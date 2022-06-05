Bee Swarm Simulator Codes in Roblox: Free buffs, items, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes can be redeemed for items that can assist players in numerous ways as they swarm out on their fun journey.

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is a game in which players seize command of a swarm of bees to acquire as much honey as possible by fulfilling tasks, hatching eggs, and other activities.

Players must gather pollen from surrounding flowers, return to their beehive, and begin making honey to produce honey. Players can then use this honey to purchase better equipment to make honey faster at a neighboring shop.

As players continue through the stages, they will be able to unlock a variety of badges.

Roblox: Bee Swarm Simulator codes

Active codes

The best way to redeem a code is by copy-pasting the code to avoid making mistakes. The codes do not come with an expiry date.

10mMembers - 10 Neonberries, 10 Strawberries, 10 Blueberries, 10 Pineapples, 10 Sunflower Seeds, 10 Gumdrops, 10 Moon Charms, 10 Haste, 10 Focus, 10 Red Boost, 10 Blue Boost, 10 White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost 1 hour, Pineapple Patch Code 1 hour, and Pepper Patch Code 1 hour (only for members of Bee Swarm Simulator Club)

1MLikes - Ticket, Treat, Bitterberry, Sunflower Seed, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Moon Charm, Cloud Vial, Ant Pass, Field Dice, Micro-Converter, Coconut, Stinger, Gumdrops

500mil - Bamboo Field Boost, 5 Field Dice, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Jelly Beans, 5 Wealth Clock

Banned - Stubborn Bee Jelly and buffs

BeesBuzz123 - Cloud Vial, 5 Gumdrops, 3 Jelly Beans

Bopmaster - 5 tickets

Buzz - 5,000 honey

CarmenSanDiego - 7-Pronged Cog, Rose Field Code Buff 30 Minutes

ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Boost (only for members of Bee Swarm Simulator Club)

ClubConverters - 10 Micro-Converter (only for members of Bee Swarm Simulator Club)

Cog - 5 tickets

Connoisseur - 5 tickets

Crawlers - 5 tickets

Cubly - Bumble Bee Jelly, 10 Bitterberry, Capacity, Micro-Converter

DarzethDoodads - Free buffs

Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost, Pine Tree Boost, Spider Field Boost, 3 Gumdrop, 3 Jelly Bean, 3 Moon Charm, 3 Ticket

Dysentery – buff and 7-pronged cog

FourYearFiesta - Free items

GumdropsForScience - 15 Gumdrops

Jumpstart - 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff 30 Minutes

Luther - 7-Pronged Cog, Blue Flower Field Code Buff 30 Minutes

Marshmallow - Marshmallow Bee, 1hr conversion boost

Millie - 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff 30 Minutes

Mocito100T - Coconuts, Boost, Capacity, Gumdrops, Inspire, Stingers

MondoOutage - 3 Micro-Converters, 10 Moon Charms, Neonberry, Marshmellow Bee, Mountop Top Field Code buff 1 hour

Nectar - 5,000 honey

PlushFriday - Marshmallow Bee, Neonberry, Micro-Converter, Conversion Boost 1 hour, Pine Tree Forest Code 1 hour, Rose Field Code 1 hour, Dandelion Field Code 1 hour, Activate Super Smoothie

RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boosts, Capacity (only for members of Bee Swarm Simulator Club)

Roof - 5 tickets

SecretProfileCode - 1 ant pass, 1 shocked bee jelly

Sure – 2,500 honey, 3 dandelion field boost, 30 minute conversion boost

Teespring - 1 Marshmallow Bee, 3 bamboo field boost, 3 bamboo field winds

Thnxcyastoybox - Free items

Troggles - 7-Pronged Cog, Clover Field Code Buff 30 Minutes

WalmartToys - Free boosts

Wax - 5 tickets, 5,000 honey

Wink - 5 tickets, 5,000 honey, Black Bear morph, 7 dandelion field boost

WordFactory - 7-Pronged Cog, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff 30 Minutes

Detailed steps to redeem the code in the game are explained below.

Expired codes on Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

These codes do not work anymore.

3YearParty - Redeem code for lots of free stuff!

4MilMembers - Clover Field Boost (x1), Clover Field Winds (x4), 4x Field Dice, 1x Royal Jelly, 4x Micro-Converter, Mother Bear Morph

5mMembers - +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost

BigBag - Increases Bag Capacity temporarily.

BillionVisits - 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event

BlackBearMythic - Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph

BlackFriday - Redeem code for free stuff!

Buoyant - +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost

ClubCloud - 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter

FestiveFrogs - 1x Box-o-Frogs, Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3)

FuzzyFarewell - +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code

Market - +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost

PineappleParty - +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee

RebootFriday - Redeem for many rewards

RebootPC - Redeem code for free stuff!

RebootXmas

SpaceReboot - 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity

Strawbeary - +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph

Tornado - 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly

Valentine - +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity

WikiAwardClock - 5x Wealth Clock

WikiHonor - Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire

WintersEnd - Redeem code for free stuff! [must join official Roblox group]

Steps to redeem the codes

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Start the Roblox game and allow the game to load.

On the top left corner of the screen, tap on the settings button.

Copy and paste the active Bee Swarm code from the list above into the box.

To claim it right away, click the redeem button.

Voila! Enjoy the rewards.

