's censorship.

3) Twenty One Pilots

Roblox @Roblox



You control the action in the @TwentyOnePilots Concert Experience, debuting today at 4 PM PT and repeating hourly until 9/19: It’s all been leading up to this.You control the action in the @TwentyOnePilots Concert Experience, debuting today at 4 PM PT and repeating hourly until 9/19: rblx.co/TwentyOnePilots It’s all been leading up to this.You control the action in the @TwentyOnePilots Concert Experience, debuting today at 4 PM PT and repeating hourly until 9/19: rblx.co/TwentyOnePilots https://t.co/hq7oQknLX2

The Twenty One Pilots Performance Experience, advertised as a "pioneering interactive virtual concert powered by the latest Roblox technology," was announced by Roblox and Warner Music Group.

The completely immersive concert was set to take off the group's Takeover Tour on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 7 pm ET on the platform.

Warner Music Group and Roblox teams met to record the band's rehearsal to create the event. Tyler and Josh wore costumes and headgear that monitored the band's facial gestures and body motions, making a realistic concert that mirrored the musicians' mobility in the virtual world.

The experience was created in close partnership with the band and Eshleman and includes a five-song set that contains hits and original music from the band's album, Scaled and Icy, released later in 2021.

2) Lil Nas X

Roblox @Roblox



We have two encores coming right up, so make sure you drop into the Lil Nas X Experience before showtime tonight at 10pm PST or tomorrow at 9am & 1pm PST. See you there! 🤠 The popularity of the @LilNasX Event was unprecedented.We have two encores coming right up, so make sure you drop into the Lil Nas X Experience before showtime tonight at 10pm PST or tomorrow at 9am & 1pm PST. See you there! 🤠 The popularity of the @LilNasX Event was unprecedented. We have two encores coming right up, so make sure you drop into the Lil Nas X Experience before showtime tonight at 10pm PST or tomorrow at 9am & 1pm PST. See you there! 🤠 https://t.co/dE2ukphz9c

The digital concert was created specifically for the Roblox gaming platform and featured four sets/songs. According to reports, over 33 million people saw Lil Nas X's virtual debut over three shows, making it one of the most notable live performances ever.

The concert was a kaleidoscope of colors and events. It all started with Lil Nas X changing into a big cowboy, standing in his own neon-lit Wild West town, accompanied by guitar-playing cowgirls, all of whom were also neon-lit, singing his most famous song, Old Time Road.

Lil Nas X launched his new single Holiday on stage, which was transformed from the top of a skyscraper to a white winter paradise.

1) David Guetta

#EventHunters @RBXEventHunters



roblox.com/davidguetta The #Roblox David Guetta DJ Party Event has started over on Roblox! Earn 2 free accessories by completing various tasks in the game, the 'Music Note Speechbubble' and the 'Titinaium Jet Pack'. The #Roblox David Guetta DJ Party Event has started over on Roblox! Earn 2 free accessories by completing various tasks in the game, the 'Music Note Speechbubble' and the 'Titinaium Jet Pack'.roblox.com/davidguetta https://t.co/kQIgtnygRm

David Guetta's DJ performance, a collaboration between Warner Music and the platform developer, debuted on February 4. 2022, at 4 pm PT and ran all weekend in an immersive world driven by the latest Roblox tech and aesthetic upgrades.

Attendees navigated the show through an asteroid-traversing obstacle course as David Guetta performed as his avatar self in an interplanetary-themed set. Dance battles, a secret puzzle to gain special skills, virtual products, and more were all part of the performance, decked out in crystals, neon lights, holograms, and lasers.

Note: This article is solely based on the author's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far