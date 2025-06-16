Dragon Pepper Grow a Garden: How to get it and harvest value

Players trying to acquire a Dragon Pepper Seed in Grow a Garden will face certain challenges since this item is not an easy find. Not only is it unavailable in the regular Seed Shop, but you also have an extremely small chance of getting it from a seed pack. That said, the crop is quite valuable and worth having in your garden.

This brief guide will tell you everything you need to know about this crop in the game.

How to get the Dragon Pepper Seed in Grow a Garden

You can get this seed from the Crafters Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the only way to obtain a Dragon Pepper Seed is by opening a Crafters Seed Pack. Note that this seed pack cannot be purchased directly from any shop and is a limited-time item that will be discontinued soon.

To craft the Crafters Seed Pack, you must have the following items at hand:

Flower Seed Pack

x10 Honey

The Flower Seed Pack can be purchased for 10 Honey from the Honey Shop by talking to the Queen Bee NPC in the middle of the map. For the Honey itself, you must give 10 kg worth of Pollinated fruits to the Honey Combpressor NPC to receive 10 units in return.

Interact with this station to open the crafting window (Image via Roblox)

Once you have both these items, head over to the Bizzy Bear Crafting Station and follow these steps to complete the crafting process:

Interact with the station away from the Bizzy Bear NPC to open the crafting menu.

Click on the Crafters Seed Pack option.

Click on the Craft option.

Submit both ingredients one by one.

Wait for the crafting process to complete.

Note that it takes 20 minutes for the game to craft the Crafters Seed Pack. You can also spend 199 Robux to instantly complete the process if you don't want to wait. After you collect the seed pack, open the inventory and click on it. Now, click anywhere on the screen to open it.

Note that you only have a mere 0.5% chance of getting a Dragon Pepper Seed from the Crafters Seed Pack. Hence, you may need to craft a ton of these packs and open them to stand a decent chance of getting one.

Dragon Pepper rarity and harvest value

You only have a 0.5% chance of getting this seed (Image via Roblox)

Dragon Pepper falls under the Divine rarity, meaning it can be sold for a hefty sum. You can obtain a minimum of 80,221 Sheckles when selling a Dragon Pepper in the game. However, the price may vary based on the fruit's size and weight.

You can get a lot more money for it if your fruit obtains Mutations like Shocked or Disco. The price will be further boosted if you stay patient and let the fruit get multiple Mutations before harvesting it. Moreover, Dragon Pepper is a multi-harvest crop, allowing you to earn a ton of money quickly.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the drop chance of Dragon Pepper in Grow a Garden?

Dragon Pepper has a drop chance of 0.5%.

Which seed pack gives the Dragon Pepper seed in Grow a Garden?

You can get this seed from the Crafters Seed Pack.

What is the rarity of Dragon Pepper in Grow a Garden?

This crop falls under the Divine rarity.

