Attack on Titan Evolution codes in Roblox: Free spins, luck, and EXP (November 2022)

Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution is not for the faint of heart. In the title, players have to chop down giant titans who pose a threat to the city. However, gamers have to start humbly with basic weapons and equipment. Fortunately, with codes, they can get free spins and luck to get the strongest abilities and more in-game cash.

thebossinnicaragua's group of the same name as the gaming title created and published Attack on Titan: Evolution on July 20, 2021. Here are the active and inactive codes for the title in November.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution

Working codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution

Here are the active codes in the game:

80KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 35 spins

AbnormalVotes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive x2 luck

ATTACKTITAN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 spins

BASEBALLPITCH - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x EXP

BOSSGIFT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x luck

Bossluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive one hour of 2x luck

EReNYeAGeR - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 35 spins

MaidFitOUT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 40 spins

onePieceCrates - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 40 spins

PRAYFORPAN50 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 spins

TITANSHIFTINGSOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 35 spins

Some detailed steps to redeem these codes have been provided in a later section of the article.

Players can follow thebossinnicaragua's Twitter account to get more active codes and other game-related updates. The individual also manages a Discord community through private servers.

Codes that don't work in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

100KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 spins

BossStudio - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of x2 luck

CaleBArlerT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2x EXP

10klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 family spins

1MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 125 spins

20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 75 spins

25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 spins and an EXP boost

2MVISITS+ - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 spins

SAVEHISTORIA - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 40 spins

SORRY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two x2 luck

2MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 spins

30KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 spins

35KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 spins

40KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 12K gold

50KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 12K gold

5MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 40 spins

75KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 75 spins

fixes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10K cash

stresstest - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 family spins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution

Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem any code in Attack on Titan Evolution:

After you've entered the game, click on the menu button on the side of the screen.

Find and select the Settings option.

The next step is to select Codes.

Now, you can enter an active code into the text box

Hit submit to complete the process.

It's best to copy and paste active codes during the redemption process; typing them in may lead to errors.

