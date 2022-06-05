Bee Swarm Simulator Codes in Roblox: Free buffs, items, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes can be redeemed for items that can assist players in numerous ways as they swarm out on their fun journey.
Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is a game in which players seize command of a swarm of bees to acquire as much honey as possible by fulfilling tasks, hatching eggs, and other activities.
Players must gather pollen from surrounding flowers, return to their beehive, and begin making honey to produce honey. Players can then use this honey to purchase better equipment to make honey faster at a neighboring shop.
As players continue through the stages, they will be able to unlock a variety of badges.
Roblox: Bee Swarm Simulator codes
Active codes
The best way to redeem a code is by copy-pasting the code to avoid making mistakes. The codes do not come with an expiry date.
- 10mMembers - 10 Neonberries, 10 Strawberries, 10 Blueberries, 10 Pineapples, 10 Sunflower Seeds, 10 Gumdrops, 10 Moon Charms, 10 Haste, 10 Focus, 10 Red Boost, 10 Blue Boost, 10 White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost 1 hour, Pineapple Patch Code 1 hour, and Pepper Patch Code 1 hour (only for members of Bee Swarm Simulator Club)
- 1MLikes - Ticket, Treat, Bitterberry, Sunflower Seed, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Moon Charm, Cloud Vial, Ant Pass, Field Dice, Micro-Converter, Coconut, Stinger, Gumdrops
- 500mil - Bamboo Field Boost, 5 Field Dice, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Jelly Beans, 5 Wealth Clock
- Banned - Stubborn Bee Jelly and buffs
- BeesBuzz123 - Cloud Vial, 5 Gumdrops, 3 Jelly Beans
- Bopmaster - 5 tickets
- Buzz - 5,000 honey
- CarmenSanDiego - 7-Pronged Cog, Rose Field Code Buff 30 Minutes
- ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Boost (only for members of Bee Swarm Simulator Club)
- ClubConverters - 10 Micro-Converter (only for members of Bee Swarm Simulator Club)
- Cog - 5 tickets
- Connoisseur - 5 tickets
- Crawlers - 5 tickets
- Cubly - Bumble Bee Jelly, 10 Bitterberry, Capacity, Micro-Converter
- DarzethDoodads - Free buffs
- Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost, Pine Tree Boost, Spider Field Boost, 3 Gumdrop, 3 Jelly Bean, 3 Moon Charm, 3 Ticket
- Dysentery – buff and 7-pronged cog
- FourYearFiesta - Free items
- GumdropsForScience - 15 Gumdrops
- Jumpstart - 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff 30 Minutes
- Luther - 7-Pronged Cog, Blue Flower Field Code Buff 30 Minutes
- Marshmallow - Marshmallow Bee, 1hr conversion boost
- Millie - 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff 30 Minutes
- Mocito100T - Coconuts, Boost, Capacity, Gumdrops, Inspire, Stingers
- MondoOutage - 3 Micro-Converters, 10 Moon Charms, Neonberry, Marshmellow Bee, Mountop Top Field Code buff 1 hour
- Nectar - 5,000 honey
- PlushFriday - Marshmallow Bee, Neonberry, Micro-Converter, Conversion Boost 1 hour, Pine Tree Forest Code 1 hour, Rose Field Code 1 hour, Dandelion Field Code 1 hour, Activate Super Smoothie
- RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boosts, Capacity (only for members of Bee Swarm Simulator Club)
- Roof - 5 tickets
- SecretProfileCode - 1 ant pass, 1 shocked bee jelly
- Sure – 2,500 honey, 3 dandelion field boost, 30 minute conversion boost
- Teespring - 1 Marshmallow Bee, 3 bamboo field boost, 3 bamboo field winds
- Thnxcyastoybox - Free items
- Troggles - 7-Pronged Cog, Clover Field Code Buff 30 Minutes
- WalmartToys - Free boosts
- Wax - 5 tickets, 5,000 honey
- Wink - 5 tickets, 5,000 honey, Black Bear morph, 7 dandelion field boost
- WordFactory - 7-Pronged Cog, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff 30 Minutes
Detailed steps to redeem the code in the game are explained below.
Expired codes on Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator
These codes do not work anymore.
- 3YearParty - Redeem code for lots of free stuff!
- 4MilMembers - Clover Field Boost (x1), Clover Field Winds (x4), 4x Field Dice, 1x Royal Jelly, 4x Micro-Converter, Mother Bear Morph
- 5mMembers - +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost
- BigBag - Increases Bag Capacity temporarily.
- BillionVisits - 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event
- BlackBearMythic - Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph
- BlackFriday - Redeem code for free stuff!
- Buoyant - +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost
- ClubCloud - 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter
- FestiveFrogs - 1x Box-o-Frogs, Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3)
- FuzzyFarewell - +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code
- Market - +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost
- PineappleParty - +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee
- RebootFriday - Redeem for many rewards
- RebootPC - Redeem code for free stuff!
- RebootXmas
- SpaceReboot - 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity
- Strawbeary - +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph
- Tornado - 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly
- Valentine - +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity
- WikiAwardClock - 5x Wealth Clock
- WikiHonor - Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire
- WintersEnd - Redeem code for free stuff! [must join official Roblox group]
Steps to redeem the codes
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- Start the Roblox game and allow the game to load.
- On the top left corner of the screen, tap on the settings button.
- Copy and paste the active Bee Swarm code from the list above into the box.
- To claim it right away, click the redeem button.
- Voila! Enjoy the rewards.