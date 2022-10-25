Flood Escape 2 codes in Roblox: Free coins and XP (October 2022)

Roblox Flood Escape 2 was created by Crazyblox Games on April 13, 2017. The game currently boasts over 479.7 million visits from players and 477k likes. This is a survival adventure where one must keep running to avoid flooding at any cost.

To help players on this journey, the developers have published a few free codes. With extra coins and XP, one stands a better chance of surviving for a long period of time. This can put players in the top spot.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2

Active codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2

Here are the active codes in the game:

5thAnniversaryFE2 - Redeem this code to earn 20 gems, 40 coins, and 500 XP

aCodeThatContainsStuff - Redeem this code to earn 100 gems, 200 coins, 2.5k XP

HalfADecade - Redeem this code to earn 40 gems, 80 coins, and 1k XP

LotsOfWater - Redeem this code to earn 60 gems, 120 coins, and 2k XP

NoWay10K - Redeem this code to earn 100 gems and 100 coins

ok - Redeem this code to earn 500 gems, 500 coins, and 5k XP

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2

These codes have become defunct and don't work anymore:

2021goodwill - Redeem this code to earn 100 coins, 50 gems, and 1,000 XP

25KMembers - Redeem this code to earn 20 gems

4000onTwitter - Redeem this code to earn 60 coins and 10 gems

finally - Redeem this code to earn 50 coins and 20 gems

Happy400M - Redeem this code to earn 100 coins, 30 gems, and 1,000 XP

happybirthdayfloodescape2 - Redeem this code to earn a third anniversary cake

iwannavote - Redeem this code to earn 60 coins and 10 gems

JustForYou - Redeem this code to earn free rewards

LotsOfItems - Redeem this code to earn 200 coins

LuckyNumber7 - Redeem this code to earn 7 gems, 70 coins, and 700 XP

MadeYouLook - Redeem this code to earn 50 gems and 100 coins

WannaSeeMeSpeedrun? - Redeem this code to earn Speedrunner Item

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox app on the device of your choice. It might be a laptop or a mobile device running iOS or Android. Use your username and password to log into your Roblox account.

Look for the game on the platform's home page. Start it and wait for it to load.

Once the game has loaded and the home page has appeared, tap the "shopping bag" icon on the screen.

After you do that, a new window will appear. You can now see the place where you can enter the code.

An active code should be copied and pasted into the "Enter code" box.

The final option is to choose "Redeem" from the menu. The promised advantages become apparent right away.

There is a potential that if players type the code incorrectly, it will display an error. However, the option is still available and they must try again to confirm.

