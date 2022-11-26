5 Roblox games that went viral on TikTok in 2022 

Roblox fans can be found on TikTok as well. With almost a billion active users, it is the go-to platform for content creation and marketing. Many users have made various Roblox games popular. With millions of views, the visitor count for many titles has gone up. Although gaming platform is older, TikTok has more active users, which has proved very helpful for Roblox multiple times.

Players are spoilt for choice whenever they open Roblox, but there are times when they may not find something to play when they are bored with their latest preference. Thankfully, TikTok users release videos showing a list of titles or simply promoting a new one. Although the videos are only 10 to 60 seconds long, they tend to show off the main features of the games with great ease.

5 Roblox games that went viral on TikTok and became an instant hit

The videos are not instructional in nature but they show the basics and help players decide which game they should try out next. A lot of other games have gone viral on TikTok, but this list has been put together to show players that Roblox has various genres. The titles in the list are arranged in random order.

1) Doors

Everyone on TikTok seems to be enjoying the game. One user, adrian_widjaja, posted a video titled "Roblox Games are too much fun now" on September 4, 2022. It has 1.2 million views with over 158K likes. As the video went on, he was seen shouting, and almost jumped out at one time.

In the game, they must use doors to open the route to the level's conclusion. Certain doors will take them to their end, while others require them to solve a problem in order to open them. Players will score better on the scoreboards the further they advance and the longer they survive.

The game must not be underestimated because it has scary monsters with amazing animation and music.

2) Evade

The game was promited by a user called .robininroblox in a video titled "3 Roblox games to play when you’re bored." It was published on September 2, 2022, and has garnered over 83K likes and 1.4 million views since then. Evade is the number one game on the list and most of their followers agree.

Evade is an exhilarating horror-racing game with a dash of comedy. On diverse maps, players must win rounds while being attacked by lethal bots dressed as well-known memes. They must work together with other online players to flee, hide, solve riddles, and remain alive. They can also purchase entertaining emotes to use during the game, like dances and animations.

3) Adopt Me!

The title is already very famous on its own and TikTok has further added to its fame. The video titled "adopt me legendary hack || first vid" was posted by msplayadoptme on October 1, 2022, and has over 346K likes with 3.2 million views, as expected. In the video, the user shows everyone the trick to obtain a rare pet, and gives them a glimpse of the game.

For those who are not aware, Roblox Adopt Me! is a pet-simulator game. Players get to hatch eggs and collect all types of pets. They come in various categories like Rare, Legendary, Epic, Shiny and more. As such, players are always on the lookout for their favorite and most rare creatures. They can either buy new pets or exchange them.

4) Brookhaven

This is another simulation game on Roblox. It is already in the top 10 list of players, but a TikTok video has helped it gain more visits. It is titled "Just playing BrookHaven" by a user called pebbleshappyxo. It has over 4.5 million views with 411.4K likes.

In the video, the user briefly explains what a player can do in the game. Adding to this, he showcased how the title provides a setting where gamers can socialize and explore.

Additionally, players can explore the city, drive beautiful cars, and live in magnificent homes. In Brookhaven RP, they are free to be anyone they want to be. If they feel a little adventurous, they can plan to rob a bank, or randomly go into another person's home and kick them out. Just for fun, they can find hiding spots present in the game's world as well.

5) Shindo Life

This one is for all the anime fans, specifically Naruto Shippuden. User externo666 posted a video on TikTok on March 12, 2022. It blew up and has received 1.5 million views with over 85K likes so far.

For players who are yet to play the game, they can engage in numerous modes and minigames while exploring the large realm.

They can also fight monsters for their particular bloodlines (special and exclusive powers) and skills. Under a mentor, the goal is to advance their status and develop their talents. The main feature that the title offers is the choice of characters from popular anime series like Naruto, One Piece, Attack on Titan, and many others.

This list only scratches the surface of games being promoted on TikTok or any other platform. Roblox has millions of games and Sportskeeda will continue to bring such lists to help players understand the gaming platform better and find something interesting to experience.

