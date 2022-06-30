Brookhaven RP music codes in Roblox (July 2022)

Free Roblox Brookhaven Music ID codes can be used to play music during the experience when players are moving about or engaging in other tasks. These codes often include a Roblox ID number with approximately 10 to 12 digits, which players can use to play any of the songs listed on the Roblox website for free.

The roleplaying game Brookhaven features a store, church, school, playground, and other buildings and locations that one may find in a real town. The game also includes various roleplaying tools that involve homes and cars.

Using free Brookhaven RP music codes, Roblox users can access music

Active codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

These codes will play the songs mentioned next to them:

1243143051 - Redeem this code to play Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)

1259050178 - Redeem this code to play A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox

143666548 - Redeem this code to play Mii Channel Music

154664102 - Redeem this code to play You’ve Been Trolled

1725273277 - Redeem this code to play Frank Ocean - Redeem this code to play Chanel

1845016505 - Redeem this code to play Believer

189105508 - Redeem this code to play Frozen - Redeem this code to play Let It Go

224845627 - Redeem this code to play The Kitty Cat Dance

249672730 - Redeem this code to play Illijah - Redeem this code to play On My Way

292861322 - Redeem this code to play Snoop Dogg - Redeem this code to play Drop It Like It’s Hot

3400778682 - Redeem this code to play Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme

5253604010 - Redeem this code to play Capone - Redeem this code to play Oh No

5595658625 - Redeem this code to play Royal & the Serpent - Redeem this code to play Overwhelmed

5760198930 - Redeem this code to play Clairo - Redeem this code to play Sofia

5937000690 - Redeem this code to play Chikatto - Redeem this code to play Chika Chika

6432181830 - Redeem this code to play Glass Animals - Redeem this code to play Heat Wave

6447077697 - Redeem this code to play PinkPantheress Pain

6463211475 - Redeem this code to play Tesher - Redeem this code to play Jalebi Baby

6620108916 - Redeem this code to play Lil Nas X - Redeem this code to play Call Me By Your Name

6678031214 - Redeem this code to play Polo G - Redeem this code to play RAPSTAR

6794553622 - Redeem this code to play Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop

6843558868 - Redeem this code to play BTS - Redeem this code to play Butter

6887728970 - Redeem this code to play Rauw Alejandro - Redeem this code to play Todo De Ti

6957372976 - Redeem this code to play Bad Bunny - Redeem this code to play Yonaguni

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

1003325030 - Redeem code to play: XXXTentacion - Carry On

1321038120 - Redeem code to play: Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes

1326909345 - Redeem code to play: XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores

186317099 - Redeem code to play: 2Pac - Life Goes On

1894066752 - Redeem code to play: BTS - Fake Love

225150067 - Redeem code to play: Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga

2623209752 - Redeem code to play: Ski Mask The Slump God - Nuketown

3340674075 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X - Panini

4591688095 - Redeem code to play: Justin Bieber - Yummy

4982789390 - Redeem code to play: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

5145539495 - Redeem code to play: Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It

521116871 - Redeem code to play: Doja Cat - Say So

5315279926 - Redeem code to play: Tones and I - Bad Child

5619169255 - Redeem code to play: The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

5925841720 - Redeem code to play: 2Pac - California Love

614018503 - Redeem code to play: Pink Fong - Baby Shark

6159978466 - Redeem code to play: Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me

6177409271 - Redeem code to play: Kim Dracula - Paparazzi

6403599974 - Redeem code to play: Kali Uchis - Telepatia

6606223785 - Redeem code to play: Dua Lipa - Levitating

6657083880 - Redeem code to play: Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)

6760592191 - Redeem code to play: Skill Sonic - Leave The Door Open

6815150969 - Redeem code to play: The Kid LAROI Stay (ft. Justin Bieber) -

6833920398 - Redeem code to play: Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u

7081437616 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

748726200 - Redeem code to play: Casi - No Limit

Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Launch Brookhaven RP.

Select the Music Speaker icon at the top of the screen.

Players will now be prompted to buy Music Unlocked through a new pop-up; just choose the Buy Now option.

Players will be prompted for their Roblox ID in a separate window after clicking the "Buy Now" button.

Players can redeem the points by pasting any of the active Brookhaven RP codes from the list above into this window and then clicking the Redeem button.

Copy-pasting the codes is the best way to redeem them while avoiding any errors.

