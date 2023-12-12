5 things to know before playing Roblox Taxi Boss

Roblox Taxi Boss, created by the Taxi Boss Group, invites players of all ages to take part in an exciting virtual transportation journey. The game, which takes place in the bustling Roblox City, challenges players to improve their driving and drifting abilities to become the fastest cab driver in the city.

Every resident of the busy cityscape needs quick transport, so players can increase their earnings by getting passengers to their destinations as fast as possible. Customers are prepared to pay more for quicker rides, which adds a novel element and an intriguing challenge to the experience.

Roblox Taxi Boss is known for its superb drifting and car-driving mechanics, which allow users to personalize every aspect of their cars, such as wheels, spoilers, and lights. The garage is also a blank canvas, allowing players to add lights, colors, and accessories.

Things to know before playing Roblox Taxi Boss

1) Cars in Roblox Taxi Boss

Cars are essential to the business because they make it easier for clients to go around the city. The Foster Acuta, Hunda S2k, and Pegiot 46 are the three starter cars to choose from when players first start the game. A variety of vehicles, divided into distinct categories such as APCs, Hot Rods, Sedans, Sports Cars, and more, become available as players go through the game.

The player's ability to draw in higher-paying clients is directly impacted by the automobiles they choose, beyond just the appearance. Time-limited cars, which may be obtained in a variety of ways, add a sense of mystery, and the game encourages players to take advantage of different ways to obtain these unique cars.

2) Garage in Roblox Taxi Boss

Players can access the Garage by clicking the "Teleport to Garage" button, which serves as a personalized haven for them. They can proudly display their automobiles to others and make upgrades and modifications in this private area.

Players can add a personal touch to their taxi empire by customizing the garage with options ranging from changing props to increasing car display spaces as well as adjusting its size. A level of uniqueness to the business endeavor is added by the availability of various garage types, ranging from Starter to Premium and Villa.

3) Minigames in Roblox Taxi Boss

Minigames add variation to the gameplay by letting players participate in brief activities that have prizes. They can increase their revenue by driving consumers to particular destinations in the three main minigames: shopping rush, hospital rush, and airport rush.

The in-game community is strengthened via cooperative activities, in which several players work together to increase earnings as a group. Easter and other real-world holidays are examples of seasonal events that provide a dynamic aspect and new obstacles for them to overcome.

4) Company in Roblox Taxi Boss

By giving players the ability to make passive money, The Company, often known as the Office, adds a strategic element to the game. By starting and growing their business, users can hire labor to move people, which increases revenue.

Company Levels provide a structured progression system through chores and in-game currency needs. It becomes essential to unlock technicians through company levels since they fix cars that break down sometimes and keep the taxi fleet running smoothly.

5) Gamepass in Roblox Taxi Boss

Gamepasses, which can be purchased using Robux, provide players with exclusive benefits to enhance their gaming experiences. The 499 Robux VIP Gamepass gives players a special VIP name tag, a Taxi Radar that helps them find customers based on how well-rated their neighboring car is, more text for license plates, and a free-camera feature that can only be accessed via a keyboard.

A wealth of customization choices, such as additional colors, rims, plate designs, headlights, and horns, are unlocked by purchasing the Customization+ Gamepass for 99 Robux. This allows users to give their cars a unique touch and differentiate themselves in the highly competitive taxi market.