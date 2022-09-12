Eating Simulator codes in Roblox: Free coins, pets, and food (September 2022)

Eating Simulator is the ideal Roblox game if players want to gain weight and bulk up quickly. They can overeat on their way to victory and then exchange the gained weight for game currency. Additionally, players have the ability to improve, consume a variety of foods to grow larger, and then sell everything to buy better DNA, upgrades, and even adorable pets.

With that being said, Roblox codes can instantly provide additional free Food and Coins. This will give players a good start and facilitate their rise to the top of the leaderboard.

All active codes in Roblox Eating Simulator

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

ALMOSTTHERE190K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Food and Coins

BECOMEHUGE100K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Food and Coins

BIGBELLY70K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Food and Coins

BIGFAT180K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Food and Coins

BIGMILESTONE250K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 25,500 Food and 30,000 Coins

BIGTHANKS130K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Food and Coins

BUGFIXES140K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Food and Coins

BURGER700K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Coins & Food (New)

CHRISTMAS625K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 56,000 Coins and 55,000 Food in Roblox Eating Simulator

COINSBOOST220K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Food and Coins

CRAZY50K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,100 Food and 3,000 Coins

EAT320K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 40,000 Food and 41,500 Coins

EXTRAORDINARY120K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Food & Coins

FAT170K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Food and Coins

FATBOOST210K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Food and Coins

FATNECK80K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Food and Coins

FREE375K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 44,000 Food and 45,000 Coins

FREEFAT40K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,600 Food and 500 Coins

FREEPET200K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Mythic Pet, Food, and Coins

GETBIGTODAY350K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 42,000 Food and 43,000 Coins

GETFATNOW230K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 23,500 Food and 26,000 Coins

GG475K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 51,000 Coins, and 50,000 Food

GINGERBREAD675K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 57,000 Coins and 56,000 Food

GODLYPET400K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 45,000 Food, 46,000 Coins, and Lightning Destroyer Pet

HALFWAY500K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 52,000 Coins, and 51,000 Food

INSANE30K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,200 Food and 1,900 Coins

INSANEPET450K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 49,000 Food, 50,000 Coins, and Insane Pet

LIVEEVENT260K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 27,000 Food and 31,500 Coins

MILESTONE600K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 55,000 Coins and 54,000 Food

OMG60K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,600 Food and 3,600 Coins

OPCODE240K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 24,000 Food and 27,500 Coins

PETREWARD530K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 53,000 Coins, 52,000 Food, and a Great Demon Lord Pet

REALLYCOOL110K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Food and Coins

REALLYHYPE90K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5,500 Coins and 4,300 Food

RELEASE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Food

SECRETCODE575K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 54,000 Coins and 53,000 Food

SOMECOINS270K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 28,000 Food and 33,000 Coins

SOMEFOOD280K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 29,000 Food and 34,000 Coins

THANKS20K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 900 Food and Free Coins

THANKSSOMUCH300K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 38,000 Food & 40,000 Coins

VERYCLOSE290K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 31,000 Food and 36,000 Coins

YAY10K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 600 Food and Free Coins

Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code have been mentioned below in the article.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Eating Simulator?

In Eating Simulator, redeeming Roblox codes for rewards is extremely easy. Simply start the game and click on the Twitter button. Copy and paste the active code into the text box in the pop-window. From thereon, click "Confirm" to get the free rewards.

