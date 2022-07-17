Anime Tappers codes in Roblox: Free Cursor, Luck, and more (July 2022)

Using free codes for Anime Tappers, Roblox players can speed up the growth of their characters or increase their level in the game through rewards like Pumpkin Cursor, Spooky Juzo Pet, in-game currency, and more. Players can also invest in Robux to advance in the game.

UFO Developments created the collecting game Anime Tappers. In this game, users can develop their pets into superior beings and go hunting for powerful monsters. Moreover, players can also gain abilities by performing tasks and purchasing leaders' controls.

Gamers can use the free codes given below to get benefits instantly, enabling them to move up the leaderboard.

Active and inactive codes for Roblox Anime Tappers

Active codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

Since there is official confirmation as to when the following codes might expire, players should act quickly and use them as soon as they can. The game's active codes are listed below:

AOGIRITREE - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins and 45 Yen

BROOM - Redeem this code in the game to get Broom Cursor

JUZO - Redeem this code in the game to get Spooky Juzo pet

LUCK - Redeem this code in the game to get Super Luck for 10 minutes

LUCKYDUCKY - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

PUMPKIN - Redeem this code in the game to get Pumpkin Cursor

RAGE - Redeem this code in the game to get Purps pet

RUSSO - Redeem this code in the game to get Russo pet

SAO - Redeem this code in the game to get 580 Taps and 15 Yen

UPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get x3 Yen for 10 minutes

WITCH - Redeem this code in the game to get Witch's Hat Cursor

X3TAPANESE - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward (NEW)

YEN - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Yen

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

The codes offered below are no longer active and will not work in the game anymore:

BRAWL - Redeem this code in the game to get Rock Lee pet

FEAR - Redeem this code in the game to get Gone Freecs pet

GHOST - Redeem this code in the game to get Ghost Cursor

HALLOWEEN - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins and 25 Yen

NOFEAR - Redeem this code in the game to get Adult Gon pet

ONEPIECE - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 and 15 Yen

POWER UP - Redeem this code in the game to get 900 Taps

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Taps

SAIYAN - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Yen

SLEEPY - Redeem this code in the game to get Zenitu Sleeping pet

TITAN - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Taps and 25 Yen

TOADBOI - Redeem this code in the game to get ToadBoi pet

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

It's not a difficult task to try and redeem these codes; however, since new players might not know how to do so, some easy-to-follow steps are given below:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running on Android or iOS.

Next, sign in to your Roblox account using your username and password.

On the platform's home page, look for the game.

Launch the game after you've located it and wait for it to load.

Tap on the More button on the screen once the game has loaded and the main page can be seen.

A new window will open once you do that. There will be several choices here; you must select the Codes button.

The area where you can enter the code will be provided to you. Copy and paste an active code into the Input Code box.

Finally, select Redeem from the menu.

You'll get the promised benefits right after the process is complete.

Getting new codes for Roblox Anime Tappers

Codes are released often. For instance, whenever the game reaches a new milestone, the developers distribute free codes. The number of visits and likes the game receives is used to determine the milestones. Currently, the game has received around 71 thousand likes and 22 million visits.

Players can also follow the creators on their official Twitter account and Discord server. By doing so, they can increase their chances of being the first to learn about any new codes, and they will receive the most recent information regarding the game and its events.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far