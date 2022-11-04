Attack on Titan Evolution codes in Roblox: Free spins, luck, and EXP (November 2022)

Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution is not for the faint of heart. In the title, players have to chop down giant titans who pose a threat to the city. However, gamers have to start humbly with basic weapons and equipment. Fortunately, with codes, they can get free spins and luck to get the strongest abilities and more in-game cash.
thebossinnicaragua's group of the same name as the gaming title created and published Attack on Titan: Evolution on July 20, 2021. Here are the active and inactive codes for the title in November.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution
Working codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 80KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 35 spins
- AbnormalVotes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive x2 luck
- ATTACKTITAN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 spins
- BASEBALLPITCH - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x EXP
- BOSSGIFT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x luck
- Bossluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive one hour of 2x luck
- EReNYeAGeR - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 35 spins
- MaidFitOUT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 40 spins
- onePieceCrates - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 40 spins
- PRAYFORPAN50 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 spins
- TITANSHIFTINGSOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 35 spins
Some detailed steps to redeem these codes have been provided in a later section of the article.
Players can follow thebossinnicaragua's Twitter account to get more active codes and other game-related updates. The individual also manages a Discord community through private servers.
Codes that don't work in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 100KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 spins
- BossStudio - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of x2 luck
- CaleBArlerT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2x EXP
- 10klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 family spins
- 1MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 125 spins
- 20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 75 spins
- 25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 spins and an EXP boost
- 2MVISITS+ - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 spins
- SAVEHISTORIA - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 40 spins
- SORRY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two x2 luck
- 2MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 spins
- 30KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 spins
- 35KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 spins
- 40KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 12K gold
- 50KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 12K gold
- 5MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 40 spins
- 75KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 75 spins
- fixes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10K cash
- stresstest - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 family spins
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution
Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem any code in Attack on Titan Evolution:
- After you've entered the game, click on the menu button on the side of the screen.
- Find and select the Settings option.
- The next step is to select Codes.
- Now, you can enter an active code into the text box
- Hit submit to complete the process.
It's best to copy and paste active codes during the redemption process; typing them in may lead to errors.