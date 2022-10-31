Anime Story codes in Roblox: Free gems, dragon balls, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Anime Story was created by the Anime Story Community group, which is owned by AnimeStoryHolder. Despite being released earlier this year on April 20, it already has over 16 million visits and 38k likes. In this game, players can choose heroes like Goku, Naruto, Tanjiro, and others.
The game just dropped a mini-update with a new Demon Nichirin weapon, x2 event, and codes. Roblox codes can help players get gems and other in-game cash to buy better weapons and other upgrades. They will need it to defeat bosses and claim the rewards.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Story
Active codes in Roblox Anime Story
Here are the active codes in the game:
- ANOTHAONE - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems
- CODE5KLIKES - Players can redeem this to receive 3 Divine gems
- DELAY_TWOD - Players can redeem this to receive 2 Magic gems
- DUNGEONS_SOON - Players can redeem this to receive 1 hour 2x experience
- HALLOWEEN - Players can redeem this to receive 1k gems
- LIKEGOAL10K - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems
- LIKEGOAL20K - Players can redeem this to receive 7 Dragon Balls
- LIKEGOAL30K - Players can redeem this to receive 7 Dragon Balls
- MILLY - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems
- REBIRTH - Players can redeem this to receive 7 Dragon Balls
- SHUTITDOWN - Players can redeem this to receive 6 hours 2x exp
- UPD3SOON - Players can redeem this to receive 2 hours 2x exp
- UPDATE_TIME - Players can redeem this to receive 1 hour Double Experience
- UPDATE3WHEN - Players can redeem this to receive 3 hours 2x exp
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Story
These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:
- ANIME_SHUTDOWNS - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems
- APOLOGIES - Players can redeem this to receive rewards
- BACK_AWAKE - Players can redeem this to receive Stat reset
- BAN_WAVE1 - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems
- BUGS - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems
- DELAY - Players can redeem this to receive 700 gems
- DUNGEONS_SOON1 - Players can redeem this to receive 60 minutes 2x experience
- FAST - Players can redeem this to receive rewards
- FIXED - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems
- FIXED_EXPLOIT - Players can redeem this to receive 30 minutes 2x experience
- FIXED1 - Players can redeem this to receive 30 minutes 2x experience
- FIXED123 - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems
- FREE_UPGRADES - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems
- hour_DOUBLEEXP - Players can redeem this to receive rewards
- MONDAY_RIP - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 coins
- NERF_CELL - Players can redeem this to receive 30 minutes 2x experience
- PARTTWO - Players can redeem this to receive 2000 gems
- RANKED - Players can redeem this to receive 30 minutes 2x experience
- RELEASE - Players can redeem this to receive rewards
- RELEASE_DELAY - Players can redeem this to receive 700gems
- REROLL_AURA - Players can redeem this to receive rewards
- reset - Players can redeem this to receive Stat reset
- REVAMP - Players can redeem this to receive 30 minutes 2x experience
- SECRET - Players can redeem this to receive 2 Stat reset
- SHUTDOWNS - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems
- SORRY - Players can redeem this to receive rewards
- STRESS_TEST - Players can redeem this to receive 15 minutes 2x experience
- WAVETWO - Players can redeem this to receive 20,000 coins
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Story
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Start the Roblox game and look for the menu.
- Open the menu options and click on the codes button.
- You will now be able to see the text box to enter the code.
- Copy paste an active code from the list.
- Hit the redeem button to complete the process.
Players can follow the game's creator, @tkc_rbx, on Twitter for more codes and other updates.