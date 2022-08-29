Funky Friday codes in Roblox: Free microphones, emotes, and more (August 2022)

Roblox Funky Friday is a great opportunity for those interested in music to practice their groove. The game is straightforward: hit approaching notes and keep up with the beat. Players score points to win.
Using Roblox Funky Friday codes is an additional way to gain points. Players can use these codes as soon as possible to buy animated emotes and tags to express their flair.
Groove to the tunes using codes in Roblox Funky Friday
Active codes in Funky Friday
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 100M - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Points
- 19DOLLAR - Redeem this code in the game to get the RickRoll animation
- 1BILCHEESE - Redeem this code in the game to get Funky Cheese Animation
- 1MILFAVS - Redeem this code in the game to get the Boombox Animation
- 1YEARFUNKY - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Points
- 1YEARSCOOP - Redeem this code in the game to get the One Year Scoop Microphone
- 250M - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Points
- 2v2!! - Redeem this code in the game to get Sakuroma Microphone
- 9keyishere - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Points
- MILLIONLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Radio Emote
Developers haven't mentioned an expiration date for these codes. Therefore, players should redeem them as soon as possible. Detailed steps for the process have been listed below.
Expired codes in Funky Friday
These codes don't work in the game anymore:
- XMAS2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Candy Cane Animation
- CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU - Redeem this code in the game to get Cheese Microphone
- 100kactive - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Points
- Halfbillion - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Points
- smashthatlikebutton - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Points
Steps to redeem the codes in Funky Friday
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes:
- Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your username and password.
- On the platform's home page, look for the game. Remain patient as it takes a while to load.
- At the top of the screen, click on the Twitter button.
- Copy the active code and paste it in the text box in the new window that emerges.
- To redeem the free gift after entering the code, click "Redeem."
Users may enter the wrong code if they mistake the number "0" for the letter "O." To avoid such issues, players can copy and paste the active code from the list above into the empty code redemption area.
How to get more codes in Funky Friday?
For more codes, players can follow the developers' official Twitter account @Lyte Games. They can also check out the announcements and game updates.
The developers' official private Discord is another source of the aforementioned benefits. The Discord community discusses game codes and offers insight about passing particular levels by exchanging tips and techniques.