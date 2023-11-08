Roblox Natural Disaster Survival title is a survival-based offering in the metaverse. That said, this title is one of the most-played survival games, with a whopping 2.6 billion visits on the platform. The gameplay revolves around players surviving a variety of disasters on different maps.

After a round ends, you can vote for the next map with the survivors. There are currently 12 disasters in the game, each with unique features and the potential to eliminate surviving players. Disaster Warning is a pop-up notification that will appear during the disaster.

Here are detailed descriptions of the disasters in Roblox Natural Disaster Survival.

Disasters in Roblox Natural Disaster Survival

Acid Rain in Roblox Natural Disaster Survival

Acid Rain is not as disastrous as other variants but can inflict massive damage. You must avoid the toxic raindrops as they will remove your HP slowly. It can also destroy buildings and trees slowly, so move away from the shelters after some time. But before doing so, find a safe location and run to that place quickly.

Furthermore, you can push other players out of the shelters to eliminate them. Before this disaster ends, the droplets' hue will turn black, and it won't rain cats and dogs anymore. Keep in mind that the exposed bricks of the buildings will do damage if your avatar touches them.

Disaster Warning says the following:

"Acid Rain! stay indoors"

Blizzard in Roblox Natural Disaster Survival

Predicting a Blizzard is child's play. Just look up at the sky, and if it turns white, you can tell it will hit the map. You can stick with other players in a safe place to avoid this disaster's damage. Consider consuming a Red Apple (in-game item) to prevent the freezing effect.

You can hide in spots with a good roof or anything that prevents the snow from falling on your avatars. Players will slowly lose HP and get eliminated if they don't get to a safe place.

Disaster Warning says the following:

"Blizzard! Find shelter and stay warm!"

Deadly Virus in Roblox Natural Disaster Survival

A random survivor will be given a contagious virus and will make the avatar cough out purple droplets. If other players come in contact with these droplets, they will get infected. If this continues, the entire map will be contaminated, and everyone may lose the game.

However, you can eat a Red Apple to avoid getting sick and stay away from the sick person to stay alive. Since the Apple heals, everyone can advance to the next round. Red Apple is a game pass that can be bought for 80 Robux.

Disaster Warning says the following:

"Deadly Virus! Avoid crowds"

Earthquake in Roblox Natural Disaster Survival

Everything will start shaking violently, and buildings will start to collapse. Keep jumping on plain ground or grass to avoid losing HP. Don't stand near buildings, as the rubble will damage you. You will be removed from the map if you don't time your jumps and movement, so be cautious and patient when this disaster strikes.

This disaster may also cause a lag, so players must be extremely careful when jumping around.

Disaster Warning says the following:

"Earthquake! Get outside and stay away from buildings!"

Fire in Roblox Natural Disaster Survival

This disaster will start a fire at a random place or location on the map. Don't hide inside buildings, as they can get burned, and anyone stuck inside will get roasted.

You can avoid damage by staying at the far ends of the map and maintaining your distance from burning buildings and trees. Those exposed to fire will receive 40 damage. If you're low on HP, consume Red Apples to survive.

Danger Warning says the following:

"Fire! Keep distance from the fire!

Flash Food in Roblox Natural Disaster Survival

The water level will rise immensely, and you risk drowning, so stand atop cliffs and undestroyed buildings. Yes, buildings can also collapse, depending on the water level. Use a Balloon and go to higher ground before it's too late.

The sky will be filled with dark clouds when this disaster strikes the map. You will receive damage if you start sinking into the water. You can also push other players into the water to eliminate them.

Danger Warning says the following:

"Flash Flood! Seek high and stable ground"

Meteor Shower in Roblox Natural Disaster Survival

As the name hints, meteors start crashing on the map, destroying buildings and players in the process. Go inside a shelter and hide from this disaster. If a meteor hits your building, find another spot. Meteors can destroy your hiding spots after multiple strikes.

Quick-thinking and the ability to scan for the best safe spots can help you survive this disaster. If this disaster comes along with Acid Rain, make sure to have Red Apples.

Danger Warning says the following:

"Meteor Shower! Watch the skies and take cover!

Sandstorm in Roblox Natural Disaster Survival

Dust and sand will fill the map with a strong wind that will throw bricks. Avoid getting hit by these bricks. You will also see small wind FX, so avoid them, or you'll lose 50 HP if hit by it.

Stay inside shelters or around the opposite sides of the flying bricks, as they will be focused in one specific direction. You can knock players who are near the map's end to eliminate them.

Danger Warning says the following:

"Sandstorm! Dodge flying objects"

Thunderstorm in Roblox Survive Natural Disaster

Two lightning strikes on the map every two seconds, so you mustn't use Balloons and stand on plain ground. You also shouldn't go on top of the buildings or any high ground, as you may get hit by lightning.

Additionally, hide inside buildings and don't stand near the edge of the map, as you can get knocked out. Stay close to the trunks of the trees you hide under, as they can't conduct electricity.

Danger Warning says the following:

"Thunderstorm! Don't stand in the open or in high places"

Tornado in Roblox Natural Disaster Warning

A strong and colossal wind will start taking down objects and players caught in its way. Death will be instant if hit by the tornado, so keep a safe distance.

You can stay alive by constantly moving around the map and running away from the tornado. Don't stand close to any debris, as they may be thrown at your avatar.

Danger Warning says the following:

"Tornado! Say clear of its path"

Tsunami

Gigantic waves will start invading the map, so stay on high ground or go to the roofs of tall buildings to survive the Tsunami. However, the buildings will slowly lose their strength, so use Balloons to land in a safe spot.

You won't die on impact but will face a slow death as long as you're in the water. You will earn the Surf's Up! badge if you survive the Tsunami.

Danger Warning says the following:

"Tsunami! Get to higher ground"

Volcanic Eruption

A big volcano will spawn at a random location on the map. After some time, lava will start flowing around it, corroding buildings and destroying them slowly. Furthermore, players will take damage if they come in contact with the lava.

Stay on the far edge of the map to prevent the lava from touching you. You can also stay safe on high-ground spots to avoid this disaster's impact.

Danger Warning says the following:

"Volcanic Eruption! Get away from the volcano"

That concludes our detailed analysis of the disasters in Roblox Natural Disaster Survival.