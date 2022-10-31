Anime Story codes in Roblox: Free gems, dragon balls, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Anime Story was created by the Anime Story Community group, which is owned by AnimeStoryHolder. Despite being released earlier this year on April 20, it already has over 16 million visits and 38k likes. In this game, players can choose heroes like Goku, Naruto, Tanjiro, and others.

The game just dropped a mini-update with a new Demon Nichirin weapon, x2 event, and codes. Roblox codes can help players get gems and other in-game cash to buy better weapons and other upgrades. They will need it to defeat bosses and claim the rewards.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Story

Active codes in Roblox Anime Story

Here are the active codes in the game:

ANOTHAONE - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems

CODE5KLIKES - Players can redeem this to receive 3 Divine gems

DELAY_TWOD - Players can redeem this to receive 2 Magic gems

DUNGEONS_SOON - Players can redeem this to receive 1 hour 2x experience

HALLOWEEN - Players can redeem this to receive 1k gems

LIKEGOAL10K - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems

LIKEGOAL20K - Players can redeem this to receive 7 Dragon Balls

LIKEGOAL30K - Players can redeem this to receive 7 Dragon Balls

MILLY - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems

REBIRTH - Players can redeem this to receive 7 Dragon Balls

SHUTITDOWN - Players can redeem this to receive 6 hours 2x exp

UPD3SOON - Players can redeem this to receive 2 hours 2x exp

UPDATE_TIME - Players can redeem this to receive 1 hour Double Experience

UPDATE3WHEN - Players can redeem this to receive 3 hours 2x exp

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Story

These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:

ANIME_SHUTDOWNS - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems

APOLOGIES - Players can redeem this to receive rewards

BACK_AWAKE - Players can redeem this to receive Stat reset

BAN_WAVE1 - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems

BUGS - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems

DELAY - Players can redeem this to receive 700 gems

DUNGEONS_SOON1 - Players can redeem this to receive 60 minutes 2x experience

FAST - Players can redeem this to receive rewards

FIXED - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems

FIXED_EXPLOIT - Players can redeem this to receive 30 minutes 2x experience

FIXED1 - Players can redeem this to receive 30 minutes 2x experience

FIXED123 - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems

FREE_UPGRADES - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems

hour_DOUBLEEXP - Players can redeem this to receive rewards

MONDAY_RIP - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 coins

NERF_CELL - Players can redeem this to receive 30 minutes 2x experience

PARTTWO - Players can redeem this to receive 2000 gems

RANKED - Players can redeem this to receive 30 minutes 2x experience

RELEASE - Players can redeem this to receive rewards

RELEASE_DELAY - Players can redeem this to receive 700gems

REROLL_AURA - Players can redeem this to receive rewards

reset - Players can redeem this to receive Stat reset

REVAMP - Players can redeem this to receive 30 minutes 2x experience

SECRET - Players can redeem this to receive 2 Stat reset

SHUTDOWNS - Players can redeem this to receive 1000 gems

SORRY - Players can redeem this to receive rewards

STRESS_TEST - Players can redeem this to receive 15 minutes 2x experience

WAVETWO - Players can redeem this to receive 20,000 coins

WAVETWO - Players can redeem this to receive 20,000 coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Story

tkc_rbx @tkc_rbx Update 3 is being worked on! Update 3 is being worked on!

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Start the Roblox game and look for the menu.

Open the menu options and click on the codes button.

You will now be able to see the text box to enter the code.

Copy paste an active code from the list.

Hit the redeem button to complete the process.

Players can follow the game's creator, @tkc_rbx, on Twitter for more codes and other updates.

Poll : 0 votes