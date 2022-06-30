Brookhaven RP music codes in Roblox (July 2022)

Free Roblox Brookhaven Music ID codes can be used to play music during the experience when players are moving about or engaging in other tasks. These codes often include a Roblox ID number with approximately 10 to 12 digits, which players can use to play any of the songs listed on the Roblox website for free.
The roleplaying game Brookhaven features a store, church, school, playground, and other buildings and locations that one may find in a real town. The game also includes various roleplaying tools that involve homes and cars.
Using free Brookhaven RP music codes, Roblox users can access music
Active codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
These codes will play the songs mentioned next to them:
- 1243143051 - Redeem this code to play Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)
- 1259050178 - Redeem this code to play A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox
- 143666548 - Redeem this code to play Mii Channel Music
- 154664102 - Redeem this code to play You’ve Been Trolled
- 1725273277 - Redeem this code to play Frank Ocean - Redeem this code to play Chanel
- 1845016505 - Redeem this code to play Believer
- 189105508 - Redeem this code to play Frozen - Redeem this code to play Let It Go
- 224845627 - Redeem this code to play The Kitty Cat Dance
- 249672730 - Redeem this code to play Illijah - Redeem this code to play On My Way
- 292861322 - Redeem this code to play Snoop Dogg - Redeem this code to play Drop It Like It’s Hot
- 3400778682 - Redeem this code to play Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 5253604010 - Redeem this code to play Capone - Redeem this code to play Oh No
- 5595658625 - Redeem this code to play Royal & the Serpent - Redeem this code to play Overwhelmed
- 5760198930 - Redeem this code to play Clairo - Redeem this code to play Sofia
- 5937000690 - Redeem this code to play Chikatto - Redeem this code to play Chika Chika
- 6432181830 - Redeem this code to play Glass Animals - Redeem this code to play Heat Wave
- 6447077697 - Redeem this code to play PinkPantheress Pain
- 6463211475 - Redeem this code to play Tesher - Redeem this code to play Jalebi Baby
- 6620108916 - Redeem this code to play Lil Nas X - Redeem this code to play Call Me By Your Name
- 6678031214 - Redeem this code to play Polo G - Redeem this code to play RAPSTAR
- 6794553622 - Redeem this code to play Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop
- 6843558868 - Redeem this code to play BTS - Redeem this code to play Butter
- 6887728970 - Redeem this code to play Rauw Alejandro - Redeem this code to play Todo De Ti
- 6957372976 - Redeem this code to play Bad Bunny - Redeem this code to play Yonaguni
Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 1003325030 - Redeem code to play: XXXTentacion - Carry On
- 1321038120 - Redeem code to play: Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes
- 1326909345 - Redeem code to play: XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores
- 186317099 - Redeem code to play: 2Pac - Life Goes On
- 1894066752 - Redeem code to play: BTS - Fake Love
- 225150067 - Redeem code to play: Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga
- 2623209752 - Redeem code to play: Ski Mask The Slump God - Nuketown
- 3340674075 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X - Panini
- 4591688095 - Redeem code to play: Justin Bieber - Yummy
- 4982789390 - Redeem code to play: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
- 5145539495 - Redeem code to play: Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It
- 521116871 - Redeem code to play: Doja Cat - Say So
- 5315279926 - Redeem code to play: Tones and I - Bad Child
- 5619169255 - Redeem code to play: The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
- 5925841720 - Redeem code to play: 2Pac - California Love
- 614018503 - Redeem code to play: Pink Fong - Baby Shark
- 6159978466 - Redeem code to play: Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me
- 6177409271 - Redeem code to play: Kim Dracula - Paparazzi
- 6403599974 - Redeem code to play: Kali Uchis - Telepatia
- 6606223785 - Redeem code to play: Dua Lipa - Levitating
- 6657083880 - Redeem code to play: Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)
- 6760592191 - Redeem code to play: Skill Sonic - Leave The Door Open
- 6815150969 - Redeem code to play: The Kid LAROI Stay (ft. Justin Bieber) -
- 6833920398 - Redeem code to play: Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u
- 7081437616 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
- 748726200 - Redeem code to play: Casi - No Limit
Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:
- Launch Brookhaven RP.
- Select the Music Speaker icon at the top of the screen.
- Players will now be prompted to buy Music Unlocked through a new pop-up; just choose the Buy Now option.
- Players will be prompted for their Roblox ID in a separate window after clicking the "Buy Now" button.
- Players can redeem the points by pasting any of the active Brookhaven RP codes from the list above into this window and then clicking the Redeem button.
Copy-pasting the codes is the best way to redeem them while avoiding any errors.