Funky Friday codes in Roblox: Free microphones, emotes, and more (August 2022)

Roblox Funky Friday is a great opportunity for those interested in music to practice their groove. The game is straightforward: hit approaching notes and keep up with the beat. Players score points to win.

Using Roblox Funky Friday codes is an additional way to gain points. Players can use these codes as soon as possible to buy animated emotes and tags to express their flair.

Groove to the tunes using codes in Roblox Funky Friday

Active codes in Funky Friday

Here are the active codes in the game:

100M - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Points

19DOLLAR - Redeem this code in the game to get the RickRoll animation

1BILCHEESE - Redeem this code in the game to get Funky Cheese Animation

1MILFAVS - Redeem this code in the game to get the Boombox Animation

1YEARFUNKY - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Points

1YEARSCOOP - Redeem this code in the game to get the One Year Scoop Microphone

250M - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Points

2v2!! - Redeem this code in the game to get Sakuroma Microphone

9keyishere - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Points

MILLIONLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Radio Emote

Developers haven't mentioned an expiration date for these codes. Therefore, players should redeem them as soon as possible. Detailed steps for the process have been listed below.

Expired codes in Funky Friday

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

XMAS2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Candy Cane Animation

CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU - Redeem this code in the game to get Cheese Microphone

100kactive - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Points

Halfbillion - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Points

smashthatlikebutton - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Points

Steps to redeem the codes in Funky Friday

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your username and password.

On the platform's home page, look for the game. Remain patient as it takes a while to load.

At the top of the screen, click on the Twitter button.

Copy the active code and paste it in the text box in the new window that emerges.

To redeem the free gift after entering the code, click "Redeem."

Users may enter the wrong code if they mistake the number "0" for the letter "O." To avoid such issues, players can copy and paste the active code from the list above into the empty code redemption area.

How to get more codes in Funky Friday?

For more codes, players can follow the developers' official Twitter account @Lyte Games. They can also check out the announcements and game updates.

The developers' official private Discord is another source of the aforementioned benefits. The Discord community discusses game codes and offers insight about passing particular levels by exchanging tips and techniques.

